I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 2.4.

This is a bugfix release in the poke 2.x series.

See the file NEWS in the distribution tarball for a list of issues fixed in this release.

The tarball poke-2.4.tar.gz is now available at

https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/poke/poke-2.4.tar.gz.

> GNU poke (http://www.jemarch.net/poke) is an interactive, extensible editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, interactive programming language designed to describe data structures and to operate on them.

Happy poking!