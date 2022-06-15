Security: Patches, NSA, VPN, Fake Security, and 'Free' Certificates
Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (spip), Mageia (libtiff and logrotate), Oracle (java-1.8.0-openjdk and java-11-openjdk), SUSE (gpg2, logrotate, and phpPgAdmin), and Ubuntu (python-bottle).
What Are the NSA K8s Guidelines and Why Should You Care? - Container Journal [Ed: Will you trust a project created by Google and which takes security advice from the most notorious back door proponent (NSA)?]
The NSA's Kubernetes hardening guidelines are extensive and can feel overwhelming. Here's how you can comply with them.
Why You Should Use a VPN On Your Linux Machine - LinuxTechLab
Linux is an operating system used for many different purposes, including programming, ethical hacking, and simply studying. These activities require constant internet connection and security to protect critical data like code or client information.
Since VPNs are often touted as a go-to tool for securing your internet connections, let’s explore exactly why you should use one on your Linux machine.
OSS Security Highlights from the 2022 Open Source Summit North America
Last month, we just concluded the Linux Foundation’s 2022 Open Source Summit North America (OSS NA), when developers, technologists, and community leaders from industry, academia, and government converged in Austin, Texas, from June 21-24 to talk about all things open source. Participants and speakers highlighted open source innovation and efforts to ensure a sustainable open source ecosystem.
What did the summit tell us about the state of OSS security? Several parts of the conference addressed different aspects of this issue – OpenSSF Day, Critical Software Summit, SupplyChainSecurityCon, and the Global Security Vulnerability Summit. Overall, the summit demonstrated an increased emphasis on open source security as a community effort with various stakeholders. More ambitious and innovative approaches to handling the open source security problem – including collaboration, tools, and training – were also introduced. Finally, the summit highlighted the importance for open source users to give back to the community and contribute upstream to the projects they depend on.
How to Get a Free SSL Certificate for Your WordPress Website - Make Tech Easier
Imagine if a customer lands on your website to make a purchase but is greeted with a safety warning instead? Not having an SSL certificate can not only result in a serious loss of traffic, but it can also affect your website’s rankings.
However, an SSL certificate costs anywhere from $5/year to $1000/year and can add to the cost of running your small blogs. Luckily, there are several ways to obtain an SSL certificate for your website for free. In this article, we will go over some of the best methods to get an SSL certificate for your WordPress website.
Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers: The Realm of Big Blue
CHERI-flavored computer runs KDE for the first time
Wayland and the KDE Plasma desktop now run on CheriBSD, the special version of FreeBSD for Arm's experimental Morello hardware. The University of Cambridge's Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions project, or CHERI for short, has been underway for some years, and usable results are starting to emerge. It aims to bake extra hardware-level security protections into processors, and Arm's Morello board incorporates that research work by CHERI. And Ruslan Bukin, a researcher at Cambridge's computer science department and also a FreeBSD contributor, has now ported the Wayland display server and KDE desktop to CheriBSD.
System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 Distro Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi 4 PCs
Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS was released in late April 2022, shortly after the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), on which System76’s in-house built GNU/Linux distribution is based, but featuring a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC. The Raspberry Pi flavor is called Pop!_Pi and it’s only supported on Raspberry Pi 4 SBCs with 2GB of RAM or more, as well as on Raspberry Pi 400 computers.
Hints about SUSE's 'Adaptable Linux Platform' emerge
Compilers have supported these levels since GCC11 and LLVM Clang 12. Over in Red Hat territory, distros since Fedora 32 in 2020 and RHEL 9 this year have targeted and required x86-64-v2. So far, we haven't heard anyone complaining too much about it – but requiring x86-64-v3 is another matter. Although SUSE is not yet confirming anything, recent announcements from the openSUSE project are giving some ideas of how this future family of distributions might look. The openSUSE project is asking users to try out the MicroOS Desktop distro "to gain user perspectives on its applicability." The distro offers both GNOME and KDE flavors, and is still somewhere between alpha and beta testing stage depending on which desktop you choose. The openSUSE community also has a working group discussing the impact of these technologies. Interestingly, one of the early reactions we've read is strongly positive.
