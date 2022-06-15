today's howtos
How to install Redis on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
Welcome to this tutorial where we will learn how to install the Redis server o Ubuntu 22.04.
Redis server is an open source in-memory data store used by many developers as a database, cache, streaming engine, and message broker.
Redis as a real-time data store means Redis’ versatile in-memory data structures let you build data infrastructure for real-time applications requiring low latency and high throughput
Caching and session storage. Redis speed is ideal for caching database queries, complex computations, API calls, and session states.
Streaming and messaging. Streamed data type enables high-speed data ingestion, messaging, event sourcing, and notifications.
How to Install Snap on Linux - buildVirtual
Working with Linux, you will likely have heard of Snap in relation to installing software on a Linux system.
Snap is a software packaging and deployment system for Linux operating systems. Software packages, which are called snaps, and the program for using them, which is called snapd, work on many Linux distributions and provide a way for software developers to package and distribute their applications. Snaps are self contained applications, which run in a sandbox, with controlled access to the host operating system.
Snap provides a solution to the problem of having to develop applications to run on different Linux distributions, which require different packages etc. Snap applications run in a container with restricted access to the host system. Users can grant an application mediated access to extra functionalities of the host via Interfaces, such as recording audio and capturing video.
How To Change GRUB Theme In Linux
INSTALL AND APPLY MODERN, BEAUTIFUL GRUB THEMES IN LINUX
GRUB, stands for GRand Unified Bootloader, is default boot loader for most Linux operating systems. GRUB boot loader is the first program that runs when the computer starts. As you may noticed, the default theme of the GRUB menu is bland. It's just a black background with white characters on it. Some of you may not like the default GRUB theme. In this tutorial, I will demonstrate how to change GRUB theme or apply gorgeous themes in-order to make your GRUB menu more beautiful and elegant in Linux.
A few years ago, we published a guide that explained how to configure GRUB2 bootloader settings in Ubuntu. In that article, we showed you how to change the GRUB background.
But, changing background is not the real customization. In this guide, we are going to change not only the wallpaper but also the fonts, theme and the overall design of GRUB.
How to hide PID listings from non-root users in Linux | Enable Sysadmin
In general, what runs on your server should be considered private information that is shared only on a need-to-know basis. If there's no reason for a user to have insight into what services are running on a server, then a user probably shouldn't have permission to view process ID (PID) listings.
Open Source Explained
How to turn an open source product into a commercial challenger is no longer a mystery.
Games: Total War: Warhammer III, DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER, GOG, and More
How to Install Apple Music Client Cider on Linux
If you are a melophile like me and have multiple accounts on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, then you might have experienced that there is not an easy way to install them on a Linux system. However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to install Spotify and Tidal on Linux. So, today the focus will be on Apple Music.
