How to Install novelWriter on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
In this article, we will show you how to install novelWriter on Ubuntu systems
novelWriter is an open source plain text editor designed for writing novels assembled from many smaller text documents. It uses a minimal formatting syntax inspired by Markdown, and adds a meta data syntax for comments, synopsis, and cross-referencing. It is designed to be a simple text editor that allows for easy organisation of text and notes, using human readable text files as storage for robustness.
A markdown-like text editor designed for writing novels and larger projects of many smaller plain text documents.
It is designed to be a simple text editor that allows for easy organisation of text files and notes, with a meta data syntax for comments, synopsis, and cross-referencing between files, and built on plain text files for robustness.
How to Install DeSmuME on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
In this guide, we will show you how to install DeSmuME on Ubuntu systems.
DeSmuME is a great Nintendo DS emulator.
How to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook in 2022 - Updated Tutorial
Today we are looking at how to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
Practical Guide to Using End-to-end Encryption (E2EE) on Linux
End-to-end encryption is an increasingly popular method that online services are using to ensure their users’ security. End-to-end encryption, also known as E2EE, encodes messages sent from one user to another in a way that ensures that only the sender and recipient can decode the message.
Labeling a Linux Kernel RPM | Adam Young's Web Log
Last week, I was working with another developer to build some customer Kernels that were testing different options. One thing his team wanted to test was what would happen if we switched the HZ (scheduler) value from 100 to 1000. Building a Kernel with this option is fairly trivial: we use make menuconfig to set the value we wanted and rebuilt. However, since the testing was going to need to compare to a baseline, we wanted to clearly label our Kernels. To do so, we modified the toplevel makefile.
How to Install Qmmp on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
In this article, we will show you how to install Qmmp in Ubuntu systems.
qmmp (for Qt-based MultiMedia Player) is a free and open-source cross-platform audio player that is similar to Winamp. It is written in C++ using the Qt widget toolkit for the user interface.
It officially supports the operating systems Linux, FreeBSD and Microsoft Windows. In most popular Linux distributions, it is available through the standard package repositories. It is the only audio player not featuring a database that uses the Qt library.
How To Install Desktop Dimmer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Desktop Dimmer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Desktop Dimmer is a freely available and open-source application that can control the brightness of your desktop screen including primary and secondary brightness. To ensure eye safety, it includes color temperature control that can easily be set based on your choice.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Desktop Dimmer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
In this article, we will illustrate how to install DeaDBeef player on Ubuntu systems
DeaDBeeF (as in 0xDEADBEEF) is a modular cross-platform audio player which runs on GNU/Linux distributions, macOS, Windows, *BSD, OpenSolaris, and other UNIX-like systems.
DeaDBeeF plays a variety of audio formats, converts between them, lets you customize the UI in almost any way you want, and use many additional plugins which can extend it even more.
Welcoming women in free and open source software tech events
Many free and open source software organizations make big statements about their commitment to freedom and empowerment. Personally, I feel those commitments are meaningless if they don't include women. Before the pandemic, I supported a number of events in the Balkan countries, including Kosovo, the host of the recent DebConf22. The events before the pandemic were all incredibly successful. Why did none of these people come to DebConf?
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and Rakwireless Wisblock
Findex - A Super Fast Tool to Search & Launch Your Apps in Linux
Looking for an alternative app launching tool for your Linux? Findex is one with highly customizable interface and fast performance. The app runs silently in the background. Once you hit the shortcut key, a search box pop-up in screen center allows to quickly search and open desired applications.
