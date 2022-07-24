Free, Libre Software: Hurrican Aware App, Obnam, Samba, and Digital Earth Viewer
Hurrican Aware App: Get Notified about the United States Tropical Storms
The Hurrican Aware App is a free open-source web application that track, collect, visualize and share information about the potential impacts of tropical storms in the United States.
The app uses ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World, ArcGIS JavaScript API, D3.js for the map visualization and React.js.
Obnam 0.8.0 - encrypting backup program
I’ve just pushed out version 0.8.0 of Obnam, an encrypting backup program. Below are the release notes.
CERT NZ helps open source community with upgrade of Samba
A collaboration between CERT NZ, Catalyst and the open source community has created a major update for Samba, making it more secure.
Samba is an open source software suite used as an active directory domain controller, like Microsoft Active Directory.
Samba is Free Software licensed under the GNU General Public License, and the Samba project is a member of the Software Freedom Conservancy.
Since 1992, Samba has provided secure, stable and fast file and print services for all clients using the SMB/CIFS protocol, such as all versions of DOS and Windows, OS/2, Linux and many others.
Watching the earth system (our planet)
In particular, the Digital Earth Viewer, which is open source and licensed under the EUPL, is a web application for spatiotemporal contextualization and visualization of heterogeneous data sources. It was developed with the goal of enabling real-time exploration of geoscientific data sets across spatial and temporal scales. To this end, it is capable of ingesting data from a large variety of types that are usually found in the geosciences, and it deploys a user interface, which allows for interactive visual analysis. At the same time, online and offline deployment, cross-platform implementation, and a comprehensive graphical user interface are all capabilities that make the Digital Earth Viewer particularly accessible to scientific users.
