today's leftovers
[GSoC 2022] Ham: Status Update
Hello everyone. This is a brief update on the Ham project - a drop in replacement for the Jam build system. For those more curious about the technical details, there will be a larger blog post on Ham’s action modifier implementation coming soon.
psifidotos: Latte Dock | Farewell...
Unfortunately I would like to inform kde community that I am stepping away from Latte development. No time,motivation or interest from my part is the main reason. I hope that this will give free space and air for new developers/maintainers to step in and move Latte forward.
I hoped that I would be able to release Latte v0.11 but unfortunately I can not. Releasing Latte v0.11 it would mean that someone would maintain it afterwards and that is no more the case.
Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition Quick overview #linux #Manjaro - Invidious
A Quick overview of Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition
Using nmap to scan networks (Awesome Linux Tools) - Invidious
nmap is a network mapping utility that you can use to gather information regarding the nodes on your network. With nmap, you can perform port scanning, OS fingerprinting, and more! In this tutorial, you'll learn the basics of using nmap.
Kubernetes Troubleshooting: Finding the Right Monitoring Solution - Container Journal
Kubernetes is revolutionizing application development because it is designed for ease of use, flexibility and scalability. In spite of these compelling advantages, however, troubleshooting Kubernetes problems can be a formidable challenge. Once you are alerted to an error, just knowing where to begin can even be overwhelming.
Imagine you are developing an app in a Kubernetes-based development environment and you get an alert for a container error that you do not recognize. First, you ask your colleagues if they have seen this before. Next, you search multiple blogs to see what other developers are saying about this error. Maybe you check multiple dashboards and logs; try to dig up any information you can find. The whole process can take hours and involve multiple teams. Ultimately, you end up back at the command line, trying to solve a problem that you do not really understand. Does this frustrating scenario sound familiar? This is a hit-or-miss approach to Kubernetes troubleshooting that does not benefit the development process or the business.
liam_on_linux | Why MS Word jumped from version 2 to version 6
There were three products all called MS Word, only peripherally related:
Word for DOS, which I first saw at version 3, and of which I used 3, 4, 5, 5.5 (when it suddenly switched to CUA menus), and 6 (like WordPerfect, the last and best version).
Word for Mac, which I first saw at version 4, and which in generally-held opinion peaked at v5.1.
Word for Windows, AKA WinWord, which went v1, v2, v6.
But there were legit reasons.
MS was making an effort to harmonise and coordinate its versions.
IIRC the story is that Gates met Paul Brainerd (founder of Aldus) at some event, and Brainerd told him that Aldus (creators of PageMaker, the ultimate DTP app in its day and the product that made the Mac a big success) was working on a wordprocessor for Windows, because there wasn't a good one. The product was codenamed "Flintstone" and was nearly ready for alpha test.
Gates panicked, lied to Brainerd that they shouldn't waste their time because MS was almost ready to launch its and it'd be a killer app.
Brainerd went back to base and cancelled Flintstone. Gates went back to base and told his team to write a Windows word-processor ASAP because Aldus was about to kill them.
Fedora and IBM Leftovers
Seafile - Sync and Share Your Files Ubuntu
Seafile is the high-performance open-source cross-platform software for file sharing and sync. The stored file can be synchronized from various devices from the central server through built-in file encryption. Before syncing the files to the server files are encrypted. The Seafile core is built using C programming which may be small but has fantastic performance. Files can be organized into libraries that can be encrypted by the password set by the user itself. Seafile provides similar functionality just like other file hosting services like dropbox, google drive, etc. but seafile is a self-hosted file sharing service. If you are curious about how we can sync and share files from self-hosted Seafile this article is for you. All the procedures in this article are performed on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system. Before continuing the installation we need to pre-install the Nginx, Mysql, and Python along with additional Python modules.
The 6 Best Vim Plugin Managers
Vim is one of the best command-line text editors you can lay your hands on. It comes preinstalled by default on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems. Vim plugins allow you to extend Vim's functionality according to your workflow and preferences. But you'll need a good plugin manager to install and manage your Vim plugins. Here are some of the best plugin managers for Vim that will make your life a bit easier.
today's howtos
