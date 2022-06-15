Programming Leftovers
-
GraalVM 22.2: Smaller JDK size, improved memory usage, better library support, and more!
Today we’re releasing GraalVM 22.2! This release brings new features and lots of improvements to the developer experience — let’s go through the highlights!
This release includes support for JDK 11 and JDK 17. As always, you can download GraalVM Community from GitHub, or get the GraalVM Enterprise builds from OTN. You can also install the latest version of GraalVM via the GraalVM Extension Pack for Java for VS Code or with Homebrew on macOS. Now, let’s take a look at what’s new in this release!
-
Mirantis Acquires amazee.io to Bring NoOps to K8s - Container Journal
Mirantis today announced it has acquired amazee.io to advance adoption of a “ZeroOps” approach to deploying applications in Kubernetes environments.
Amazee.io’s open source Lagoon platform provides a layer of abstraction that analyzes how an application is constructed using containers on a local desktop or in a Git repository. Lagoon then automatically invokes the application programming interfaces (APIs) required to deploy that application on a Kubernetes cluster.
-
Conciseness
Conciseness is often considered a virtue among hackers and software engineers. FOSS maintainers in particular generally prefer to keep bug reports, questions on mailing lists, discussions in IRC channels, and so on, close to the point and with minimal faff. It’s not considered impolite to skip the formalities — quite the opposite. So: keep your faffery to a minimum. A quick “thanks!” at the end of a discussion will generally suffice. And, when someone is being direct with you, don’t interpret it as a slight: simply indulge in the blissful freedom of a discussion absent of faffery.
-
ISTIO-SECURITY-2022-006
Due to a process issue, CVE-2022-31045 was not included in our Istio 1.14.2 and Istio 1.13.6 builds.
At this time we suggest you do not install 1.14.2 or 1.13.6 in a production environment. If you have, you may downgrade to Istio 1.14.1 or Istio 1.13.5. Istio 1.14.3 and Istio 1.13.7 are expected to be released later this week.
-
XSAs released on 2022-07-26
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen Security Advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is not affected. Therefore, no user action is required.
-
A quick test of MongoDB 6.0 with syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
Any time I see that one of the syslog-ng destinations has a major new version, I'm a bit scared, as it is not uncommon to introduce breaking changes with them. MongoDB 6.0, however, was a pleasant surprise. I gave it a quick try, and everything worked as expected. Along the way, I even learned about MongoDB Compass, an easy-to-use GUI for MongoDB databases.
Note that I only did a quick test of MongoDB 6.0. I did not try the new 6.0 specific features. All I did was sending logs from syslog-ng to MongoDB and browsing the collected logs using MongoDB Compass.
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 22 July 2022
We’re wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...
-
Numeric Variable Names With Leading Zeroes | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]
Over on the p5p mailing list, a user raised the issue that use of variable $00 is an error starting with Perl 5.32, and asked that this "regression" be fixed.
I have always understood that variables whose names begin with anything but an alphabetic or an underscore are reserved to Perl, and you mess with them at your peril. And this is the gist of the Porters' response to the post. Recent versions of perlvar say this explicitly, though earlier versions of that document restrict themselves to describing currently-implemented special variables.
-
Uutils: Cross Platform Linux Core Utils In Rust!?! - Invidious
The GNU core utils are fundamental to the Linux desktop but they're not the only option out there, one notable project is uutils which aims tocreate a set of cross platform core utils in rust
-
Getting started with Django – A Simple CRUD application
Django is a free and open-source, Python-based web framework that follows the model–template–views architectural pattern. Django advertises itself as “the web framework for perfectionists with deadlines” and “Django makes it easier to build better Web apps more quickly and with less code”. Django is known for the speed at which you can develop apps without compromising on robustness.
When learning a new language or framework, a new way to go about it is to connect to the database and to architect a simple client to perform insert, read, update and delete records to it, i.e. CRUD.
-
Jens Georg: dLeyna has moved
The four previously separated repositories core, connector-dbus, renderer and server have been combined into this single repository. I was amongst those who promoted for the split, but since then the conditions have changed and it is far easier to maintain in an all-in-one repository now. Most files should have kept history.
-
Greenwashing and Openwashing: LF, OSI, and SUSE
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Linux Mint 21 release could be imminent as testing of ISOs begins
Earlier this month, the Linux Mint 21 betas arrived for public testing. Just 12 days later, the Mint team has begun testing the ISO images for the final, stable release of Linux Mint 21. We usually see ISOs being tested several days before the launch of a new Linux Mint version, but sometimes they can fail, which delays things slightly. Linux Mint 21 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which arrived in April. This means that Linux Mint 21 can be installed on a computer when it comes out and will receive security updates until 2027. This long lifespan is great for people who want to run Linux on production machines because they won’t have to reinstall the operating system for five years. Linux Mint 21 is a pivotal release, not only has the Timeshift backup tool been adopted by the Linux Mint XApp programme, but there’s a new graphical Upgrade Tool now. With Upgrade Tool, Linux Mint users will be able to perform in-place upgrades between major versions of Linux Mint. Previously, you could only graphically upgrade between point releases. The preferred method for major upgrades before was a clean install, but a command line option was available too.
