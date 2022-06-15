Android Leftovers
Google releases Android 13 Beta 4.1 update with bug fixes for Google Pixel smartphones - NotebookCheck.net News
Pixel 6a vs. Nothing Phone (1): Clean Android clash [Video] - 9to5Google
OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 - PhoneArena
Nokia XR20 5G gets a new Android 12 build with June Security update 2022 - Nokiapoweruser
Audiocasts/Shows: DeskMini, Regata OS, and More
Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers: The Realm of Big Blue
CHERI-flavored computer runs KDE for the first time
Wayland and the KDE Plasma desktop now run on CheriBSD, the special version of FreeBSD for Arm's experimental Morello hardware. The University of Cambridge's Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions project, or CHERI for short, has been underway for some years, and usable results are starting to emerge. It aims to bake extra hardware-level security protections into processors, and Arm's Morello board incorporates that research work by CHERI. And Ruslan Bukin, a researcher at Cambridge's computer science department and also a FreeBSD contributor, has now ported the Wayland display server and KDE desktop to CheriBSD.
System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 Distro Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi 4 PCs
Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS was released in late April 2022, shortly after the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), on which System76’s in-house built GNU/Linux distribution is based, but featuring a GNOME-based desktop environment called COSMIC. The Raspberry Pi flavor is called Pop!_Pi and it’s only supported on Raspberry Pi 4 SBCs with 2GB of RAM or more, as well as on Raspberry Pi 400 computers.
