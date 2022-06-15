Findex – Fast And Easy Tool to Search Apps in Linux
Looking for an alternative app launching tool for your Linux? Findex is one with highly customizable interface and fast performance.
The app runs silently in the background. Once you hit the shortcut key, a search box pop-up in screen center allows to quickly search and open desired applications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 340 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Source Explained
How to turn an open source product into a commercial challenger is no longer a mystery.
today's howtos
Games: Total War: Warhammer III, DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER, GOG, and More
How to Install Apple Music Client Cider on Linux
If you are a melophile like me and have multiple accounts on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, then you might have experienced that there is not an easy way to install them on a Linux system. However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to install Spotify and Tidal on Linux. So, today the focus will be on Apple Music.
Recent comments
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 18 min ago
21 hours 44 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago