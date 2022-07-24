Absolute64-20220724 released
Some fixes... cleaned up Vivaldi installer a little, fixed a bunch of my image manipulation scripts to work properly with switch from imagemagick to graphicsmagick.
Heavily edited idesktool to manipulate desktop/icons.
Stripped down the installer for the ISO. Just auto-install. No more Slckware tweaks/prompts -- Just takes over hard drive and goes... Will GPT the drive if bios is set to launch UHCI, (and you set USB stick to GPT. I used Rufus on a Windows box.)
If you MBR the stick and computer bios is MBR, Absolute installer will partition drive MBR and use lilo.
In either case, the drive is repartitioned and anything on it is wiped.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security and DRM: TLS, Ashley Madison Breach, Microsoft Fake Security, and DRM Against the Planet
Security: Firmware Fake Security, FUD Campaign, VPS, and Buzzword Security
Absolute64-20220724 released
Some fixes... cleaned up Vivaldi installer a little, fixed a bunch of my image manipulation scripts to work properly with switch from imagemagick to graphicsmagick. Heavily edited idesktool to manipulate desktop/icons. Stripped down the installer for the ISO. Just auto-install. No more Slckware tweaks/prompts -- Just takes over hard drive and goes... Will GPT the drive if bios is set to launch UHCI, (and you set USB stick to GPT. I used Rufus on a Windows box.) If you MBR the stick and computer bios is MBR, Absolute installer will partition drive MBR and use lilo. In either case, the drive is repartitioned and anything on it is wiped.
New Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” Kernel Security Update Fixes 9 Vulnerabilities
The new Debian GNU/Linux 11 Linux kernel security update comes one and a half months after the previous kernel security update and it’s here to fix a total of nine security vulnerabilities in the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, which is the default kernel for Debian Bullseye users. Patched in this new kernel update is CVE-2021-33655, a security issue that could allow a user with access to a framebuffer console driver to cause a memory out-of-bounds write through the FBIOPUT_VSCREENINFO ioctl, and CVE-2022-2318, a use-after-free vulnerability found in the Amateur Radio X.25 PLP (Rose) support that may result in a denial of service attack.
Recent comments
1 hour 4 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 6 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago