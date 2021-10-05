Welcoming women in free and open source software tech events
Many free and open source software organizations make big statements about their commitment to freedom and empowerment. Personally, I feel those commitments are meaningless if they don't include women.
Before the pandemic, I supported a number of events in the Balkan countries, including Kosovo, the host of the recent DebConf22. The events before the pandemic were all incredibly successful.
Why did none of these people come to DebConf?
Hello everyone. This is a brief update on the Ham project - a drop in replacement for the Jam build system. For those more curious about the technical details, there will be a larger blog post on Ham’s action modifier implementation coming soon.
Unfortunately I would like to inform kde community that I am stepping away from Latte development. No time,motivation or interest from my part is the main reason. I hope that this will give free space and air for new developers/maintainers to step in and move Latte forward.
I hoped that I would be able to release Latte v0.11 but unfortunately I can not. Releasing Latte v0.11 it would mean that someone would maintain it afterwards and that is no more the case.
A Quick overview of Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition
nmap is a network mapping utility that you can use to gather information regarding the nodes on your network. With nmap, you can perform port scanning, OS fingerprinting, and more! In this tutorial, you'll learn the basics of using nmap.
Kubernetes is revolutionizing application development because it is designed for ease of use, flexibility and scalability. In spite of these compelling advantages, however, troubleshooting Kubernetes problems can be a formidable challenge. Once you are alerted to an error, just knowing where to begin can even be overwhelming.
Imagine you are developing an app in a Kubernetes-based development environment and you get an alert for a container error that you do not recognize. First, you ask your colleagues if they have seen this before. Next, you search multiple blogs to see what other developers are saying about this error. Maybe you check multiple dashboards and logs; try to dig up any information you can find. The whole process can take hours and involve multiple teams. Ultimately, you end up back at the command line, trying to solve a problem that you do not really understand. Does this frustrating scenario sound familiar? This is a hit-or-miss approach to Kubernetes troubleshooting that does not benefit the development process or the business.
There were three products all called MS Word, only peripherally related:
Word for DOS, which I first saw at version 3, and of which I used 3, 4, 5, 5.5 (when it suddenly switched to CUA menus), and 6 (like WordPerfect, the last and best version).
Word for Mac, which I first saw at version 4, and which in generally-held opinion peaked at v5.1.
Word for Windows, AKA WinWord, which went v1, v2, v6.
But there were legit reasons.
MS was making an effort to harmonise and coordinate its versions.
IIRC the story is that Gates met Paul Brainerd (founder of Aldus) at some event, and Brainerd told him that Aldus (creators of PageMaker, the ultimate DTP app in its day and the product that made the Mac a big success) was working on a wordprocessor for Windows, because there wasn't a good one. The product was codenamed "Flintstone" and was nearly ready for alpha test.
Gates panicked, lied to Brainerd that they shouldn't waste their time because MS was almost ready to launch its and it'd be a killer app.
Brainerd went back to base and cancelled Flintstone. Gates went back to base and told his team to write a Windows word-processor ASAP because Aldus was about to kill them.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and Rakwireless Wisblock
In the world of computing, many interfaces utilize a primary/secondary model of asymmetric communication, in which a primary host device controls one or more secondary client devices. This model is, for example, common among PATA and SATA hard drive arrangements. It is also common in clock networks, with a central time server updating several client clocks. iSax had a unique example of such a client clock with a vintage split-flap display, and made it useful again by retrofitting an Arduino board.
This clock likely came from a set of many, which would have been used in a government building, train station, or similar application. It would have received a signal from a primary clock and set its time accordingly. In the original setup, that signal came in the form of a 1Hz alternating square wave that drove a motor for the clockwork gears. Instead of attempting to reverse-engineer and replicate that signal, iSax chose to drive the motor with an Arduino Nano board that keeps its own time with an RTC (real-time clock) module.
If you’ve ever been lucky enough to visit a country in the Middle East or around the Mediterranean Sea, then you’ve probably seen street food vendors cutting slices off of a big ol’ hunk of slowly rotating meat. This delicious delicacy is called shawarma and is a form of vertical rotisserie. The meat can be beef, lamb, chicken, or even turkey — the cooking process is what is important. And now, thanks to a tutorial from Roni Bandini, you can perform that cooking process on your desktop with this Micro Shawarma machine.
This machine is exactly what it sounds like: a tiny vertical rotisserie machine that sits on a desktop. It is sure to make your coworkers jealous in the hours leading up to lunchtime. Like its traditional full size cousins, this Micro Shawarma machine is open-air and has a spit that spins on a vertical axis. Offset to one side of the spit, there is a heating element that continuously roasts the meat. Anytime you get a hankering for some protein, you can slice off some meat. The machine even hosts its own web app, so you can operate everything from your smartphone.
Rakwireless Wisblock modular IoT prototyping system will get new modules about once every quarter and the latest Wisblock Summer 2022 event brings some RAK190xx base boards and power modules to support various power sources from solar panels to PoE, two IP65-rated “Unify” enclosures, as well as four new Wisblock sensor modules.
Findex - A Super Fast Tool to Search & Launch Your Apps in Linux
Looking for an alternative app launching tool for your Linux? Findex is one with highly customizable interface and fast performance.
The app runs silently in the background. Once you hit the shortcut key, a search box pop-up in screen center allows to quickly search and open desired applications.
