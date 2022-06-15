today's howtos
-
GNU Linux bash – optimizing basics – the ll alias to ll
ok an alias is simply an appreviation (ll) of a longer command (ls -lah –color) defined in one of those files...
-
Check out Gate number for your flight from CLI with Chrome
-
Track flight information from the command line
-
How To Install PeaZip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PeaZip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PeaZip is a free and open source file archiving and encrypting software that has been designed based on the 7-Zip and supported compression formats such as GZip, and RAR, ZPAQ, Brotli, and other archiving. It is compatible with both Windows-based and Linux operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PeaZip file archiver utility on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How To Speed Up Your Slow Running Chromebook
Chromebooks are laptops running relatively lightweight, user-friendly, and effective ChromeOS. It is a full-fledged operating system, which means one can use all their favorite apps on this operating system. If you are a Chromebook power user, you have probably experienced performance issues on your Chromebook. Your system may perform slowly for several reasons, such as crashing, lagging, or shuttering. But don’t worry; we are here to help! We will show you ten ways to speed up your Chromebook and ensure your Chromebook experience is faster again.
-
How to Apply a Theme to GRUB Boot Loader Quickly and Easily
This guide shows how to add a theme to GRUB to improve your Linux user experience. In addition, you get our free GRUB Linuxiac theme.
GRUB (GNU GRand Unified Bootloader) is a boot loader from the GNU Project that loads the Linux kernel. It is also responsible for displaying an options menu from which you can pick the operating system you want to boot into.
However, the default view of the GRUB boot loader is not that appealing. And that’s perfectly normal, given that the main focus here is on functionality. Namely, to load your operating system seamlessly.
-
Added remote capability to virtnbdbackup – Michael Ablassmeier
Latest virtnbdbackup version now supports backing up remote libvirt hosts, too.
-
How to create users and groups in Linux from the command line | ZDNet
Linux is a multi-user environment, which means more than one user can use the system at one time. Granted, that mostly takes the form of console access (via SSH), because you can't easily have two people simultaneously logging into the desktop GUI (although multiple users can forward X11 GUI applications over SSH with ease). The point is, that a Linux system can include hundreds of users (if necessary). Although you wouldn't want this, a Linux server can handle 4,294,967,294 concurrent and distinct users.
-
How to List Linux Services using Systemctl - buildVirtual
Linux runs a multitude of services in the background, including network and system functions. Linux services are also referred to as daemons, which is the term for a collection of back-end processes. Various techniques and technologies can be used to list and manage services on a Linux system. A software package called Systemd is commonly used to administer Linux systems and is a replacement for the init process. Its primary goal is to standardise service behaviour and configuration across Linux distributions; A “system and service manager” is the main part of it.
Systemd provides control over all system Linux tasks. With the help of this tool, a process can be launched or stopped, and Systemd also allows for the listing of all enabled, running and disabled Linux services.
-
Adam Young: Can you run a Minecraft Server on an Ampere Computing based System? [Ed: It would be better to run Minetest, not proprietary stuff from Microsoft]
Most Minecraft servers are run on x86_64 based hardware. Ampere AltraMax chips run AARCH64…which is the non-ARM specific way of saying ARM64 instruction set.
-
Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers: The Realm of Big Blue
CHERI-flavored computer runs KDE for the first time
Wayland and the KDE Plasma desktop now run on CheriBSD, the special version of FreeBSD for Arm's experimental Morello hardware. The University of Cambridge's Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions project, or CHERI for short, has been underway for some years, and usable results are starting to emerge. It aims to bake extra hardware-level security protections into processors, and Arm's Morello board incorporates that research work by CHERI. And Ruslan Bukin, a researcher at Cambridge's computer science department and also a FreeBSD contributor, has now ported the Wayland display server and KDE desktop to CheriBSD.
System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 Distro Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi 4 PCs
Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS was released in late April 2022, shortly after the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), on which System76’s in-house built GNU/Linux distribution is based, but featuring a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC. The Raspberry Pi flavor is called Pop!_Pi and it’s only supported on Raspberry Pi 4 SBCs with 2GB of RAM or more, as well as on Raspberry Pi 400 computers.
Hints about SUSE's 'Adaptable Linux Platform' emerge
Compilers have supported these levels since GCC11 and LLVM Clang 12. Over in Red Hat territory, distros since Fedora 32 in 2020 and RHEL 9 this year have targeted and required x86-64-v2. So far, we haven't heard anyone complaining too much about it – but requiring x86-64-v3 is another matter. Although SUSE is not yet confirming anything, recent announcements from the openSUSE project are giving some ideas of how this future family of distributions might look. The openSUSE project is asking users to try out the MicroOS Desktop distro "to gain user perspectives on its applicability." The distro offers both GNOME and KDE flavors, and is still somewhere between alpha and beta testing stage depending on which desktop you choose. The openSUSE community also has a working group discussing the impact of these technologies. Interestingly, one of the early reactions we've read is strongly positive.
