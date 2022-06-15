Open Source Explained
How to Install Apple Music Client Cider on Linux
If you are a melophile like me and have multiple accounts on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, then you might have experienced that there is not an easy way to install them on a Linux system. However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to install Spotify and Tidal on Linux. So, today the focus will be on Apple Music.
Android Leftovers
10 Fun Free and Open Source Arcade Games
This game genre are typically regarded as games of skill, with only some elements of games of chance. They often feature short levels, which rapidly increase in difficulty with simple and intuitive controls. There’s a focus on gameplay rather than story or content. The late 1970s through the 1980s was the golden age of the arcade games. Many of the games featured here hark back to games popular around that time. Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action together with links to relevant resources.
Server: Virtio-net and Istio
