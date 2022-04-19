Burnout and Openwashing Fluff Luis Villa: Book Notes: Summer 2022 (burnout and the good life) [Ed: Tidelift is connected to Microsoft] Those of you who have emailed my work address lately will have noticed I’m also on sabbatical this summer, because after five years of focus on Tidelift I’m feeling pretty burnt out. This is not a criticism of Tidelift: it’s a great team; I’m very proud of what we are doing; and I will be going back shortly. But a big theme of the summer has been to think about what I want to do, and how that intersects with Tidelift—so that when I come back I’ll be both a strong contributor, and a happy and healthy contributor. [....] Good: it helped me ask “what the hell am I doing” in much better ways. Two key tricks to this: asking it in a ten year timeframe, and using a bunch of neat futurist-y brainstorming techniques to help think genuinely outside of the box. For this reason I think it might end up being, in ten years, the most influential “self-help” book I ever read. Bad: it’s a classic “this book should have been an article”, and it is the first time I’ve thought “this book should have been an app”—the structured brainstorming exercises could have been much more impactful if guided with even minimal software. There actually is a companion(?) pay-to-enter community, which so far I’ve really enjoyed—if I stick with it, and find value, I suspect in the future I’ll recommend joining that community rather than reading the book. Other big failure(?): it focuses a lot on What Is Going On In The World and How You Can Change It, when one of my takeaways from Malesic’s burnout book was to focus less on The World and more on the concrete people and places around me. The book’s techniques are still helpful for this, which is why I think it’ll be impactful for me, but I think it’d be a better book if its examples and analysis also drilled down on the personal.

today's leftovers Some pragmatic issues with Linux kernel mode setting on servers Modern Linux kernels want to do kernel mode setting (KMS). One of the consequences of KMS is that the 'text' console goes through modesetting during boot. On desktops, you don't usually use a text console and KMS is necessary anyway for your graphical desktop; if modesetting is broken, you won't get far. On servers the benefits are lower and the downsides larger; with KMS enabled, modesetting must work in order for you to have any text console. Lately, I've come to feel that there are some pragmatic issues that make KMS more problematic on servers than you might think.

Resource use of FreeBSD desktop environments But it’s worth remembering that resource use is only one metric; a computer that’s turned off isn’t using anything! I imagine a chart with features plotted against memory: provided both scale linearly, it’s easy to pick something that hits the sweet spot for features you use, your available resources, and how much time and inclination you have to spend tinkering with a system. There’s also no shame in wanting something pretty, especially given how much some of us spend in front of these machines in our work and personal lives. Vermaden didn’t do this, but I see other people in the open source community poke fun at those who want something nice as well as functional. Technical specifications make something possible, but art makes life worth living. The fact we all have opinions about what that is, and what it should look like, is why we call it subjective.

Limine BIOS chainloading enhancements A couple of days ago, was working on what was planned to become Limine Installer version 1.2, when hit a snag with BIOS chainloading.

ROMulus demonstration on an Amiga 500 I have created a demonstration video for ROMulus on the Amiga 500. For anyone interested in finding out more about this board more details are available here.

Updated moteus test fixture Finally, the whole structure, including the top clamp is 3D printed now, which makes it potentially possible to do top probing and more easily adjust the dimensions. With this new fixture, my cycle time for a test is around 60s. At that point, the time spent in the test program is about the same as the time it takes to unpack and package up the boards, so it isn’t really the limiting factor any more.