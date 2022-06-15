GNU poke 2.4 released
I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 2.4.
This is a bugfix release in the poke 2.x series.
See the file NEWS in the distribution tarball for a list of issues fixed in this release.
The tarball poke-2.4.tar.gz is now available at
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/poke/poke-2.4.tar.gz.
> GNU poke (http://www.jemarch.net/poke) is an interactive, extensible editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, interactive programming language designed to describe data structures and to operate on them.
Happy poking!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 193 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Upgrading what might be the world's oldest running Linux install
There are some complexities involved in upgrading what the Reg FOSS desk suspects may be the world's oldest running Linux installation: an OS install dating back to 1993. The machine called chiark.greenend.org.uk appears to be a relatively ordinary webserver, hosting a bunch of home pages, a few mailing lists, usenet groups and things. People with no links to Cambridge University may have encountered it only if they downloaded the PuTTY SSH client for Windows from the author's own site. What's remarkable about Chiark is that it was originally installed with Debian Linux 0.93R5 in 1993, and the same installation of the OS is now running Debian 11 "Bullseye", the x86-64 version, freshly upgraded from an x86-32 installation of Debian 8 "Jessie".
Firefox 103 Available to Download, But Promised Swipe Gesture is MIA
Mozilla Firefox 103 features another clutch of conservative changes aimed at improving the overall experience of using the browser rather than dramatically reinventing it. This release was expected to add a big new feature: two finger horizontal swipe to move back/forward between pages on Linux, with accompanying animation/OSD indication – as this gif demos...
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago