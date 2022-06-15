Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of July 2022 08:37:35 PM

Filed under

Nobara is a new user-friendly distribution with a modified GNOME aimed at new Linux users with gaming affinities.

Fedora is a distribution that improves with each new version. As a result, it is becoming a more attractive choice for developing new ones based on it.

The fact that Fedora comes with a vanilla GNOME opens up many possibilities for developers to build on. This is the case with a relatively new distribution that attempts to make GNOME more user-friendly for novice Linux users, particularly those who enjoy gaming. Please, meet Nobara.