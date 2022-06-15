Excluding HTML, PDF files are probably the most popular document format on the web. Unfortunately, they're not compact. For example, I like to download free eBooks. A quick glance at my eBook directory shows that its 75 PDF files consume about 500 megabytes. On average, that's over 6.6 MB for each PDF file.

Couldn't I save some storage space by compressing those files? What if I want to send a bundle of them through email? Or host them for download on a website? The transmission would be faster if these files were made smaller. This article shows a simple way to reduce PDF file size. The benefit is that it shrinks your PDFs transparently without altering the data content in any way. Plus, you can also compact many PDF files with a single command.

Compare this to the alternatives. You could upload your PDF files to one of the many online file compression websites. Several are free, but you risk the privacy of your documents by uploading them to an unknown website. More importantly, most websites shrink PDFs by tampering with the images they contain. They either change their resolution or their sizes. So you trade lower image quality to get smaller PDF files. That's the same trade-off you face using interactive apps like LibreOffice, or Ghostscript line commands like gs and ps2pdf. The technique we'll illustrate in this article compacts PDFs without altering either the images they contain or their data content. And you can reduce many PDFs with a single line command. Let's get started.