Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open Source Explained

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of July 2022 11:38:52 AM Filed under
Software
Legal

How to turn an open source product into a commercial challenger is no longer a mystery.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

How to Install Apple Music Client Cider on Linux

If you are a melophile like me and have multiple accounts on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, then you might have experienced that there is not an easy way to install them on a Linux system. However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to install Spotify and Tidal on Linux. So, today the focus will be on Apple Music. Read more

Android Leftovers

10 Fun Free and Open Source Arcade Games

This game genre are typically regarded as games of skill, with only some elements of games of chance. They often feature short levels, which rapidly increase in difficulty with simple and intuitive controls. There’s a focus on gameplay rather than story or content. The late 1970s through the 1980s was the golden age of the arcade games. Many of the games featured here hark back to games popular around that time. Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action together with links to relevant resources. Read more

Server: Virtio-net and Istio

  • Virtio-net failover: An introduction

    Virtio-net failover is a virtualization technology that allows a virtual machine (VM) to switch from a Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) device to a virtio-net device when the VM needs to be migrated from a host to another. On one hand, the Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) technology allows a device like a networking card to be split into several devices (the Virtual Functions) and with the help of the VFIO technology, the kernel of the VM can directly drive these devices. This is interesting in terms of performance, because it can reach the same level as a bare metal system. In this case, the cost of the performance is that a VFIO device cannot be migrated.

  • Istio / Announcing Istio 1.13.6

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.13.5 and 1.13.6. FYI, Go 1.18.4 has been released, which includes 9 security fixes. We recommend you to upgrade to this newer Go version if you are using Go locally.

  • Istio / Announcing Istio 1.14.2

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness and some additional support. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.14.1 and Istio 1.14.2. FYI, Go 1.18.4 has been released, which includes 9 security fixes. We recommend you to upgrade to this newer Go version if you are using Go locally.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6