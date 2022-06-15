today's howtos
How to Copy the contents of a file into the clipboard without displaying its contents - TREND OCEANS
While working on the terminal, we copy a lot of text from the file content to the clipboard and then paste the content where it needs to be pasted.
If I ask you how do you copy the content of the file from your terminal to your clipboard, you may say that I usually display the content of the file using the cat command and then I select the text that I want to copy.
Absolutely correct, and nothing is wrong with the approach, but why make an unnecessary effort when you can use the xclip command to copy the content of a file directly into the clipboard?
How To Install MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The MySQL Workbench is a GUI application for administrators’ and developers’ databases. Its graphical interface provides database architects and administrators with an easier way to model data, build and run SQL queries, and maintain a database. MySQL Workbench is available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Install AWS-CLI on Ubuntu
Since Linux users are more comfortable working with command line interfaces, Amazon Web Services introduced the AWS CLI to manage all these services from a single platform. With this tool, you can manage multiple services at once, easily and conveniently. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install the AWS CLI on Ubuntu Linux.
GNU Linux – how to allow sftp file access to webserver only – lock sftp user to /var/www – bad ownership or modes for chroot directory component
GNU Linux Bash – simple backup web root and mysql mariadb database in one go script
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Upgrading what might be the world's oldest running Linux install
There are some complexities involved in upgrading what the Reg FOSS desk suspects may be the world's oldest running Linux installation: an OS install dating back to 1993. The machine called chiark.greenend.org.uk appears to be a relatively ordinary webserver, hosting a bunch of home pages, a few mailing lists, usenet groups and things. People with no links to Cambridge University may have encountered it only if they downloaded the PuTTY SSH client for Windows from the author's own site. What's remarkable about Chiark is that it was originally installed with Debian Linux 0.93R5 in 1993, and the same installation of the OS is now running Debian 11 "Bullseye", the x86-64 version, freshly upgraded from an x86-32 installation of Debian 8 "Jessie".
Firefox 103 Available to Download, But Promised Swipe Gesture is MIA
Mozilla Firefox 103 features another clutch of conservative changes aimed at improving the overall experience of using the browser rather than dramatically reinventing it. This release was expected to add a big new feature: two finger horizontal swipe to move back/forward between pages on Linux, with accompanying animation/OSD indication – as this gif demos...
