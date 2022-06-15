Looking for an alternative app launching tool for your Linux? Findex is one with highly customizable interface and fast performance. The app runs silently in the background. Once you hit the shortcut key, a search box pop-up in screen center allows to quickly search and open desired applications.

Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 5.0 or later to 5.3. You can reduce the size of the download of future automatic upgrades by doing a manual upgrade to the latest version.

today's howtos How to install Redis on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips Welcome to this tutorial where we will learn how to install the Redis server o Ubuntu 22.04. Redis server is an open source in-memory data store used by many developers as a database, cache, streaming engine, and message broker. Redis as a real-time data store means Redis’ versatile in-memory data structures let you build data infrastructure for real-time applications requiring low latency and high throughput Caching and session storage. Redis speed is ideal for caching database queries, complex computations, API calls, and session states. Streaming and messaging. Streamed data type enables high-speed data ingestion, messaging, event sourcing, and notifications.

How to Install Snap on Linux - buildVirtual Working with Linux, you will likely have heard of Snap in relation to installing software on a Linux system. Snap is a software packaging and deployment system for Linux operating systems. Software packages, which are called snaps, and the program for using them, which is called snapd, work on many Linux distributions and provide a way for software developers to package and distribute their applications. Snaps are self contained applications, which run in a sandbox, with controlled access to the host operating system. Snap provides a solution to the problem of having to develop applications to run on different Linux distributions, which require different packages etc. Snap applications run in a container with restricted access to the host system. Users can grant an application mediated access to extra functionalities of the host via Interfaces, such as recording audio and capturing video.

How To Change GRUB Theme In Linux INSTALL AND APPLY MODERN, BEAUTIFUL GRUB THEMES IN LINUX GRUB, stands for GRand Unified Bootloader, is default boot loader for most Linux operating systems. GRUB boot loader is the first program that runs when the computer starts. As you may noticed, the default theme of the GRUB menu is bland. It's just a black background with white characters on it. Some of you may not like the default GRUB theme. In this tutorial, I will demonstrate how to change GRUB theme or apply gorgeous themes in-order to make your GRUB menu more beautiful and elegant in Linux. A few years ago, we published a guide that explained how to configure GRUB2 bootloader settings in Ubuntu. In that article, we showed you how to change the GRUB background. But, changing background is not the real customization. In this guide, we are going to change not only the wallpaper but also the fonts, theme and the overall design of GRUB.

How to hide PID listings from non-root users in Linux | Enable Sysadmin In general, what runs on your server should be considered private information that is shared only on a need-to-know basis. If there's no reason for a user to have insight into what services are running on a server, then a user probably shouldn't have permission to view process ID (PID) listings.