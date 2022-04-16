today's leftovers
-
We are starting to see a few companies such as Dell return to offering laptops which are running Linux, instead of Windows. There are also some Windows laptops which are advertised as being approved for use with Linux, if you wanted to switch after the fact. However, most Windows laptops can be convinced to boot to Linux if you are willing to put in the work. The Register describes the steps on doing this, in their case they are leaving the Windows install active so they can dual boot; perfect if you want to dip your toes into Linux without leaving Windows, or if you want a multipurpose laptop.
The first step should be to ensure Linux can actually see the hard drive, as there are now a number of common features which will prevent that, all of which can be solved by booting the laptop into Windows. The main worries are ensuring BitLocker is disabled, moving off of Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology, disabling Windows’ Fast Boot and making sure that your disk is set to run in AHCI, not RAID, as all of these will prevent Linux from even seeing your hard drive. Although Windows likes to get upset when you change some of these settings, the article contains simple command line tools that will smarten it up. Once your Linux boot disk can see the drive you are ready to get going.
-
Well, the popularity of blogging websites has increased multifold times. With this, the Ghost CMS has currently become one of the most popular open source blogging platforms around.
Ghost is a free and open-source blogging platform. It is written in JavaScript and MIT License distributes it. Ghost is designed to ease the process of publishing content online for both individual bloggers and online publications.
It is simple, yet powerful, and provides everything you need to create a beautiful website or blog. One of the things that set Ghost apart from other CMS options is its focus on security. In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key security features of Ghost and how they can benefit your website or blog.
-
Nvidia AI Enterprise 2.1 bolsters support for open source [Ed: This is openwashing; "support for open source" isn't the same as Open Source or Free software. It's just keyword stuffing.]
-
Enterprise DB helps organizations get the most out of PostgreSQL. Nearly 1,500 customers worldwide have chosen EDB software, services, and support. Their offices worldwide enable deploying their global expertise locally, and support customers more efficiently.
Scott Horn, CMO, EnterpriseDB, tells us more. Excerpts from an interview:
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 745 for the week of July 17 – 23, 2022.
-
It's been a while since I last updated my progress. I've made significant progress after the last update.
I started creating the User model in the last update. By now, I have migrated the whole User model to the Database from the GSettings and refactored the codebase accordingly.
-
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much? see ratings) perfectly with Proton since they were released in June 2022 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
-
This week I was planning on talking about Device Mocking with KUnit, as I’m currently working on my first unit test for a physical device, the AMDGPU Radeon RX5700. I would introduce you to the Kernel Unit Testing Framework (KUnit), how it works, how to mock devices with it, and why it is so great to write tests.
But, my week was pretty more interesting due to a limitation on the KUnit Framework. This got me thinking about the Kernel Symbol Table and compilation for a while. So, I decided to write about it this week.
Open Hardware/Modding: The Future, the Shortages, and Arduino
-
They say a sucker is born every day, and at least on the day of my birth, that certainly may have been true. I have a bad habit of spending money on open hardware projects that ultimately become vaporware or seriously under-deliver on their expectations. In my ledger are EOMA68, DragonBox Pyra, the Jolla Tablet — which always had significant non-free components — and the Mudita Pure, though I did successfully receive a refund for the latter two.1
There are some success stories, though. My Pine64 devices work great — though they have non-free components — and I have a HiFive Unmatched that I’m reasonably pleased with. Raspberry Pi is going well, if you can find one — also with non-free components — and Arduino and products like it are serving their niche pretty well. I hear the MNT Reform went well, though by then I had learned to be a bit more hesitant to open my wallet for open hardware, so I don’t have one myself. Pebble worked, until it didn’t. Caveats abound in all of these projects.
What does open hardware need to succeed, and why have many projects failed? And why do the successful products often have non-free components and poor stock? We can’t blame it all on the chip shortage and/or COVID: it’s been an issue for a long time.
-
Nearly every person on earth has experienced some impact from the supply chain in the past two years. As we wrote in part 1 in April of 2021 “Prices will increase for consumer goods” and time has proven that accurate. We also declared the problem: “Parts, price, and lead-time” along with the solution: “Pay, price, and persevere.”
-
In typical applications, the optimal mirror is as flat as possible. The flatter the mirror, the less optical distortion it imparts onto the reflected “image.” Distortion isn’t often desirable, so precision mirror manufacturers take great pains to manufacture ultra-flat mirrors. But distortion is sometimes a good thing, such as when you want to focus reflected light. In some cases, one might even want to adjust mirror distortion. To experiment with that idea, YouTuber Breaking Taps built a thermally actuated deformable mirror controlled by an Arduino.
Breaking Taps has something of an obsession with microscopes and, in turn, optics. That led him to the research that inspired this project. That research described a mirror that deforms based on thermal actuation, as opposed to some kind of MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) actuation. The use case for such a deformable mirror is in astronomy. A precisely controlled deformable mirror lets a telescope compensate for atmospheric optical distortions. Those distortions can change based on atmospheric conditions, which is why on-demand deformation has a use.
Programming Leftovers
-
The process of writing "good" commit messages is sacrosanct to some developers. A quick search will pop up dozens of articles on "How to Write Good Commit Messages." Proper style? Formatting. Imperative voice. Capitalization. Hard wraps.
-
In Go and Golang programming, a scheduler is responsible for distributing jobs in a multiprocessing environment. When the available resources are limited, it is the task of the scheduler to manage the work that needs to be done in the most efficient way. In Go, the scheduler is responsible for scheduling goroutines, which is particularly useful in concurrency. Goroutines are like OS threads, but they are much lighter weight. However, goroutines always take the help of the underlying OS thread model and the scheduler it works on is at a much higher level than the OS scheduler. This Go programming tutorial provides a quick look at the concepts behind the Go scheduler.
-
Four workers arrive at a construction site to help. They each take a shovel and are eager to start shoveling. But what is that? They notice some dents and some dried cement on the shovels. So what now?
[...]
Meanwhile the last worker is busy waving around the shovel and complaining to everyone about the broken tools they have to use. This worker constantly demands a new shovel even though another worker made it clear that there would be no newer shovels any time soon and that nothing could change that. At the end of the day the efficiency of this approach lies at -160%. Not only was no work done by this worker because of all the waving and complaining. Furthermore, the constant complaining kept several other people busy who would have been able to do some work otherwise.
Dear contributors, please don't be Worker 4.
-
It’s pretty simple: if you’re not satisfied, switch to something you like, or even create something and share it with the community.
-
There is a requirement to return only the common values from R data structures like vector, list, and dataframe.
In this article, we will discuss how to perform the intersect() operations in vector, list and dataframe.
-
“When a production sensor fails, you’ll only be able to collect accurate measurements on four of the assembly line’s six measurement points. However, one of the quality sheet’s marks is illegible. You may be without samples for a whole shift. Therefore, this may influence your statistical computations. Missing data is not handled gracefully by several processes. In this article, we’ll look at a few different techniques to get rid of NA values in R. This permits you to restrict your computations to R data frame rows that meet a specific level of completion.
-
Consider a requirement that you need to reorder the columns in an R data frame. How can you do that? Go through this article to get the solution for the given requirement.
-
One day, Person X asked Person Y, “How do you get the values present in the data frame column in R language?” So, Person Y answered, “There are many ways to extract columns from the data frame.” So, he requested Person X to check this tutorial.
There are many ways to extract columns from the data frame. In this article, we will discuss two scenarios with their corresponding methods.
-
“Visual representations of data include graphs and charts. Your goal as a data scientist is to make perfect sense of vast amounts of information. Three procedures are involved in data analysis. Obtaining Data, cleaning, and altering the data is an important part of the process. To further evaluate the data, construct a visual display from it. Data visualizations with the plot are tremendous tools for making complicated analysis easier to understand. But first, let’s go through some fundamental plotting principles like scatter plots. A scatterplot is a diagram that presents the levels of two numerical variables in a set of data as geometrical points within a Cartesian diagram.”
-
“In Python, PySpark is a Spark module used to provide a similar kind of Processing like spark using DataFrame, which will store the given data in row and column format.
PySpark – pandas DataFrame represents the pandas DataFrame, but it holds the PySpark DataFrame internally.
Pandas support DataFrame data structure, and pandas are imported from the pyspark module.
Before that, you have to install the pyspark module.”
Fedora sours on CC 'No Rights Reserved' license
Fedora, the popular Linux distribution, will no longer incorporate software licensed under CC0, the Creative Commons "No Rights Reserved" license.
In order to support the wide re-use of copyrighted content in new works, CC0 provides authors "a way to waive all their copyright and related rights in their works to the fullest extent allowed by law." The license arose in response to the 1998 Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act (CTEA), which extended the duration of copyright by 20 years at the expense of the public domain.
But CC0 explicitly says the licensor does not waive patent rights, which for free and open source software (FOSS) is a potential problem. That means, for instance as described here, if you use CC0-licensed code in your project, and the author of that code later claims your project is infringing a patent they own regarding that code, your defense will be limited.
Avoiding the use of CC0-licensed code is one way to steer clear of these so-called submarine patents that could years later torpedo you.
