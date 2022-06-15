today's howtos
-
How To Install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu
This article explains how you can install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu. OpenShot is a simple, very easy to use free software to edit videos that is suitable for general purpose users including teachers at school. This works with the OS version 22.04 and later as well as 20.04 and before.
-
How to manage a Docker Swarm with Portainer | TechRepublic
I’ve said this many times before, and I’ll say it many times in the future: Portainer is my go-to container management platform. With Portainer, I can do any task required to manage and monitor container deployments. I can use Portainer on an isolated docker development machine or a multi-node Swarm Cluster.
Wait. Did I just say multi-node Swarm Cluster? I did.
If your Docker deployments are of a large-scale nature, chances are pretty good you’re dealing with a Docker Swarm. For those who don’t know, Swarm mode is built into the Docker Engine and allows you to manage a cluster of Docker nodes for more scalability, decentralized deployments, desired state reconciliations, multi-host networking, load balancing and rolling updates.
-
VIM Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet - Make Tech Easier
Vim is a powerful command-line code editor tool that’s an enhanced version of the venerable vi editor. Although most people use it with Linux, Vim is compatible with most of the commonly used operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and DOS.
Despite the abundance of graphical rich text editors, familiarity with Vim will help every user, from an experienced system administrator to a newbie programming a Raspberry Pi. However, one important thing to note when using Vim, is that the function of a key depends on the “mode” the editor is in. For example, pressing the alphabet “j” will move the cursor down one line in the “command mode”. You’ll have to switch to the “insert mode” to make the keys input the character they represent.
If you’re new to Vim, open a terminal and run vimtutor to get you started with some initial commands before diving into the rest.
-
How To Install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Cassandra is a free and open-source NoSQL database management system drawn to manipulate large amounts of information across many servers with no single point of failure. Its linear scalability and proven fault tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Cassandra NoSQL database on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Connect to a Serial Console in Linux
A serial port connection allows a user to control systems without a display. Here's how you can access and use serial consoles in Linux.
One of the indispensable elements when working on embedded Linux projects is accessing your device via the serial console interface. For this, the computer on which you are developing an embedded system must have a serial port. However, very few computers today have a serial port, and that's why we use USB to serial converters instead.
-
