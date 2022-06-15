Programming: KDE coding, Code review at the speed of email, and Rakudo Weekly News
Measurement Lab Follow-Up: Sprint Achievements And To-dos - KDE Eco
On Saturday 16 July 2022 KDE Eco held the second in-person Sprint to work on the community measurement lab at the KDAB office in Berlin. The Sprint is one of several planned follow-up events.
GSoC update: Draw Ellipses in Krita
I’ve been working on Krita’s ellipse tool as my GSoC project. Here’s a status update and demo of what I have till now. I’m trying to improve the reading experience by using no code and reducing technical details in the post; if you are interested in those details, just visit the merge request page.
If you have ever tried to draw an ellipse of small size in Krita, you must have noticed that the ellipse is asymmetric and twisted. These minor errors can be negligible when drawing ellipses of larger size, but it became annoying when trying to draw some small-sized ellipses for pixel arts. To fully understand the cause, let’s look at how Krita draws the ellipse.
Code review at the speed of email
I’m a big proponent of the email workflow for patch submission and code review. I have previously published some content (How to use git.sr.ht’s send-email feature, Forks & pull requests vs email, git-send-email.io) which demonstrates the contributor side of this workflow, but it’s nice to illustrate the advantages of the maintainer workflow as well. For this purpose, I’ve recorded a short video demonstrating how I manage code review as an email-oriented maintainer.
Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.30 What
Someone with the nick MicrowaveOven86 asked a question on /r/rakulang: What do yall use raku for? With some nice, insightful, revealing and funny answers. Maybe more answers can be given by the readers of the Rakudo Weekly News?
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Upgrading what might be the world's oldest running Linux install
There are some complexities involved in upgrading what the Reg FOSS desk suspects may be the world's oldest running Linux installation: an OS install dating back to 1993. The machine called chiark.greenend.org.uk appears to be a relatively ordinary webserver, hosting a bunch of home pages, a few mailing lists, usenet groups and things. People with no links to Cambridge University may have encountered it only if they downloaded the PuTTY SSH client for Windows from the author's own site. What's remarkable about Chiark is that it was originally installed with Debian Linux 0.93R5 in 1993, and the same installation of the OS is now running Debian 11 "Bullseye", the x86-64 version, freshly upgraded from an x86-32 installation of Debian 8 "Jessie".
Firefox 103 Available to Download, But Promised Swipe Gesture is MIA
Mozilla Firefox 103 features another clutch of conservative changes aimed at improving the overall experience of using the browser rather than dramatically reinventing it. This release was expected to add a big new feature: two finger horizontal swipe to move back/forward between pages on Linux, with accompanying animation/OSD indication – as this gif demos...
