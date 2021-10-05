today's howtos
How to solved wxgtk error when upgrade on Archcraft Linux?
When Typing update and upgrade commands, I got an error that there are some package conflicts if upgrading, and this error is from wxgtk. The system is say : remove wxgtk-common can breaks dependency wxgtk-common.
How To Enable Versioning on the S3 Bucket Using Terraform
Infrastructure as Code or IaC is a new approach in which coding is used to set up an infrastructure. This means instead of manually setting up VMs, networks, and other components of a network, we write code that describes the infrastructure and simply run that code to get the desired state. Terraform has emerged as an outstanding tool that uses the IaC approach.
Like many other tasks, Terraform can be used to create and manage an AWS S3 bucket. Versioning means keeping several versions, or you may simply call them variants of a file. Versioning in AWS S3 can be used to maintain and restore different variants of the object stored inside it. This has many benefits. For example, we can restore accidentally deleted items.
How to Check a File’s Age and Modification Time in Linux
It is impossible to avoid file creation and modification of OS routines under Linux file management. Every time a user logs into a Linux operating system environment, it is almost a surety or guarantee that we are going to create, modify, or create and modify several files.
Linux makes it possible to find the age and modification time associated with a targeted file. So how does finding a file’s age and modification time help us? Well, for users who want to be thorough with every file footprint associated with their Linux operating system, this article guide is for you.
Also, for users that are interested in career paths related to system auditing, determining the age and modification time associated with an existing file is a priceless skill.
How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
MySQL is a free, open-source database management system based on SQL or Structured Query Language. It is one of the most widely used database systems for several well-known applications. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, and its most famous feature is web-based database storage and management.
While MySQL has many capabilities, its most common use is to store data for websites. This data can be in the form of user account information, product catalogs, or anything else that needs to be stored in a database. MySQL is a powerful tool that helps to keep track of this data and make it accessible to website visitors. In addition, MySQL makes it easy to retrieve data from the database and present it in a way that is easy to understand. For these reasons, MySQL is an essential tool for any website that needs to store and manage data.
The best tiling window managers for Linux, and what they can do for you
Use Linux long enough, and you'll discover one of the many reasons why the open source operating system has become so beloved across the world. Choice. With Linux, you can either just go with the defaults that ship with your distribution, or you can install more options to give you a variety of choices. This goes for nearly every user-facing piece of software, from web browsers, email clients, file managers, image editors, and even desktop interfaces. That's right, if you don't like GNOME, move to KDE, Cinnamon, Mate, Pantheon, Budgie, Xfce, Enlightenment, Fluxbox, or any number of desktop environments or window managers.
Welcoming women in free and open source software tech events
Many free and open source software organizations make big statements about their commitment to freedom and empowerment. Personally, I feel those commitments are meaningless if they don't include women. Before the pandemic, I supported a number of events in the Balkan countries, including Kosovo, the host of the recent DebConf22. The events before the pandemic were all incredibly successful. Why did none of these people come to DebConf?
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and Rakwireless Wisblock
