The four previously separated repositories core, connector-dbus, renderer and server have been combined into this single repository. I was amongst those who promoted for the split, but since then the conditions have changed and it is far easier to maintain in an all-in-one repository now. Most files should have kept history.

Django is a free and open-source, Python-based web framework that follows the model–template–views architectural pattern. Django advertises itself as “the web framework for perfectionists with deadlines” and “Django makes it easier to build better Web apps more quickly and with less code”. Django is known for the speed at which you can develop apps without compromising on robustness. When learning a new language or framework, a new way to go about it is to connect to the database and to architect a simple client to perform insert, read, update and delete records to it, i.e. CRUD.

Over on the p5p mailing list, a user raised the issue that use of variable $00 is an error starting with Perl 5.32, and asked that this "regression" be fixed. I have always understood that variables whose names begin with anything but an alphabetic or an underscore are reserved to Perl, and you mess with them at your peril. And this is the gist of the Porters' response to the post. Recent versions of perlvar say this explicitly, though earlier versions of that document restrict themselves to describing currently-implemented special variables.

Any time I see that one of the syslog-ng destinations has a major new version, I'm a bit scared, as it is not uncommon to introduce breaking changes with them. MongoDB 6.0, however, was a pleasant surprise. I gave it a quick try, and everything worked as expected. Along the way, I even learned about MongoDB Compass, an easy-to-use GUI for MongoDB databases. Note that I only did a quick test of MongoDB 6.0. I did not try the new 6.0 specific features. All I did was sending logs from syslog-ng to MongoDB and browsing the collected logs using MongoDB Compass.

Due to a process issue, CVE-2022-31045 was not included in our Istio 1.14.2 and Istio 1.13.6 builds. At this time we suggest you do not install 1.14.2 or 1.13.6 in a production environment. If you have, you may downgrade to Istio 1.14.1 or Istio 1.13.5. Istio 1.14.3 and Istio 1.13.7 are expected to be released later this week.

Conciseness is often considered a virtue among hackers and software engineers. FOSS maintainers in particular generally prefer to keep bug reports, questions on mailing lists, discussions in IRC channels, and so on, close to the point and with minimal faff. It’s not considered impolite to skip the formalities — quite the opposite. So: keep your faffery to a minimum. A quick “thanks!” at the end of a discussion will generally suffice. And, when someone is being direct with you, don’t interpret it as a slight: simply indulge in the blissful freedom of a discussion absent of faffery.

Mirantis today announced it has acquired amazee.io to advance adoption of a “ZeroOps” approach to deploying applications in Kubernetes environments. Amazee.io’s open source Lagoon platform provides a layer of abstraction that analyzes how an application is constructed using containers on a local desktop or in a Git repository. Lagoon then automatically invokes the application programming interfaces (APIs) required to deploy that application on a Kubernetes cluster.

Today we’re releasing GraalVM 22.2! This release brings new features and lots of improvements to the developer experience — let’s go through the highlights! This release includes support for JDK 11 and JDK 17. As always, you can download GraalVM Community from GitHub, or get the GraalVM Enterprise builds from OTN. You can also install the latest version of GraalVM via the GraalVM Extension Pack for Java for VS Code or with Homebrew on macOS. Now, let’s take a look at what’s new in this release!

We’re off again! This time to SCaLE 19X- the 19th annual Southern California Linux Expo happening July 28th – July 30th. SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America and is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area. We would love to meet you if you’re planning to attend. We’ll be at booth 501. Check out OSI board member Aeva Black’s keynote presentation on Saturday, July 29th. Aeva will be discussing the impact of this year’s developments on developers and users of OSS software. There is an impressive amount of speakers, all the way up to Vint Cerf, one of the fathers of the internet.

How To Install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu This article explains how you can install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu. OpenShot is a simple, very easy to use free software to edit videos that is suitable for general purpose users including teachers at school. This works with the OS version 22.04 and later as well as 20.04 and before.

How to manage a Docker Swarm with Portainer | TechRepublic I’ve said this many times before, and I’ll say it many times in the future: Portainer is my go-to container management platform. With Portainer, I can do any task required to manage and monitor container deployments. I can use Portainer on an isolated docker development machine or a multi-node Swarm Cluster. Wait. Did I just say multi-node Swarm Cluster? I did. If your Docker deployments are of a large-scale nature, chances are pretty good you’re dealing with a Docker Swarm. For those who don’t know, Swarm mode is built into the Docker Engine and allows you to manage a cluster of Docker nodes for more scalability, decentralized deployments, desired state reconciliations, multi-host networking, load balancing and rolling updates.

VIM Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet - Make Tech Easier Vim is a powerful command-line code editor tool that’s an enhanced version of the venerable vi editor. Although most people use it with Linux, Vim is compatible with most of the commonly used operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and DOS. Despite the abundance of graphical rich text editors, familiarity with Vim will help every user, from an experienced system administrator to a newbie programming a Raspberry Pi. However, one important thing to note when using Vim, is that the function of a key depends on the “mode” the editor is in. For example, pressing the alphabet “j” will move the cursor down one line in the “command mode”. You’ll have to switch to the “insert mode” to make the keys input the character they represent. If you’re new to Vim, open a terminal and run vimtutor to get you started with some initial commands before diving into the rest.

How To Install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Cassandra is a free and open-source NoSQL database management system drawn to manipulate large amounts of information across many servers with no single point of failure. Its linear scalability and proven fault tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Cassandra NoSQL database on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Connect to a Serial Console in Linux A serial port connection allows a user to control systems without a display. Here's how you can access and use serial consoles in Linux. One of the indispensable elements when working on embedded Linux projects is accessing your device via the serial console interface. For this, the computer on which you are developing an embedded system must have a serial port. However, very few computers today have a serial port, and that's why we use USB to serial converters instead.