Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers: The Realm of Big Blue The Path to GitOps: A new e-book to guide you on your GitOps journey Continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps — you often hear these terms used interchangeably, and you’ve likely heard them bundled in together with GitOps. So what is GitOps? And when you’re comparing GitOps vs. DevOps, how are they different?

IBM Uses Power10 CPU As An I/O Switch Back in early July, we covered the launch of IBM’s entry and midrange Power10 systems and mused about how Big Blue could use these systems to reinvigorate an HPC business rather than just satisfy the needs of the enterprise customers who run transaction processing systems and are looking to add AI inference to their applications through matrix math units on the Power10 chip. We are still gathering up information on how the midrange Power E1050 stacks up on SAP HANA and other workloads, but in poking around the architecture of the entry single-socket Power S1014 and the dual-socket S1022 and S1024 machines, we found something interesting that we thought we should share with you. We didn’t see it at first, and you will understand immediately why. Here is the block diagram we got our hands on from IBM’s presentations to its resellers for the Power S1014 machine:

5 ways to embed privacy compliance into your culture After more than five years of leading Red Hat’s Global Privacy Program and overseeing its creation, growth, and maturity, I know what it takes to cultivate a culture of trust. Our associates, customers, and others are confident that we take privacy seriously, their information is safe, and we’re doing the right things.

Artificial Intelligence: How to stay competitive Many companies are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to drive strategic decisions or introduce new business models. According to a global McKinsey study, 56 percent of all respondents report AI adoption in at least one function in 2021, up from 50 percent in the previous year. Whether your company is just getting started in its AI journey or you are leveraging it across multiple business functions, there are numerous competitive advantages to gain from improved employee experience, deeper customer insight, and enhanced business functions.

Creation of the Nest/Flock/Hatch logos and Colúr! – Fedora Community Blog My name is Jess Chitas and I am an intern at Red Hat focusing on contributing to the Fedora community. Over the past couple of months, I have been fortunate enough to work on the new Nest, Flock, and Hatch logos as well as — Colúr — a new Fedora character! In this post, I document my journey from creating Colúr to revamping the Nest, Flock, and Hatch logos!

CHERI-flavored computer runs KDE for the first time Wayland and the KDE Plasma desktop now run on CheriBSD, the special version of FreeBSD for Arm's experimental Morello hardware. The University of Cambridge's Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions project, or CHERI for short, has been underway for some years, and usable results are starting to emerge. It aims to bake extra hardware-level security protections into processors, and Arm's Morello board incorporates that research work by CHERI. And Ruslan Bukin, a researcher at Cambridge's computer science department and also a FreeBSD contributor, has now ported the Wayland display server and KDE desktop to CheriBSD.