Colin Watson, Steve McIntyre & Debian, Ubuntu cover-up mission after Frans Pop suicide We present a new email today revealing that Steve McIntyre (sledge), formerly of ARM Ltd, was invited to remove the servers from the home of Frans Pop. The email reveals that Debian was Pop's entire way of life. He lived with his servers doing free unpaid work for different Debian teams. If a volunteer kills himself and gives you a house full of servers it smells a lot like some Debian people got a reward for working Frans Pop to death. Therefore, if there are no consequences for killing somebody, if they get a reward from his assets, there is no reason for these people to change their behavior towards volunteers. To put the email in context, remember that Colin Watson was trying to downplay the significance of that phrase "His main concern was his work for Debian". Yet he lived surrounded by his computers. We could think of this visit to Frans Pop's house as some sort of cover-up mission. McIntyre also tries to use Pop's previous cancer as a scapegoat for the suicide. His musings about this are absurd. McIntyre lacks the competence to make judgments about such medical matters, just as WIPO lawyers lack the competence to judge who is or isn't a developer

Omnichannel Enablement: 4 technology success factors | Canonical/Ubuntu The days in which a business could thrive by serving customers through brick-and-mortar stores alone are long gone. Almost all retailers now offer a variety of online and offline channels, often with some degree of integration to ensure a smooth customer journey across different touchpoints. However, even these multichannel and cross-channel strategies are increasingly falling short of modern expectations. [...] Compute capability, in the form of hypervisors and operating systems is at the heart of every omnichannel implementation, and these core infrastructure components must be reliable. Retailers need to know that their solutions will be well supported not just today, but in the long-term, so it is important to choose technology vendors with a longstanding track record for stability and quality. At the same time, these infrastructure solutions must be extensible. Omnichannel strategies depend on flexibility to continue meeting evolving customer expectations, which means that infrastructure needs to be able to seamlessly grow out and integrate with newly emerging technologies. To cut operational complexity while maximising agility, it is best to utilise the same operating system and tooling across platforms. By deploying the same solutions at the edge, on-premises, and in the cloud, it becomes much easier to port workloads and manage the environment without duplicating effort.

Greenwashing and Openwashing: LF, OSI, and SUSE OS-Climate Releases 3 Tools for Tackling Climate Change [Ed: Linux Foundation would have you believe Microsoft (crime) is "community" and GitHub is "Open Source", never mind the brand "Linux" being misused for greenwashing] Learn more about the OS-Climate community on GitHub.

OSI to attend SCaLE 19x conference We’re off again! This time to SCaLE 19X- the 19th annual Southern California Linux Expo happening July 28th – July 30th. SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America and is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area. We would love to meet you if you’re planning to attend. We’ll be at booth 501. Check out OSI board member Aeva Black’s keynote presentation on Saturday, July 29th. Aeva will be discussing the impact of this year’s developments on developers and users of OSS software. There is an impressive amount of speakers, all the way up to Vint Cerf, one of the fathers of the internet.

Tech Talks: An HPE and SUSE webinar series starting on Aug 10 [Ed: SUSE in Germany flirting with the company that infamously helped Microsoft attack GNU/Linux in Munich]