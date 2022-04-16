Programming Leftovers
-
Commit Messages Don’t Matter
The process of writing "good" commit messages is sacrosanct to some developers. A quick search will pop up dozens of articles on "How to Write Good Commit Messages." Proper style? Formatting. Imperative voice. Capitalization. Hard wraps.
-
An Introduction to Go Scheduler | Developer.com
In Go and Golang programming, a scheduler is responsible for distributing jobs in a multiprocessing environment. When the available resources are limited, it is the task of the scheduler to manage the work that needs to be done in the most efficient way. In Go, the scheduler is responsible for scheduling goroutines, which is particularly useful in concurrency. Goroutines are like OS threads, but they are much lighter weight. However, goroutines always take the help of the underlying OS thread model and the scheduler it works on is at a much higher level than the OS scheduler. This Go programming tutorial provides a quick look at the concepts behind the Go scheduler.
-
Four workers arrive at a construction site ...
Four workers arrive at a construction site to help. They each take a shovel and are eager to start shoveling. But what is that? They notice some dents and some dried cement on the shovels. So what now?
[...]
Meanwhile the last worker is busy waving around the shovel and complaining to everyone about the broken tools they have to use. This worker constantly demands a new shovel even though another worker made it clear that there would be no newer shovels any time soon and that nothing could change that. At the end of the day the efficiency of this approach lies at -160%. Not only was no work done by this worker because of all the waving and complaining. Furthermore, the constant complaining kept several other people busy who would have been able to do some work otherwise.
Dear contributors, please don't be Worker 4.
-
What is Wrong with the Linux Community
It’s pretty simple: if you’re not satisfied, switch to something you like, or even create something and share it with the community.
-
How to Perform Intersect() Operations in R
There is a requirement to return only the common values from R data structures like vector, list, and dataframe.
In this article, we will discuss how to perform the intersect() operations in vector, list and dataframe.
-
Remove NA in R
“When a production sensor fails, you’ll only be able to collect accurate measurements on four of the assembly line’s six measurement points. However, one of the quality sheet’s marks is illegible. You may be without samples for a whole shift. Therefore, this may influence your statistical computations. Missing data is not handled gracefully by several processes. In this article, we’ll look at a few different techniques to get rid of NA values in R. This permits you to restrict your computations to R data frame rows that meet a specific level of completion.
-
R – Reorder the Columns in the Data Frame
Consider a requirement that you need to reorder the columns in an R data frame. How can you do that? Go through this article to get the solution for the given requirement.
-
R – Extract Columns From Data Frame
One day, Person X asked Person Y, “How do you get the values present in the data frame column in R language?” So, Person Y answered, “There are many ways to extract columns from the data frame.” So, he requested Person X to check this tutorial.
There are many ways to extract columns from the data frame. In this article, we will discuss two scenarios with their corresponding methods.
-
Scatterplot in R
“Visual representations of data include graphs and charts. Your goal as a data scientist is to make perfect sense of vast amounts of information. Three procedures are involved in data analysis. Obtaining Data, cleaning, and altering the data is an important part of the process. To further evaluate the data, construct a visual display from it. Data visualizations with the plot are tremendous tools for making complicated analysis easier to understand. But first, let’s go through some fundamental plotting principles like scatter plots. A scatterplot is a diagram that presents the levels of two numerical variables in a set of data as geometrical points within a Cartesian diagram.”
-
PyTorch – count_nonzero()
-
PyTorch – column_stack()
-
PyTorch – cat()
-
PyTorch – argmin()
-
Dictionary Comprehension Python
-
Perform Inverse Trigonometric Functions in PyTorch
-
PyTorch – deg2rad()
-
PyTorch – cumsum()
-
Return Top & Last Rows From PySpark Pandas DataFrame
“In Python, PySpark is a Spark module used to provide a similar kind of Processing like spark using DataFrame, which will store the given data in row and column format.
PySpark – pandas DataFrame represents the pandas DataFrame, but it holds the PySpark DataFrame internally.
Pandas support DataFrame data structure, and pandas are imported from the pyspark module.
Before that, you have to install the pyspark module.”
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 174: Disarium Numbers in dc
-
More in Tux Machines
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: The Future, the Shortages, and Arduino
Programming Leftovers
Fedora sours on CC 'No Rights Reserved' license
Fedora, the popular Linux distribution, will no longer incorporate software licensed under CC0, the Creative Commons "No Rights Reserved" license. In order to support the wide re-use of copyrighted content in new works, CC0 provides authors "a way to waive all their copyright and related rights in their works to the fullest extent allowed by law." The license arose in response to the 1998 Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act (CTEA), which extended the duration of copyright by 20 years at the expense of the public domain. But CC0 explicitly says the licensor does not waive patent rights, which for free and open source software (FOSS) is a potential problem. That means, for instance as described here, if you use CC0-licensed code in your project, and the author of that code later claims your project is infringing a patent they own regarding that code, your defense will be limited. Avoiding the use of CC0-licensed code is one way to steer clear of these so-called submarine patents that could years later torpedo you.
