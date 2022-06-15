10 Fun Free and Open Source Arcade Games
This game genre are typically regarded as games of skill, with only some elements of games of chance. They often feature short levels, which rapidly increase in difficulty with simple and intuitive controls. There’s a focus on gameplay rather than story or content.
The late 1970s through the 1980s was the golden age of the arcade games. Many of the games featured here hark back to games popular around that time.
Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action together with links to relevant resources.
Server: Virtio-net and Istio
Virtio-net failover is a virtualization technology that allows a virtual machine (VM) to switch from a Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) device to a virtio-net device when the VM needs to be migrated from a host to another.
On one hand, the Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) technology allows a device like a networking card to be split into several devices (the Virtual Functions) and with the help of the VFIO technology, the kernel of the VM can directly drive these devices. This is interesting in terms of performance, because it can reach the same level as a bare metal system. In this case, the cost of the performance is that a VFIO device cannot be migrated.
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.13.5 and 1.13.6.
FYI, Go 1.18.4 has been released, which includes 9 security fixes. We recommend you to upgrade to this newer Go version if you are using Go locally.
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness and some additional support. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.14.1 and Istio 1.14.2.
FYI, Go 1.18.4 has been released, which includes 9 security fixes. We recommend you to upgrade to this newer Go version if you are using Go locally.
today's leftovers
We are starting to see a few companies such as Dell return to offering laptops which are running Linux, instead of Windows. There are also some Windows laptops which are advertised as being approved for use with Linux, if you wanted to switch after the fact. However, most Windows laptops can be convinced to boot to Linux if you are willing to put in the work. The Register describes the steps on doing this, in their case they are leaving the Windows install active so they can dual boot; perfect if you want to dip your toes into Linux without leaving Windows, or if you want a multipurpose laptop.
The first step should be to ensure Linux can actually see the hard drive, as there are now a number of common features which will prevent that, all of which can be solved by booting the laptop into Windows. The main worries are ensuring BitLocker is disabled, moving off of Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology, disabling Windows’ Fast Boot and making sure that your disk is set to run in AHCI, not RAID, as all of these will prevent Linux from even seeing your hard drive. Although Windows likes to get upset when you change some of these settings, the article contains simple command line tools that will smarten it up. Once your Linux boot disk can see the drive you are ready to get going.
Well, the popularity of blogging websites has increased multifold times. With this, the Ghost CMS has currently become one of the most popular open source blogging platforms around.
Ghost is a free and open-source blogging platform. It is written in JavaScript and MIT License distributes it. Ghost is designed to ease the process of publishing content online for both individual bloggers and online publications.
It is simple, yet powerful, and provides everything you need to create a beautiful website or blog. One of the things that set Ghost apart from other CMS options is its focus on security. In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key security features of Ghost and how they can benefit your website or blog.
Nvidia AI Enterprise 2.1 bolsters support for open source [Ed: This is openwashing; "support for open source" isn't the same as Open Source or Free software. It's just keyword stuffing.]
Enterprise DB helps organizations get the most out of PostgreSQL. Nearly 1,500 customers worldwide have chosen EDB software, services, and support. Their offices worldwide enable deploying their global expertise locally, and support customers more efficiently.
Scott Horn, CMO, EnterpriseDB, tells us more. Excerpts from an interview:
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 745 for the week of July 17 – 23, 2022.
It's been a while since I last updated my progress. I've made significant progress after the last update.
I started creating the User model in the last update. By now, I have migrated the whole User model to the Database from the GSettings and refactored the codebase accordingly.
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much? see ratings) perfectly with Proton since they were released in June 2022 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
This week I was planning on talking about Device Mocking with KUnit, as I’m currently working on my first unit test for a physical device, the AMDGPU Radeon RX5700. I would introduce you to the Kernel Unit Testing Framework (KUnit), how it works, how to mock devices with it, and why it is so great to write tests.
But, my week was pretty more interesting due to a limitation on the KUnit Framework. This got me thinking about the Kernel Symbol Table and compilation for a while. So, I decided to write about it this week.
Open Hardware/Modding: The Future, the Shortages, and Arduino
They say a sucker is born every day, and at least on the day of my birth, that certainly may have been true. I have a bad habit of spending money on open hardware projects that ultimately become vaporware or seriously under-deliver on their expectations. In my ledger are EOMA68, DragonBox Pyra, the Jolla Tablet — which always had significant non-free components — and the Mudita Pure, though I did successfully receive a refund for the latter two.1
There are some success stories, though. My Pine64 devices work great — though they have non-free components — and I have a HiFive Unmatched that I’m reasonably pleased with. Raspberry Pi is going well, if you can find one — also with non-free components — and Arduino and products like it are serving their niche pretty well. I hear the MNT Reform went well, though by then I had learned to be a bit more hesitant to open my wallet for open hardware, so I don’t have one myself. Pebble worked, until it didn’t. Caveats abound in all of these projects.
What does open hardware need to succeed, and why have many projects failed? And why do the successful products often have non-free components and poor stock? We can’t blame it all on the chip shortage and/or COVID: it’s been an issue for a long time.
Nearly every person on earth has experienced some impact from the supply chain in the past two years. As we wrote in part 1 in April of 2021 “Prices will increase for consumer goods” and time has proven that accurate. We also declared the problem: “Parts, price, and lead-time” along with the solution: “Pay, price, and persevere.”
In typical applications, the optimal mirror is as flat as possible. The flatter the mirror, the less optical distortion it imparts onto the reflected “image.” Distortion isn’t often desirable, so precision mirror manufacturers take great pains to manufacture ultra-flat mirrors. But distortion is sometimes a good thing, such as when you want to focus reflected light. In some cases, one might even want to adjust mirror distortion. To experiment with that idea, YouTuber Breaking Taps built a thermally actuated deformable mirror controlled by an Arduino.
Breaking Taps has something of an obsession with microscopes and, in turn, optics. That led him to the research that inspired this project. That research described a mirror that deforms based on thermal actuation, as opposed to some kind of MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) actuation. The use case for such a deformable mirror is in astronomy. A precisely controlled deformable mirror lets a telescope compensate for atmospheric optical distortions. Those distortions can change based on atmospheric conditions, which is why on-demand deformation has a use.
