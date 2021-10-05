Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of July 2022 03:08:57 AM
  • How to Install novelWriter on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this article, we will show you how to install novelWriter on Ubuntu systems

    novelWriter is an open source plain text editor designed for writing novels assembled from many smaller text documents. It uses a minimal formatting syntax inspired by Markdown, and adds a meta data syntax for comments, synopsis, and cross-referencing. It is designed to be a simple text editor that allows for easy organisation of text and notes, using human readable text files as storage for robustness.

    A markdown-like text editor designed for writing novels and larger projects of many smaller plain text documents.

    It is designed to be a simple text editor that allows for easy organisation of text files and notes, with a meta data syntax for comments, synopsis, and cross-referencing between files, and built on plain text files for robustness.

  • How to Install DeSmuME on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this guide, we will show you how to install DeSmuME on Ubuntu systems.

    DeSmuME is a great Nintendo DS emulator.

  • How to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook in 2022 - Updated Tutorial

    Today we are looking at how to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • Practical Guide to Using End-to-end Encryption (E2EE) on Linux

    End-to-end encryption is an increasingly popular method that online services are using to ensure their users’ security. End-to-end encryption, also known as E2EE, encodes messages sent from one user to another in a way that ensures that only the sender and recipient can decode the message.

  • Labeling a Linux Kernel RPM | Adam Young's Web Log

    Last week, I was working with another developer to build some customer Kernels that were testing different options. One thing his team wanted to test was what would happen if we switched the HZ (scheduler) value from 100 to 1000. Building a Kernel with this option is fairly trivial: we use make menuconfig to set the value we wanted and rebuilt. However, since the testing was going to need to compare to a baseline, we wanted to clearly label our Kernels. To do so, we modified the toplevel makefile.

  • How to Install Qmmp on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this article, we will show you how to install Qmmp in Ubuntu systems.

    qmmp (for Qt-based MultiMedia Player) is a free and open-source cross-platform audio player that is similar to Winamp. It is written in C++ using the Qt widget toolkit for the user interface.

    It officially supports the operating systems Linux, FreeBSD and Microsoft Windows. In most popular Linux distributions, it is available through the standard package repositories. It is the only audio player not featuring a database that uses the Qt library.

  • How To Install Desktop Dimmer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Desktop Dimmer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Desktop Dimmer is a freely available and open-source application that can control the brightness of your desktop screen including primary and secondary brightness. To ensure eye safety, it includes color temperature control that can easily be set based on your choice.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Desktop Dimmer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this article, we will illustrate how to install DeaDBeef player on Ubuntu systems

    DeaDBeeF (as in 0xDEADBEEF) is a modular cross-platform audio player which runs on GNU/Linux distributions, macOS, Windows, *BSD, OpenSolaris, and other UNIX-like systems.

    DeaDBeeF plays a variety of audio formats, converts between them, lets you customize the UI in almost any way you want, and use many additional plugins which can extend it even more.

Welcoming women in free and open source software tech events

Many free and open source software organizations make big statements about their commitment to freedom and empowerment. Personally, I feel those commitments are meaningless if they don't include women. Before the pandemic, I supported a number of events in the Balkan countries, including Kosovo, the host of the recent DebConf22. The events before the pandemic were all incredibly successful. Why did none of these people come to DebConf? Read more

  • [GSoC 2022] Ham: Status Update

    Hello everyone. This is a brief update on the Ham project - a drop in replacement for the Jam build system. For those more curious about the technical details, there will be a larger blog post on Ham’s action modifier implementation coming soon.

  • psifidotos: Latte Dock | Farewell...

    Unfortunately I would like to inform kde community that I am stepping away from Latte development. No time,motivation or interest from my part is the main reason. I hope that this will give free space and air for new developers/maintainers to step in and move Latte forward. I hoped that I would be able to release Latte v0.11 but unfortunately I can not. Releasing Latte v0.11 it would mean that someone would maintain it afterwards and that is no more the case.

  • Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition Quick overview #linux #Manjaro - Invidious

    A Quick overview of Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition

  • Using nmap to scan networks (Awesome Linux Tools) - Invidious

    nmap is a network mapping utility that you can use to gather information regarding the nodes on your network. With nmap, you can perform port scanning, OS fingerprinting, and more! In this tutorial, you'll learn the basics of using nmap.

  • Kubernetes Troubleshooting: Finding the Right Monitoring Solution - Container Journal

    Kubernetes is revolutionizing application development because it is designed for ease of use, flexibility and scalability. In spite of these compelling advantages, however, troubleshooting Kubernetes problems can be a formidable challenge. Once you are alerted to an error, just knowing where to begin can even be overwhelming. Imagine you are developing an app in a Kubernetes-based development environment and you get an alert for a container error that you do not recognize. First, you ask your colleagues if they have seen this before. Next, you search multiple blogs to see what other developers are saying about this error. Maybe you check multiple dashboards and logs; try to dig up any information you can find. The whole process can take hours and involve multiple teams. Ultimately, you end up back at the command line, trying to solve a problem that you do not really understand. Does this frustrating scenario sound familiar? This is a hit-or-miss approach to Kubernetes troubleshooting that does not benefit the development process or the business.

  • liam_on_linux | Why MS Word jumped from version 2 to version 6

    There were three products all called MS Word, only peripherally related: Word for DOS, which I first saw at version 3, and of which I used 3, 4, 5, 5.5 (when it suddenly switched to CUA menus), and 6 (like WordPerfect, the last and best version). Word for Mac, which I first saw at version 4, and which in generally-held opinion peaked at v5.1. Word for Windows, AKA WinWord, which went v1, v2, v6. But there were legit reasons. MS was making an effort to harmonise and coordinate its versions. IIRC the story is that Gates met Paul Brainerd (founder of Aldus) at some event, and Brainerd told him that Aldus (creators of PageMaker, the ultimate DTP app in its day and the product that made the Mac a big success) was working on a wordprocessor for Windows, because there wasn't a good one. The product was codenamed "Flintstone" and was nearly ready for alpha test. Gates panicked, lied to Brainerd that they shouldn't waste their time because MS was almost ready to launch its and it'd be a killer app. Brainerd went back to base and cancelled Flintstone. Gates went back to base and told his team to write a Windows word-processor ASAP because Aldus was about to kill them.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and Rakwireless Wisblock

  • Reviving a vintage secondary split-flap clock with Arduino | Arduino Blog

    In the world of computing, many interfaces utilize a primary/secondary model of asymmetric communication, in which a primary host device controls one or more secondary client devices. This model is, for example, common among PATA and SATA hard drive arrangements. It is also common in clock networks, with a central time server updating several client clocks. iSax had a unique example of such a client clock with a vintage split-flap display, and made it useful again by retrofitting an Arduino board. This clock likely came from a set of many, which would have been used in a government building, train station, or similar application. It would have received a signal from a primary clock and set its time accordingly. In the original setup, that signal came in the form of a 1Hz alternating square wave that drove a motor for the clockwork gears. Instead of attempting to reverse-engineer and replicate that signal, iSax chose to drive the motor with an Arduino Nano board that keeps its own time with an RTC (real-time clock) module.

  • Now you can make shawarma at your desk | Arduino Blog

    If you’ve ever been lucky enough to visit a country in the Middle East or around the Mediterranean Sea, then you’ve probably seen street food vendors cutting slices off of a big ol’ hunk of slowly rotating meat. This delicious delicacy is called shawarma and is a form of vertical rotisserie. The meat can be beef, lamb, chicken, or even turkey — the cooking process is what is important. And now, thanks to a tutorial from Roni Bandini, you can perform that cooking process on your desktop with this Micro Shawarma machine. This machine is exactly what it sounds like: a tiny vertical rotisserie machine that sits on a desktop. It is sure to make your coworkers jealous in the hours leading up to lunchtime. Like its traditional full size cousins, this Micro Shawarma machine is open-air and has a spit that spins on a vertical axis. Offset to one side of the spit, there is a heating element that continuously roasts the meat. Anytime you get a hankering for some protein, you can slice off some meat. The machine even hosts its own web app, so you can operate everything from your smartphone.

  • Rakwireless introduces WisBlock modular power supply, IP65 enclosures, and more sensor modules - CNX Software

    Rakwireless Wisblock modular IoT prototyping system will get new modules about once every quarter and the latest Wisblock Summer 2022 event brings some RAK190xx base boards and power modules to support various power sources from solar panels to PoE, two IP65-rated “Unify” enclosures, as well as four new Wisblock sensor modules.

Findex - A Super Fast Tool to Search & Launch Your Apps in Linux

Looking for an alternative app launching tool for your Linux? Findex is one with highly customizable interface and fast performance. The app runs silently in the background. Once you hit the shortcut key, a search box pop-up in screen center allows to quickly search and open desired applications. Read more

