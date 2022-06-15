Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of July 2022 01:28:45 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to install Redis on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips

    Welcome to this tutorial where we will learn how to install the Redis server o Ubuntu 22.04.

    Redis server is an open source in-memory data store used by many developers as a database, cache, streaming engine, and message broker.

    Redis as a real-time data store means Redis’ versatile in-memory data structures let you build data infrastructure for real-time applications requiring low latency and high throughput

    Caching and session storage. Redis speed is ideal for caching database queries, complex computations, API calls, and session states.

    Streaming and messaging. Streamed data type enables high-speed data ingestion, messaging, event sourcing, and notifications.

  • How to Install Snap on Linux - buildVirtual

    Working with Linux, you will likely have heard of Snap in relation to installing software on a Linux system.

    Snap is a software packaging and deployment system for Linux operating systems. Software packages, which are called snaps, and the program for using them, which is called snapd, work on many Linux distributions and provide a way for software developers to package and distribute their applications. Snaps are self contained applications, which run in a sandbox, with controlled access to the host operating system.

    Snap provides a solution to the problem of having to develop applications to run on different Linux distributions, which require different packages etc. Snap applications run in a container with restricted access to the host system. Users can grant an application mediated access to extra functionalities of the host via Interfaces, such as recording audio and capturing video.

  • How To Change GRUB Theme In Linux
    INSTALL AND APPLY MODERN, BEAUTIFUL GRUB THEMES IN LINUX

    GRUB, stands for GRand Unified Bootloader, is default boot loader for most Linux operating systems. GRUB boot loader is the first program that runs when the computer starts. As you may noticed, the default theme of the GRUB menu is bland. It's just a black background with white characters on it. Some of you may not like the default GRUB theme. In this tutorial, I will demonstrate how to change GRUB theme or apply gorgeous themes in-order to make your GRUB menu more beautiful and elegant in Linux.

    A few years ago, we published a guide that explained how to configure GRUB2 bootloader settings in Ubuntu. In that article, we showed you how to change the GRUB background.

    But, changing background is not the real customization. In this guide, we are going to change not only the wallpaper but also the fonts, theme and the overall design of GRUB.

  • How to hide PID listings from non-root users in Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    In general, what runs on your server should be considered private information that is shared only on a need-to-know basis. If there's no reason for a user to have insight into what services are running on a server, then a user probably shouldn't have permission to view process ID (PID) listings.

»

More in Tux Machines

Open Source Explained

How to turn an open source product into a commercial challenger is no longer a mystery. Read more

today's howtos

  • How I use Bash to automate tasks on Linux

    The Bash command line is a great way to automate tasks. Whether you are running Linux on a server and need to manipulate log files or other data, or you're a desktop user who just wants to keep files tidy, you can use a few automation features in Bash to make your work easier.

  • Shrink PDFs with this Linux tool

    Excluding HTML, PDF files are probably the most popular document format on the web. Unfortunately, they're not compact. For example, I like to download free eBooks. A quick glance at my eBook directory shows that its 75 PDF files consume about 500 megabytes. On average, that's over 6.6 MB for each PDF file.

    Couldn't I save some storage space by compressing those files? What if I want to send a bundle of them through email? Or host them for download on a website? The transmission would be faster if these files were made smaller. This article shows a simple way to reduce PDF file size. The benefit is that it shrinks your PDFs transparently without altering the data content in any way. Plus, you can also compact many PDF files with a single command.

    Compare this to the alternatives. You could upload your PDF files to one of the many online file compression websites. Several are free, but you risk the privacy of your documents by uploading them to an unknown website. More importantly, most websites shrink PDFs by tampering with the images they contain. They either change their resolution or their sizes. So you trade lower image quality to get smaller PDF files. That's the same trade-off you face using interactive apps like LibreOffice, or Ghostscript line commands like gs and ps2pdf. The technique we'll illustrate in this article compacts PDFs without altering either the images they contain or their data content. And you can reduce many PDFs with a single line command. Let's get started.

  • How to Work with PDF Files Using ONLYOFFICE Docs in Linux

    Those Linux users who deal with PDF files have plenty of programs to choose from. More precisely, there exist a great number of dedicated PDF tools that can be used for various tasks.

    For example, you can install a PDF viewer to open the required files for reading or get a PDF editor to be able to perform certain operations, such as typing text, adding annotations or cropping pages.

  • How to Setup Two-Factor Authentication For SSH In Linux

    By default, SSH already uses secure data communication between remote machines, but if you want to add some extra security layer to your SSH connections, you can add a Google Authenticator (two-factor authentication) module that allows you to enter a random one-time password (TOTP) verification code while connecting to SSH servers. You’ll have to enter the verification code from your smartphone or PC when you connect.

    The Google Authenticator is an open-source module that includes implementations of one-time passcodes (TOTP) verification tokens developed by Google.

Games: Total War: Warhammer III, DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER, GOG, and More

How to Install Apple Music Client Cider on Linux

If you are a melophile like me and have multiple accounts on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, then you might have experienced that there is not an easy way to install them on a Linux system. However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to install Spotify and Tidal on Linux. So, today the focus will be on Apple Music. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6