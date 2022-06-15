While working on the terminal, we copy a lot of text from the file content to the clipboard and then paste the content where it needs to be pasted.

If I ask you how do you copy the content of the file from your terminal to your clipboard, you may say that I usually display the content of the file using the cat command and then I select the text that I want to copy.

Absolutely correct, and nothing is wrong with the approach, but why make an unnecessary effort when you can use the xclip command to copy the content of a file directly into the clipboard?