I’ve been working on Krita’s ellipse tool as my GSoC project. Here’s a status update and demo of what I have till now. I’m trying to improve the reading experience by using no code and reducing technical details in the post; if you are interested in those details, just visit the merge request page.

If you have ever tried to draw an ellipse of small size in Krita, you must have noticed that the ellipse is asymmetric and twisted. These minor errors can be negligible when drawing ellipses of larger size, but it became annoying when trying to draw some small-sized ellipses for pixel arts. To fully understand the cause, let’s look at how Krita draws the ellipse.