mini PCIe module features Rockchip RK1808K SoC with 3.0 TOPS NPU
Rockchip RK1808 SoC with a built-in 3.0 TOPS AI accelerator has been around since 2019, and we’ve seen it in USB compute sticks, SBCs, and even in Pine64 SoEdge-RK1808 SO-DIMM module, but somehow never in the more widely used M.2 or mPCIe form factors.
Toybrick TB-RK1808M0 changes that and offers Rockchip RK1808K SoC coupled with 1GB RAM and an 8GB eMMC flash in a mini PCIe module that exposes USB 3.0, USB 2.0, UART, and GPIO signals.
today's howtos
Managing files in a graphical desktop like GNOME or KDE is an exercise in point-and-click. To move a file into a folder, you click and drag the icon to its new home. To remove a file, you drag it into the “Trash” icon. The graphical interface makes desktop computing easy to use.
But we don't always interact with Linux systems with a graphical interface. If you work on a server, you likely need to use the command line to get around. Even desktop users like me might prefer to interact with their system through a terminal and command line.
Sometimes the shell scripts are required to run as the root user to perform some tasks with administrator privileges. Generally, that tasks can be achieved with the Sudo commands. If in some cases you still need to force the user to run the script as the root user, you can add code to your script to check if the script is running with the root user or not.
Django is a free and open-source, Python-based web framework that follows the model–template–views architectural pattern. Django advertises itself as “the web framework for perfectionists with deadlines” and “Django makes it easier to build better Web apps more quickly and with less code”. Django is known for the speed at which you can develop apps without compromising on robustness.
Docker is an open platform that performs Operating System level virtualization also known as containerization. It makes it possible to build, ship, and run distributed applications in controlled environments with defined rules.
Docker Compose is a tool for defining and running multi-container Docker applications. With Compose, you use a YAML file to configure your application’s services. Then, with a single command, you create and start all the services from your configuration.
Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth. It is an excellent option for Linux Mint because it is faster than Firefox, the default installed browser on your desktop. Additionally, Chrome has a ton of features that make browsing the web a better experience. For example, Chrome has a built-in PDF viewer, making it easy to open PDFs without downloading them first. Chrome also has an incognito mode, allowing you to browse the web privately without saving your history or cookies. Finally, Chrome is synced with your Google account, so your bookmarks and passwords will be available on all your devices. Overall, Google Chrome is the best browser for Linux Mint users.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on Linux Mint 21 release series in three alternative ways: stable, beta, or unstable versions, along with some essential command tips for users.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VeraCrypt is a free, open-source disk encryption tool. VeraCrypt is equipped with various encryption algorithms such as AES (Advanced Encryption Standard), Camelia, Kuznyechik, Serpent, and Twofish. It is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the VeraCrypt encryption tool on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
For years, the primary congestion control algorithms used on the internet were Reno and CUBIC. Both of these had their strengths and weaknesses, but they shared one major issue: they were not very effective at dealing with network bottlenecks. This led to a lot of wasted bandwidth and high latency, which was a major problem for Google and other companies that rely on the internet for their operations. However, Google has now found a way to overcome these issues with the new TCP Bottleneck Bandwidth and RRT (BBR) algorithm.
This updated congestion control algorithm achieves significant bandwidth improvements, lowers latency, and is deployed by Google.com, Google Cloud Platform, Youtube, and others. Thanks to BBR, we can finally say goodbye to the old network bottleneck problems that have plagued us for so long.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to enable TCP BBR on Debian 11 Bullseye using the command line terminal with some configurations and screenshots.
6 Tips and Tools to Enhance Your Flatpak Experience in Linux
Slowly and steadily, Flatpak has a growing acceptance in the desktop Linux world.
It is well integrated into Fedora and many other distributions like Linux Mint, elementary, Solus, etc. prefer it over Ubuntu’s Snap.
If you love using Flatpak applications, let me share a few tips, tools, and tweaks to make your Flatpak experience better and smoother.
today's howtos
This short tutorial demonstrates how to install DIG on Debian 11 Bullseye. This tutorial also explains how to use this application to get DNS-related information.
The cut, copy, and paste file editing operations are key in the mastery of Linux file management. On a graphical text editor like LibreOffice Writer, the implementation of these file editing operations are a no-brainer.
However, the nano text editor offers some file editing flexibility not evident in graphical file editors like LibreOffice Writer. For instance, it is easier to navigate to various file paths and open them via the nano editor than it is to achieve the same objective using a graphical text editor.
This tutorial will show us how easy it is to achieve cut, copy, and paste text operations while using the nano text editor in Linux.
The nano text editor has a reputation for making life easier for most users on the journey of mastering the Linux operating system footprints. It is the perfect text editor to start with before adopting more advanced text editors like Vim.
Since human is to error, we tend to make mistakes while editing our files on a Linux operating system environment. A native solution to errors that occur during file editing operations is to navigate to the position of the incorrect text using the keyboard arrow keys and subsequently apply the keyboard backspace key to fix the issue.
However, when we master the implementation of undo and redo operations while working on a file opened with the nano text editor, it saves us a lot of valuable time that would be wasted trying to fix the edit issue via the keyboard navigation keys.
This article will walk us through the implementation of the undo and redo file operation functions in a nano text editor in Linux.
In this post, you will learn a simple but very useful trick that can help you in Linux administration. Today, you will learn how to change the SSH port.
Tor, also referred to as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that permits anonymous communication using online services like web surfing. The Tor network directs the web traffic through an accessible worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to search out more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or private online due to the increasing concerns over data and work snooping. However, users should be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of using Tor before deciding whether or not it is the right tool for them.
While Tor provides a high degree of anonymity, it is not perfect. Due to the way the network routes traffic, it can be slow, making it impractical for some uses. In addition, because traffic is encrypted, some sites that use anti-Tor measures can block all traffic from the network, preventing users from accessing them. Despite these drawbacks, Tor remains a popular tool for those seeking a higher degree of anonymity online.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Tor Browser on Rocky Linux 9 workstation desktop using Flatpak third-party package manager or downloading the browser manually and how to install it manually with tips on registering the application icon.
