Nobara Is a Fedora-Based Linux Distro with Gamers in Mind

Nobara is a new user-friendly distribution with a modified GNOME aimed at new Linux users with gaming affinities. Fedora is a distribution that improves with each new version. As a result, it is becoming a more attractive choice for developing new ones based on it. The fact that Fedora comes with a vanilla GNOME opens up many possibilities for developers to build on. This is the case with a relatively new distribution that attempts to make GNOME more user-friendly for novice Linux users, particularly those who enjoy gaming. Please, meet Nobara.

GNU poke 2.4 released

I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 2.4. This is a bugfix release in the poke 2.x series. See the file NEWS in the distribution tarball for a list of issues fixed in this release. The tarball poke-2.4.tar.gz is now available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/poke/poke-2.4.tar.gz. > GNU poke (http://www.jemarch.net/poke) is an interactive, extensible editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, interactive programming language designed to describe data structures and to operate on them. Happy poking!

Programming: KDE coding, Code review at the speed of email, and Rakudo Weekly News