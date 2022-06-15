EATX board and Open Hardware
EATX board features Intel Lake-SP processors, 1TB DDR4 and dual 10GbE
Early this month, Axiomtek released their first EATX board built around the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors. The IMB760 is a server-grade board designed to target markets that involve robotics, computer vision and AIoT.
The IMB760 is an Extended ATX motherboard, meaning it measures around 330 x 305mm which allows it to incorporate additional ports. According to the announcement for this product, ”the motherboard offers a dual LGA4189 socket for 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors with Intel C627A chipset.”
Hackaday Prize 2022: Arduino-Powered Weighing Scale Has A Real Analog Display
Digital displays are useful for quick and accurate readout, but lots of people prefer the physical motion of a needle moving along a dial. For instance, many smartwatch users choose an analog face to show the time, and modern cars with digital dashboards often default to showing an analog speedometer. Following this trend, [Miro Pavleski] built a digital weighing scale with an analog display that not only looks neat, but also serves as a good demonstration of the way that modern scales work.
OpenJewelry, No Pliers Required
They say that if you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself. Oftentimes, that goes double for getting something done at all. Whereas some people might simply lament the lack of a (stable) Thingiverse-type site for, say, jewelry designs, those people aren’t Hackaday’s own [Adam Zeloof]. With nowhere to share designs among engineering-oriented friends, [Adam] took the initiative and created OpenJewelry, a site for posting open-source jewelry and wearable art designs as well as knowledge about techniques, materials, and processes.
Open Source Explained
How to turn an open source product into a commercial challenger is no longer a mystery.
today's howtos
Games: Total War: Warhammer III, DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER, GOG, and More
How to Install Apple Music Client Cider on Linux
If you are a melophile like me and have multiple accounts on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, then you might have experienced that there is not an easy way to install them on a Linux system. However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to install Spotify and Tidal on Linux. So, today the focus will be on Apple Music.
