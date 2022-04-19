Games and Multimedia
Pong is simple. There are only three sprites on screen, the level is always the same, and the game logic is pretty easy to code. This also seemed like a great project to help me start to wrap my head around Go routines and Channels, concepts that were completely new to me coming from Ruby and Python.
First up in the news, Mint is coming, Lennart Poettering has left the building, Vim speaks a new language, WebApps come to GNOME 43, Fedora lets Flatpak out of jail and wants to talk, GTK5 is dropping the X, Linux gets Siri, er, Cortana, er, Carola.
Today I wound up re-learning something that I sort of already knew about the IO statistics about pools and vdevs that you can get through things such as zpool iostat. Namely, that at least for bytes read and written and the number of IO operations, these IO statistics are what I call physical IO statistics; they aggregate and sum up the underlying physical disk IO information.
A little over a year ago, I removed all analytics from this site because it was sending me down a rabbit hole that I didn’t like. Here’s an update.
In retrospect I realise that this is one reason it took me so many years to eventually set up a website (and gemini capsule) and start journaling semi-regularly. That thought of "what should I write about or publish that people will want to read". A fallacy, quite obvious to me now, unless you're peddling a product or marketing a corporation.
The idea for an Ansible reference (or cheat) sheet was reborn last week at the Linuxhotel; a few students who knew they would be receiving a tmux mug as a gift when leaving asked why we don’t give out Ansible mugs.
To get statistics today you have a number of options. First, you can pick through the zpool iostat manual page and run it by hand to generate copious output, although this doesn't give you access to all IO statistics available (for example, there are size histograms that aren't currently available). If you want things in a metrics system, the ZFS on Linux project provides zpool_influxdb as an official InfluxDB format metrics exporter, but when I looked at it I didn't really like using it with Prometheus. There's a native Prometheus zfs_exporter project, but it's explicitly marked experimental and in my opinion needs a number of changes to make it truly useful (for example, in its current state it only provides per-vdev statistics, although it's easy to hack the code a bit to report per-pool stats too).
In this video, I am going to show how to install Regata OS 22.0.3.
Learn the command and steps to install the free open source accounting software – Akaunting on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
If you want to install Akaunting for a demo on a local server or for permanent purposes on a cloud/hosting VPS server then here is the tutorial to guide you on the steps for the installation of Akaunitng on Ubuntu, Debian and other similar Linux.
Hello Techies, In this guide, we will cover how to install VirtualBox on OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 step by step.
VirtualBox is the virtualization software used at desktop level on both Linux and Windows operating system. It allows users to install and run multiple virtual machines (VMs) at the same time. Virtualbox is useful whenever users want to build their test environment on their laptop inside the virtual machines.
Valentina is a software package for creating clothing patterns distributed according to the open-source software model. The main idea of this concept is to combine modern technologies with traditional design methods. The main feature of Valentina, which qualitatively distinguishes it from other solutions for the fashion industry, is the work with parametric patterns. This allows you to create complex pattern shapes using a set of basic parameters.
In addition, Valentina provides a wide range of tools for pattern creation, including automatic drawing tools, freehand drawing tools, and a library of ready-made templates. Thanks to these features, Valentina has become one of the most popular software packages for fashion designers and sewing professionals.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Valentina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.
You've mastered a Linux tool, but that hard-earned knowledge came at the cost of frequent usage, reading the manual pages, and using a search engine to avoid the bad examples out there.
Free, Libre Software: Hurrican Aware App, Obnam, Samba, and Digital Earth Viewer
The Hurrican Aware App is a free open-source web application that track, collect, visualize and share information about the potential impacts of tropical storms in the United States.
The app uses ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World, ArcGIS JavaScript API, D3.js for the map visualization and React.js.
I’ve just pushed out version 0.8.0 of Obnam, an encrypting backup program. Below are the release notes.
A collaboration between CERT NZ, Catalyst and the open source community has created a major update for Samba, making it more secure.
Samba is an open source software suite used as an active directory domain controller, like Microsoft Active Directory.
Samba is Free Software licensed under the GNU General Public License, and the Samba project is a member of the Software Freedom Conservancy.
Since 1992, Samba has provided secure, stable and fast file and print services for all clients using the SMB/CIFS protocol, such as all versions of DOS and Windows, OS/2, Linux and many others.
In particular, the Digital Earth Viewer, which is open source and licensed under the EUPL, is a web application for spatiotemporal contextualization and visualization of heterogeneous data sources. It was developed with the goal of enabling real-time exploration of geoscientific data sets across spatial and temporal scales. To this end, it is capable of ingesting data from a large variety of types that are usually found in the geosciences, and it deploys a user interface, which allows for interactive visual analysis. At the same time, online and offline deployment, cross-platform implementation, and a comprehensive graphical user interface are all capabilities that make the Digital Earth Viewer particularly accessible to scientific users.
Programming Leftovers
If you assume that the unit direction vector is in the first quadrant (both x and y are positive), then there is a direct way to compute the solution. Using 1/sqrt(2) or 0.7071 as the default solution, compare both x and y with cos(3*pi/8) and cos(pi/8), and only switch them to 1 or 0 if they are larger than cos(3*pi/8) or smaller than cos(pi/8). The full code looks as follows: [...]
I’m a big proponent of the email workflow for patch submission and code review. I have previously published some content (How to use git.sr.ht’s send-email feature, Forks & pull requests vs email, git-send-email.io) which demonstrates the contributor side of this workflow, but it’s nice to illustrate the advantages of the maintainer workflow as well. For this purpose, I’ve recorded a short video demonstrating how I manage code review as an email-oriented maintainer.
There's a curious case of a neural network for object recognition called YOLO – You Only Look Once. While many object detection models were two-pass (one for identifying bounding boxes, the other for classifying), YOLO was single-pass. This makes YOLO fast and small.
The next release of Leiningen (likely 2.9.9) will include support for starting an nREPL server listening to an Unix domain socket. As a reminder - Unix domain sockets were one of the highlights of nREPL 0.9, which was released at the end of 2021.
I recently needed to include an arbitrary blob of data in an executable, in a manner that's easily ported across platforms. I soon discovered that there are various solutions to including blobs, but finding out what the trade-offs are has been a case of trial and error [1]. In this post I'm going to try and document the portability (or lack thereof...) of the solutions I've tried, give a rough idea of performance, and then explain why I'll probably use a combination of several solutions in the future.
We have been working with a third-party vendor that supplies a critical component of one of our systems. Because of supply-chain issues, they are trying to "upgrade" us to a newer version of this component, and they say it is a drop-in replacement for the old one. They keep saying this component should be seen as a black box, but in our testing, we found many differences between the original and the updated part. These are not just simple bugs but significant technology changes that underlie the system. It would be nice to treat this component as a drop-in replacement and not worry about this, but what I have seen thus far does not inspire confidence. I do see their point that the API is the same, but I somehow do not think this is sufficient. When is a component truly drop-in and when should I be more paranoid?
Only using each Git server on a computer dedicated for some line of work (company, private, school) is impractical for different reasons. I keep personal notes on discoveries I make when working for my job or for school, which I store in a private repository. Changing laptops just to write down that command line I already googled seven times is not practical, and just would make me to google it for the eighth time.
Furthermore, I prefer to work on my stationary PC running Arch Linux (which I use as a daily driver, by the way) for school-related work, especially when it comes to making up programming examples; I'm just less efficient working on my Windows laptop.
For various reasons I spent the last two years way too much looking at code with terrible locking design and trying to rectify it, instead of a lot more actual building cool things. Symptomatic that the last post here on my neglected blog is also a rant on lockdep abuse.
I tried to distill all the lessons learned into some training slides, and this two part is the writeup of the same. There are some GPU specific rules, but I think the key points should apply to at least apply to kernel drivers in general.
The first part here lays out some principles, the second part builds a locking engineering design pattern hierarchy from the most easiest to understand and maintain to the most nightmare inducing approaches.
Also with locking engineering I mean the general problem of protecting data structures against concurrent access by multiple threads and trying to ensure that each sufficiently consistent view of the data it reads and that the updates it commits won’t result in confusion. Of course it highly depends upon the precise requirements what exactly sufficiently consistent means, but figuring out these kind of questions is out of scope for this little series here.
Picroscopy is a small Python web-application which is intended for usage with a Raspberry Pi as a microscopy solution.
With the Raspberry Pi Camera mounted on a microscope, the Raspberry Pi provides a live video feed to its monitor via HDMI, while another machine can be used to control the setup via a web-based interface.
The Linux date command is used to get the current date and time. You can easily customize the results by using the arguments. In this how-to tutorial, you will learn to format the date as YYYY-MM-DD in the bash shell.
My daily workflow often involves repeatedly running tasks, whether that be build commands, unit tests, or some other scripts. My ideal workflow is to have a terminal split on the right hand side, and then be able to send tasks to it.
The Linux ecosystem is packed with fantastic tools for working with text and strings. These include awk, grep, sed, and cut. For any heavyweight text wrangling, these should be your go-to choices.
Sometimes though, it’s convenient to use the shell’s built-in capabilities, especially when you’re writing a short and simple script. If your script is going to be shared with other people and it is going to run on their computers, using the standard Bash functionality means you don’t have to wonder about the presence or version of any of the other utilities.
If you need the power of the dedicated utilities, then by all means use them. That’s what they’re there for. But often your script and Bash can get the job done on their own.
Because they’re Bash built-ins, you can use them in scripts or on the command line. Using them in a terminal window is a fast and convenient way to prototype your commands and perfect the syntax. It avoids the edit, save, run, and debug cycle.
I present to you, dear reader, a spiral containing every Unicode 14 character in the GNU Unifont. Starting at the centre with the control characters, spiralling clockwise through the remnants of ASCII, and out across the entirety of the Basic Multi Lingual Plane. Then beyond into the esoteric mysteries of the Higher Planes2.
