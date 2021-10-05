Welcoming women in free and open source software tech events Many free and open source software organizations make big statements about their commitment to freedom and empowerment. Personally, I feel those commitments are meaningless if they don't include women. Before the pandemic, I supported a number of events in the Balkan countries, including Kosovo, the host of the recent DebConf22. The events before the pandemic were all incredibly successful. Why did none of these people come to DebConf?

today's leftovers [GSoC 2022] Ham: Status Update Hello everyone. This is a brief update on the Ham project - a drop in replacement for the Jam build system. For those more curious about the technical details, there will be a larger blog post on Ham’s action modifier implementation coming soon.

psifidotos: Latte Dock | Farewell... Unfortunately I would like to inform kde community that I am stepping away from Latte development. No time,motivation or interest from my part is the main reason. I hope that this will give free space and air for new developers/maintainers to step in and move Latte forward. I hoped that I would be able to release Latte v0.11 but unfortunately I can not. Releasing Latte v0.11 it would mean that someone would maintain it afterwards and that is no more the case.

Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition Quick overview #linux #Manjaro - Invidious A Quick overview of Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition

Using nmap to scan networks (Awesome Linux Tools) - Invidious nmap is a network mapping utility that you can use to gather information regarding the nodes on your network. With nmap, you can perform port scanning, OS fingerprinting, and more! In this tutorial, you'll learn the basics of using nmap.

Kubernetes Troubleshooting: Finding the Right Monitoring Solution - Container Journal Kubernetes is revolutionizing application development because it is designed for ease of use, flexibility and scalability. In spite of these compelling advantages, however, troubleshooting Kubernetes problems can be a formidable challenge. Once you are alerted to an error, just knowing where to begin can even be overwhelming. Imagine you are developing an app in a Kubernetes-based development environment and you get an alert for a container error that you do not recognize. First, you ask your colleagues if they have seen this before. Next, you search multiple blogs to see what other developers are saying about this error. Maybe you check multiple dashboards and logs; try to dig up any information you can find. The whole process can take hours and involve multiple teams. Ultimately, you end up back at the command line, trying to solve a problem that you do not really understand. Does this frustrating scenario sound familiar? This is a hit-or-miss approach to Kubernetes troubleshooting that does not benefit the development process or the business.

liam_on_linux | Why MS Word jumped from version 2 to version 6 There were three products all called MS Word, only peripherally related: Word for DOS, which I first saw at version 3, and of which I used 3, 4, 5, 5.5 (when it suddenly switched to CUA menus), and 6 (like WordPerfect, the last and best version). Word for Mac, which I first saw at version 4, and which in generally-held opinion peaked at v5.1. Word for Windows, AKA WinWord, which went v1, v2, v6. But there were legit reasons. MS was making an effort to harmonise and coordinate its versions. IIRC the story is that Gates met Paul Brainerd (founder of Aldus) at some event, and Brainerd told him that Aldus (creators of PageMaker, the ultimate DTP app in its day and the product that made the Mac a big success) was working on a wordprocessor for Windows, because there wasn't a good one. The product was codenamed "Flintstone" and was nearly ready for alpha test. Gates panicked, lied to Brainerd that they shouldn't waste their time because MS was almost ready to launch its and it'd be a killer app. Brainerd went back to base and cancelled Flintstone. Gates went back to base and told his team to write a Windows word-processor ASAP because Aldus was about to kill them.