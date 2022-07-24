Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of July 2022 12:49:19 PM Filed under
Development
  • Round a direction vector to an 8-way compass

    If you assume that the unit direction vector is in the first quadrant (both x and y are positive), then there is a direct way to compute the solution. Using 1/sqrt(2) or 0.7071 as the default solution, compare both x and y with cos(3*pi/8) and cos(pi/8), and only switch them to 1 or 0 if they are larger than cos(3*pi/8) or smaller than cos(pi/8). The full code looks as follows: [...]

  • Code review at the speed of email

    I’m a big proponent of the email workflow for patch submission and code review. I have previously published some content (How to use git.sr.ht’s send-email feature, Forks & pull requests vs email, git-send-email.io) which demonstrates the contributor side of this workflow, but it’s nice to illustrate the advantages of the maintainer workflow as well. For this purpose, I’ve recorded a short video demonstrating how I manage code review as an email-oriented maintainer.

  • Defensible Machine Learning Model Naming

    There's a curious case of a neural network for object recognition called YOLO – You Only Look Once. While many object detection models were two-pass (one for identifying bounding boxes, the other for classifying), YOLO was single-pass. This makes YOLO fast and small.

  • Leiningen Adds Support for nREPL's Unix Sockets

    The next release of Leiningen (likely 2.9.9) will include support for starting an nREPL server listening to an Unix domain socket. As a reminder - Unix domain sockets were one of the highlights of nREPL 0.9, which was released at the end of 2021.

  • What's the Most Portable Way to Include Binary Blobs in an Executable?

    I recently needed to include an arbitrary blob of data in an executable, in a manner that's easily ported across platforms. I soon discovered that there are various solutions to including blobs, but finding out what the trade-offs are has been a case of trial and error [1]. In this post I'm going to try and document the portability (or lack thereof...) of the solutions I've tried, give a rough idea of performance, and then explain why I'll probably use a combination of several solutions in the future.

  • When Should a Black Box Be Transparent?

    We have been working with a third-party vendor that supplies a critical component of one of our systems. Because of supply-chain issues, they are trying to "upgrade" us to a newer version of this component, and they say it is a drop-in replacement for the old one. They keep saying this component should be seen as a black box, but in our testing, we found many differences between the original and the updated part. These are not just simple bugs but significant technology changes that underlie the system. It would be nice to treat this component as a drop-in replacement and not worry about this, but what I have seen thus far does not inspire confidence. I do see their point that the API is the same, but I somehow do not think this is sufficient. When is a component truly drop-in and when should I be more paranoid?

  • Git with Multiple E-Mail Addresses: And How I Make Sure to Commit with the Right One

    Only using each Git server on a computer dedicated for some line of work (company, private, school) is impractical for different reasons. I keep personal notes on discoveries I make when working for my job or for school, which I store in a private repository. Changing laptops just to write down that command line I already googled seven times is not practical, and just would make me to google it for the eighth time.

    Furthermore, I prefer to work on my stationary PC running Arch Linux (which I use as a daily driver, by the way) for school-related work, especially when it comes to making up programming examples; I'm just less efficient working on my Windows laptop.

  • Locking Engineering Principles

    For various reasons I spent the last two years way too much looking at code with terrible locking design and trying to rectify it, instead of a lot more actual building cool things. Symptomatic that the last post here on my neglected blog is also a rant on lockdep abuse.

    I tried to distill all the lessons learned into some training slides, and this two part is the writeup of the same. There are some GPU specific rules, but I think the key points should apply to at least apply to kernel drivers in general.

    The first part here lays out some principles, the second part builds a locking engineering design pattern hierarchy from the most easiest to understand and maintain to the most nightmare inducing approaches.

    Also with locking engineering I mean the general problem of protecting data structures against concurrent access by multiple threads and trying to ensure that each sufficiently consistent view of the data it reads and that the updates it commits won’t result in confusion. Of course it highly depends upon the precise requirements what exactly sufficiently consistent means, but figuring out these kind of questions is out of scope for this little series here.

  • Picroscopy Turns your Raspberry Pi into a Digital Microscopy

    Picroscopy is a small Python web-application which is intended for usage with a Raspberry Pi as a microscopy solution.

    With the Raspberry Pi Camera mounted on a microscope, the Raspberry Pi provides a live video feed to its monitor via HDMI, while another machine can be used to control the setup via a web-based interface.

  • YYYY-MM-DD format date in a Shell Script

    The Linux date command is used to get the current date and time. You can easily customize the results by using the arguments. In this how-to tutorial, you will learn to format the date as YYYY-MM-DD in the bash shell.

  • Running command line tasks in Neovim

    My daily workflow often involves repeatedly running tasks, whether that be build commands, unit tests, or some other scripts. My ideal workflow is to have a terminal split on the right hand side, and then be able to send tasks to it.

  • How to Manipulate Strings in Bash on Linux

    The Linux ecosystem is packed with fantastic tools for working with text and strings. These include awk, grep, sed, and cut. For any heavyweight text wrangling, these should be your go-to choices.

    Sometimes though, it’s convenient to use the shell’s built-in capabilities, especially when you’re writing a short and simple script. If your script is going to be shared with other people and it is going to run on their computers, using the standard Bash functionality means you don’t have to wonder about the presence or version of any of the other utilities.

    If you need the power of the dedicated utilities, then by all means use them. That’s what they’re there for. But often your script and Bash can get the job done on their own.

    Because they’re Bash built-ins, you can use them in scripts or on the command line. Using them in a terminal window is a fast and convenient way to prototype your commands and perfect the syntax. It avoids the edit, save, run, and debug cycle.

  • The (Mostly) Complete Unicode Spiral

    I present to you, dear reader, a spiral containing every Unicode 14 character in the GNU Unifont. Starting at the centre with the control characters, spiralling clockwise through the remnants of ASCII, and out across the entirety of the Basic Multi Lingual Plane. Then beyond into the esoteric mysteries of the Higher Planes2.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security and DRM: TLS, Ashley Madison Breach, Microsoft Fake Security, and DRM Against the Planet

  • What is TLS encryption and how does it secure your [Internet] communication?
  • A Retrospective on the 2015 Ashley Madison Breach

    It’s been seven years since the online cheating site AshleyMadison.com was hacked and highly sensitive data about its users posted online. The leak led to the public shaming and extortion of many Ashley Madison users, and to at least two suicides. To date, little is publicly known about the perpetrators or the true motivation for the attack. But a recent review of Ashley Madison mentions across Russian cybercrime forums and far-right websites in the months leading up to the hack revealed some previously unreported details that may deserve further scrutiny.

  • The dangers of Microsoft Pluton

    In upcoming Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD processors, there is going to be a new chip, built-in to the CPU/SoC silicon die, co-developed by Microsoft and AMD called the Pluton. Originally developed for the Xbox One as well as the Azure Sphere, the Pluton is a new security (cynical reader: DRM) chip that will soon be included in all new Windows PCs, and is already shipping in mobile Ryzen 6000 chips.

    This new chip was announced by Microsoft in 2020, however details of what it was actually capable of, and what it actually means for the Windows ecosystem were kept frustratingly vague. Now with Pluton rolling out in some AMD chips, it is possible to put together a cohesive story of what Pluton can do from several disparate sources.

    Because Microsoft’s details are sparse, this article will attempt to summarize all that we now know regarding Pluton. It may contain inaccuracies or speculation, but any potential inaccuracy or speculation will be called out where possible.

  • Climate ‘Leader’ Netflix Donated to Pro-Pipeline, Koch-Supported Think Tank

    Netflix gives every impression of being one of the world’s most climate friendly corporations. 

    The streaming company responsible for the blockbuster climate movie “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence plans to slash or offset all of its corporate greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022, a goal known as net-zero.

Security: Firmware Fake Security, FUD Campaign, VPS, and Buzzword Security

  • Firmware Security Realizations - Part 1 - Secure Boot and DBX - Eclypsium

    One of the first findings brought to my attention was that Secure Boot was not enabled. After shaming myself, I remembered that in the past, installation instructions for most Linux distributions recommended disabling Secure Boot prior to installation. Not wanting to complicate installations any further I went into the BIOS/UEFI settings and disabled Secure Boot, then installed my Linux distribution of choice (sometimes that was POP_OS! And more recently Ubuntu). Once the installation was completed, I had not gone back and researched how to achieve better security using Secure Boot. This brought forth one of my first questions: Why did most Linux distributions state that Secure Boot should be disabled? It turns out Linux distributions had not completed the process to get all of the required binaries signed that allow a computer to boot securely. With there being so many Linux distributions this proved to be quite the challenge. It was only in the past 2-3 years that many distributions have moved to enable Secure Boot by default. Understanding what needs to be done in order to support Secure Boot leads us pretty deep down a rabbit hole, which begins with first understanding how Secure Boot works. A good starting point is to read some of the previous research on vulnerabilities related to Secure Boot. Eclypsium researchers have presented on Secure Boot dating as far back as 2013 at Black Hat USA in a talk titled “A Tale of One Software Bypass of Windows 8 Secure Boot” and again in 2014 at Defcon “Summary of Attacks Against BIOS and Secure Boot“.

  • Newly found Lightning Framework offers a plethora of Linux hacking capabilities [Ed: Microsoft propagandists still try to conflate malware with "backdoors", which is something Windows has by design; this is misleading, borderline defamatory. Unlike Windows, Linux does not have back doors and zero-days ignored by the vendor (Microsoft) for months, so for this malware to get to the system something dumb needs to happen. With Windows, there are back doors. With Linux, however, you need to first get in somehow. The media fails to mention this.]
  • New Very Powerful All in One Linux Malware [Ed: Anything to darken the brand "Linux", just because it is capable of running malicious programs too]
  • Should I Use Linux VPS Or Windows VPS | Technology

    For corporate and commercial projects, it is better to choose Linux, which confidently leads by the parameter "security".

  • SaaS security in Kubernetes environments: A layered approach | Red Hat Developer

    Security is especially critical for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) environments, where the platform is used by many different people who need the confidence that their data is stored safely and kept private from unrelated users. This article focuses on security concerns for containers on your SaaS deployment running in Kubernetes environments such as Red Hat OpenShift. The article is the fifth in a series called the SaaS architecture checklist that covers the software and deployment considerations for SaaS applications.

Absolute64-20220724 released

Some fixes... cleaned up Vivaldi installer a little, fixed a bunch of my image manipulation scripts to work properly with switch from imagemagick to graphicsmagick. Heavily edited idesktool to manipulate desktop/icons. Stripped down the installer for the ISO. Just auto-install. No more Slckware tweaks/prompts -- Just takes over hard drive and goes... Will GPT the drive if bios is set to launch UHCI, (and you set USB stick to GPT. I used Rufus on a Windows box.) If you MBR the stick and computer bios is MBR, Absolute installer will partition drive MBR and use lilo. In either case, the drive is repartitioned and anything on it is wiped. Read more

New Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” Kernel Security Update Fixes 9 Vulnerabilities

The new Debian GNU/Linux 11 Linux kernel security update comes one and a half months after the previous kernel security update and it’s here to fix a total of nine security vulnerabilities in the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, which is the default kernel for Debian Bullseye users. Patched in this new kernel update is CVE-2021-33655, a security issue that could allow a user with access to a framebuffer console driver to cause a memory out-of-bounds write through the FBIOPUT_VSCREENINFO ioctl, and CVE-2022-2318, a use-after-free vulnerability found in the Amateur Radio X.25 PLP (Rose) support that may result in a denial of service attack. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6