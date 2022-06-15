Fedora and IBM Leftovers
The Creative Commons CC0 license is essentially a public-domain declaration (or as close as is possible in jurisdictions that lack a public domain). The Fedora project has allowed the distribution of code under this license, but, as announced by Richard Fontana, that policy is changing and CC0 will no longer be allowed for code...
Software-based replication surfaced in the 1990s and continues to be a very popular choice for IBM i shops of all sizes, across an array of industry sectors. But what are the benefits of using software solutions versus hardware alternatives for HA/DR? There are a number of benefits that are an outgrowth of an HA/DR strategy that go beyond HA/DR and where the software approach is better than the hardware approach.
Seafile - Sync and Share Your Files Ubuntu
Seafile is the high-performance open-source cross-platform software for file sharing and sync. The stored file can be synchronized from various devices from the central server through built-in file encryption. Before syncing the files to the server files are encrypted. The Seafile core is built using C programming which may be small but has fantastic performance. Files can be organized into libraries that can be encrypted by the password set by the user itself.
Seafile provides similar functionality just like other file hosting services like dropbox, google drive, etc. but seafile is a self-hosted file sharing service. If you are curious about how we can sync and share files from self-hosted Seafile this article is for you. All the procedures in this article are performed on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
Before continuing the installation we need to pre-install the Nginx, Mysql, and Python along with additional Python modules.
The 6 Best Vim Plugin Managers
Vim is one of the best command-line text editors you can lay your hands on. It comes preinstalled by default on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems.
Vim plugins allow you to extend Vim's functionality according to your workflow and preferences. But you'll need a good plugin manager to install and manage your Vim plugins.
Here are some of the best plugin managers for Vim that will make your life a bit easier.
This is a tutorial for Linux users who do system-level software development. Learn more in this Linux nm command tutorial for beginners.
Not all Linux file managers are created equal. Some file managers have more bells and whistles than the average user will ever need, while other file managers are as inflexible as cold, hard steel. There are also those that ship with a bare minimum of features but allow users to extend the feature set with add-ons.
Given how we so often take the file manager for granted, once you find a feature that could really make your daily life a bit more efficient, you realize just how important the tool is. Such is the case with the GNOME File Manager. Out of the box, it works great and includes enough features to get you by for a while. Eventually, however, you’ll find some features that could make things a bit easier.
Want to watch free TV on your Linux desktop? With Hypnotix, you can! The Hypnotix application gives you access to tons of free, legal live TV channels right on the Linux desktop. Here’s how to use it.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Java is a popular programming language and software platform that allows you to run many server-side applications. The general purpose of the Java programming language is to let developers write programs or applications once, but the application itself can be run on any system across multiple operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Java programming language on Rocky Linux. 9.
In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to install Netdata Monitoring Tool on the latest Ubuntu 22.04.
Netdata Monitoring tool is an open-source software developed to track and show the statistic of server usage. System Administrators, Developers, or even non-technical users are using this software to check the CPU usage, RAM usage, available DISK space, Network bandwidth and etc. Netdata Monitoring tool is mainly written in C, JavaScript, and Python and can be installed on various operating systems such as Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS.
Installing the Netdata Monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04 can take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get started!
The rc shell is a simple and innovative command interpreter built for the Plan 9 family of operating systems. It is currently a part of plan9port, which is a suite of Plan 9 software that is available for Linux.
Rc aims to improve on the default UNIX shell and it introduces a cleaner syntax for writing scripts. It is also built to be as simple to understand as possible. This makes rc a good program for someone that wants to learn how a shell works.
DokuWiki is a free and open-source wiki software written in PHP that allows users to create and edit pages using a web browser. It is easy to install and use, and doesn’t require a database since it works on plain text files. Using a very familiar interface, allows you to easily scale and optimize using many advanced features.
The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges.
he shell (bash) script doesn’t offer any data type with the variables. So we can’t specifically declare a variable of type boolean in shell scripts.
But, you can still use the variable like a boolean in shell scripts. Store a sample string “true” to a variable and match it with the if condition. This works similarly to boolean.
