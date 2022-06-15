Most Minecraft servers are run on x86_64 based hardware. Ampere AltraMax chips run AARCH64…which is the non-ARM specific way of saying ARM64 instruction set.

Linux runs a multitude of services in the background, including network and system functions. Linux services are also referred to as daemons, which is the term for a collection of back-end processes. Various techniques and technologies can be used to list and manage services on a Linux system. A software package called Systemd is commonly used to administer Linux systems and is a replacement for the init process. Its primary goal is to standardise service behaviour and configuration across Linux distributions; A “system and service manager” is the main part of it. Systemd provides control over all system Linux tasks. With the help of this tool, a process can be launched or stopped, and Systemd also allows for the listing of all enabled, running and disabled Linux services.

Linux is a multi-user environment, which means more than one user can use the system at one time. Granted, that mostly takes the form of console access (via SSH), because you can't easily have two people simultaneously logging into the desktop GUI (although multiple users can forward X11 GUI applications over SSH with ease). The point is, that a Linux system can include hundreds of users (if necessary). Although you wouldn't want this, a Linux server can handle 4,294,967,294 concurrent and distinct users.

This guide shows how to add a theme to GRUB to improve your Linux user experience. In addition, you get our free GRUB Linuxiac theme. GRUB (GNU GRand Unified Bootloader) is a boot loader from the GNU Project that loads the Linux kernel. It is also responsible for displaying an options menu from which you can pick the operating system you want to boot into. However, the default view of the GRUB boot loader is not that appealing. And that’s perfectly normal, given that the main focus here is on functionality. Namely, to load your operating system seamlessly.

Chromebooks are laptops running relatively lightweight, user-friendly, and effective ChromeOS. It is a full-fledged operating system, which means one can use all their favorite apps on this operating system. If you are a Chromebook power user, you have probably experienced performance issues on your Chromebook. Your system may perform slowly for several reasons, such as crashing, lagging, or shuttering. But don’t worry; we are here to help! We will show you ten ways to speed up your Chromebook and ensure your Chromebook experience is faster again.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PeaZip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PeaZip is a free and open source file archiving and encrypting software that has been designed based on the 7-Zip and supported compression formats such as GZip, and RAR, ZPAQ, Brotli, and other archiving. It is compatible with both Windows-based and Linux operating systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PeaZip file archiver utility on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

ok an alias is simply an appreviation (ll) of a longer command (ls -lah –color) defined in one of those files...