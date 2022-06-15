Language Selection

  • How to install DIG on Debian 11 | FOSS Linux

    This short tutorial demonstrates how to install DIG on Debian 11 Bullseye. This tutorial also explains how to use this application to get DNS-related information.

  • How to Cut, Copy and Paste Text in Nano Editor

    The cut, copy, and paste file editing operations are key in the mastery of Linux file management. On a graphical text editor like LibreOffice Writer, the implementation of these file editing operations are a no-brainer.

    However, the nano text editor offers some file editing flexibility not evident in graphical file editors like LibreOffice Writer. For instance, it is easier to navigate to various file paths and open them via the nano editor than it is to achieve the same objective using a graphical text editor.

    This tutorial will show us how easy it is to achieve cut, copy, and paste text operations while using the nano text editor in Linux.

  • How to Undo and Redo in Nano Editor in Linux

    The nano text editor has a reputation for making life easier for most users on the journey of mastering the Linux operating system footprints. It is the perfect text editor to start with before adopting more advanced text editors like Vim.

    Since human is to error, we tend to make mistakes while editing our files on a Linux operating system environment. A native solution to errors that occur during file editing operations is to navigate to the position of the incorrect text using the keyboard arrow keys and subsequently apply the keyboard backspace key to fix the issue.

    However, when we master the implementation of undo and redo operations while working on a file opened with the nano text editor, it saves us a lot of valuable time that would be wasted trying to fix the edit issue via the keyboard navigation keys.

    This article will walk us through the implementation of the undo and redo file operation functions in a nano text editor in Linux.

  • How to change the SSH port

    In this post, you will learn a simple but very useful trick that can help you in Linux administration. Today, you will learn how to change the SSH port.

  • How to Install Tor Browser on Rocky Linux 9

    Tor, also referred to as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that permits anonymous communication using online services like web surfing. The Tor network directs the web traffic through an accessible worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to search out more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or private online due to the increasing concerns over data and work snooping. However, users should be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of using Tor before deciding whether or not it is the right tool for them.

    While Tor provides a high degree of anonymity, it is not perfect. Due to the way the network routes traffic, it can be slow, making it impractical for some uses. In addition, because traffic is encrypted, some sites that use anti-Tor measures can block all traffic from the network, preventing users from accessing them. Despite these drawbacks, Tor remains a popular tool for those seeking a higher degree of anonymity online.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Tor Browser on Rocky Linux 9 workstation desktop using Flatpak third-party package manager or downloading the browser manually and how to install it manually with tips on registering the application icon.

Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  • Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, June 2022

    Like each month, have a look at the work funded by Freexian’s Debian LTS offering.

  • Colin Watson, Steve McIntyre & Debian, Ubuntu cover-up mission after Frans Pop suicide

    We present a new email today revealing that Steve McIntyre (sledge), formerly of ARM Ltd, was invited to remove the servers from the home of Frans Pop. The email reveals that Debian was Pop's entire way of life. He lived with his servers doing free unpaid work for different Debian teams. If a volunteer kills himself and gives you a house full of servers it smells a lot like some Debian people got a reward for working Frans Pop to death. Therefore, if there are no consequences for killing somebody, if they get a reward from his assets, there is no reason for these people to change their behavior towards volunteers. To put the email in context, remember that Colin Watson was trying to downplay the significance of that phrase "His main concern was his work for Debian". Yet he lived surrounded by his computers. We could think of this visit to Frans Pop's house as some sort of cover-up mission. McIntyre also tries to use Pop's previous cancer as a scapegoat for the suicide. His musings about this are absurd. McIntyre lacks the competence to make judgments about such medical matters, just as WIPO lawyers lack the competence to judge who is or isn't a developer

  • Omnichannel Enablement: 4 technology success factors | Canonical/Ubuntu

    The days in which a business could thrive by serving customers through brick-and-mortar stores alone are long gone. Almost all retailers now offer a variety of online and offline channels, often with some degree of integration to ensure a smooth customer journey across different touchpoints. However, even these multichannel and cross-channel strategies are increasingly falling short of modern expectations. [...] Compute capability, in the form of hypervisors and operating systems is at the heart of every omnichannel implementation, and these core infrastructure components must be reliable. Retailers need to know that their solutions will be well supported not just today, but in the long-term, so it is important to choose technology vendors with a longstanding track record for stability and quality. At the same time, these infrastructure solutions must be extensible. Omnichannel strategies depend on flexibility to continue meeting evolving customer expectations, which means that infrastructure needs to be able to seamlessly grow out and integrate with newly emerging technologies. To cut operational complexity while maximising agility, it is best to utilise the same operating system and tooling across platforms. By deploying the same solutions at the edge, on-premises, and in the cloud, it becomes much easier to port workloads and manage the environment without duplicating effort.

Greenwashing and Openwashing: LF, OSI, and SUSE

  • OS-Climate Releases 3 Tools for Tackling Climate Change [Ed: Linux Foundation would have you believe Microsoft (crime) is "community" and GitHub is "Open Source", never mind the brand "Linux" being misused for greenwashing]

    Learn more about the OS-Climate community on GitHub.

  • OSI to attend SCaLE 19x conference

    We’re off again! This time to SCaLE 19X- the 19th annual Southern California Linux Expo happening July 28th – July 30th. SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America and is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area. We would love to meet you if you’re planning to attend. We’ll be at booth 501. Check out OSI board member Aeva Black’s keynote presentation on Saturday, July 29th. Aeva will be discussing the impact of this year’s developments on developers and users of OSS software. There is an impressive amount of speakers, all the way up to Vint Cerf, one of the fathers of the internet.

  • Tech Talks: An HPE and SUSE webinar series starting on Aug 10 [Ed: SUSE in Germany flirting with the company that infamously helped Microsoft attack GNU/Linux in Munich]

Programming Leftovers

  • GraalVM 22.2: Smaller JDK size, improved memory usage, better library support, and more!

    Today we’re releasing GraalVM 22.2! This release brings new features and lots of improvements to the developer experience — let’s go through the highlights! This release includes support for JDK 11 and JDK 17. As always, you can download GraalVM Community from GitHub, or get the GraalVM Enterprise builds from OTN. You can also install the latest version of GraalVM via the GraalVM Extension Pack for Java for VS Code or with Homebrew on macOS. Now, let’s take a look at what’s new in this release!

  • Mirantis Acquires amazee.io to Bring NoOps to K8s - Container Journal

    Mirantis today announced it has acquired amazee.io to advance adoption of a “ZeroOps” approach to deploying applications in Kubernetes environments. Amazee.io’s open source Lagoon platform provides a layer of abstraction that analyzes how an application is constructed using containers on a local desktop or in a Git repository. Lagoon then automatically invokes the application programming interfaces (APIs) required to deploy that application on a Kubernetes cluster.

  • Conciseness

    Conciseness is often considered a virtue among hackers and software engineers. FOSS maintainers in particular generally prefer to keep bug reports, questions on mailing lists, discussions in IRC channels, and so on, close to the point and with minimal faff. It’s not considered impolite to skip the formalities — quite the opposite. So: keep your faffery to a minimum. A quick “thanks!” at the end of a discussion will generally suffice. And, when someone is being direct with you, don’t interpret it as a slight: simply indulge in the blissful freedom of a discussion absent of faffery.

  • ISTIO-SECURITY-2022-006

    Due to a process issue, CVE-2022-31045 was not included in our Istio 1.14.2 and Istio 1.13.6 builds. At this time we suggest you do not install 1.14.2 or 1.13.6 in a production environment. If you have, you may downgrade to Istio 1.14.1 or Istio 1.13.5. Istio 1.14.3 and Istio 1.13.7 are expected to be released later this week.

  • XSAs released on 2022-07-26

    The Xen Project has released one or more Xen Security Advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is not affected. Therefore, no user action is required.

  • A quick test of MongoDB 6.0 with syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    Any time I see that one of the syslog-ng destinations has a major new version, I'm a bit scared, as it is not uncommon to introduce breaking changes with them. MongoDB 6.0, however, was a pleasant surprise. I gave it a quick try, and everything worked as expected. Along the way, I even learned about MongoDB Compass, an easy-to-use GUI for MongoDB databases. Note that I only did a quick test of MongoDB 6.0. I did not try the new 6.0 specific features. All I did was sending logs from syslog-ng to MongoDB and browsing the collected logs using MongoDB Compass.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 22 July 2022

    We’re wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...

  • Numeric Variable Names With Leading Zeroes | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]

    Over on the p5p mailing list, a user raised the issue that use of variable $00 is an error starting with Perl 5.32, and asked that this "regression" be fixed. I have always understood that variables whose names begin with anything but an alphabetic or an underscore are reserved to Perl, and you mess with them at your peril. And this is the gist of the Porters' response to the post. Recent versions of perlvar say this explicitly, though earlier versions of that document restrict themselves to describing currently-implemented special variables.

  • Uutils: Cross Platform Linux Core Utils In Rust!?! - Invidious

    The GNU core utils are fundamental to the Linux desktop but they're not the only option out there, one notable project is uutils which aims tocreate a set of cross platform core utils in rust

  • Getting started with Django – A Simple CRUD application

    Django is a free and open-source, Python-based web framework that follows the model–template–views architectural pattern. Django advertises itself as “the web framework for perfectionists with deadlines” and “Django makes it easier to build better Web apps more quickly and with less code”. Django is known for the speed at which you can develop apps without compromising on robustness. When learning a new language or framework, a new way to go about it is to connect to the database and to architect a simple client to perform insert, read, update and delete records to it, i.e. CRUD.

  • Jens Georg: dLeyna has moved

    The four previously separated repositories core, connector-dbus, renderer and server have been combined into this single repository. I was amongst those who promoted for the split, but since then the conditions have changed and it is far easier to maintain in an all-in-one repository now. Most files should have kept history.

  • How To Install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu

    This article explains how you can install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu. OpenShot is a simple, very easy to use free software to edit videos that is suitable for general purpose users including teachers at school. This works with the OS version 22.04 and later as well as 20.04 and before.

  • How to manage a Docker Swarm with Portainer | TechRepublic

    I’ve said this many times before, and I’ll say it many times in the future: Portainer is my go-to container management platform. With Portainer, I can do any task required to manage and monitor container deployments. I can use Portainer on an isolated docker development machine or a multi-node Swarm Cluster. Wait. Did I just say multi-node Swarm Cluster? I did. If your Docker deployments are of a large-scale nature, chances are pretty good you’re dealing with a Docker Swarm. For those who don’t know, Swarm mode is built into the Docker Engine and allows you to manage a cluster of Docker nodes for more scalability, decentralized deployments, desired state reconciliations, multi-host networking, load balancing and rolling updates.

  • VIM Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet - Make Tech Easier

    Vim is a powerful command-line code editor tool that’s an enhanced version of the venerable vi editor. Although most people use it with Linux, Vim is compatible with most of the commonly used operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and DOS. Despite the abundance of graphical rich text editors, familiarity with Vim will help every user, from an experienced system administrator to a newbie programming a Raspberry Pi. However, one important thing to note when using Vim, is that the function of a key depends on the “mode” the editor is in. For example, pressing the alphabet “j” will move the cursor down one line in the “command mode”. You’ll have to switch to the “insert mode” to make the keys input the character they represent. If you’re new to Vim, open a terminal and run vimtutor to get you started with some initial commands before diving into the rest.

  • How To Install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Cassandra is a free and open-source NoSQL database management system drawn to manipulate large amounts of information across many servers with no single point of failure. Its linear scalability and proven fault tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Cassandra NoSQL database on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Connect to a Serial Console in Linux

    A serial port connection allows a user to control systems without a display. Here's how you can access and use serial consoles in Linux. One of the indispensable elements when working on embedded Linux projects is accessing your device via the serial console interface. For this, the computer on which you are developing an embedded system must have a serial port. However, very few computers today have a serial port, and that's why we use USB to serial converters instead.

