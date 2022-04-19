Burnout and Openwashing Fluff
Those of you who have emailed my work address lately will have noticed I’m also on sabbatical this summer, because after five years of focus on Tidelift I’m feeling pretty burnt out. This is not a criticism of Tidelift: it’s a great team; I’m very proud of what we are doing; and I will be going back shortly. But a big theme of the summer has been to think about what I want to do, and how that intersects with Tidelift—so that when I come back I’ll be both a strong contributor, and a happy and healthy contributor.
Good: it helped me ask “what the hell am I doing” in much better ways. Two key tricks to this: asking it in a ten year timeframe, and using a bunch of neat futurist-y brainstorming techniques to help think genuinely outside of the box. For this reason I think it might end up being, in ten years, the most influential “self-help” book I ever read.
Bad: it’s a classic “this book should have been an article”, and it is the first time I’ve thought “this book should have been an app”—the structured brainstorming exercises could have been much more impactful if guided with even minimal software. There actually is a companion(?) pay-to-enter community, which so far I’ve really enjoyed—if I stick with it, and find value, I suspect in the future I’ll recommend joining that community rather than reading the book.
Other big failure(?): it focuses a lot on What Is Going On In The World and How You Can Change It, when one of my takeaways from Malesic’s burnout book was to focus less on The World and more on the concrete people and places around me. The book’s techniques are still helpful for this, which is why I think it’ll be impactful for me, but I think it’d be a better book if its examples and analysis also drilled down on the personal.
today's leftovers
Modern Linux kernels want to do kernel mode setting (KMS). One of the consequences of KMS is that the 'text' console goes through modesetting during boot. On desktops, you don't usually use a text console and KMS is necessary anyway for your graphical desktop; if modesetting is broken, you won't get far. On servers the benefits are lower and the downsides larger; with KMS enabled, modesetting must work in order for you to have any text console. Lately, I've come to feel that there are some pragmatic issues that make KMS more problematic on servers than you might think.
But it’s worth remembering that resource use is only one metric; a computer that’s turned off isn’t using anything! I imagine a chart with features plotted against memory: provided both scale linearly, it’s easy to pick something that hits the sweet spot for features you use, your available resources, and how much time and inclination you have to spend tinkering with a system.
There’s also no shame in wanting something pretty, especially given how much some of us spend in front of these machines in our work and personal lives. Vermaden didn’t do this, but I see other people in the open source community poke fun at those who want something nice as well as functional. Technical specifications make something possible, but art makes life worth living. The fact we all have opinions about what that is, and what it should look like, is why we call it subjective.
A couple of days ago, was working on what was planned to become Limine Installer version 1.2, when hit a snag with BIOS chainloading.
I have created a demonstration video for ROMulus on the Amiga 500. For anyone interested in finding out more about this board more details are available here.
Finally, the whole structure, including the top clamp is 3D printed now, which makes it potentially possible to do top probing and more easily adjust the dimensions.
With this new fixture, my cycle time for a test is around 60s. At that point, the time spent in the test program is about the same as the time it takes to unpack and package up the boards, so it isn’t really the limiting factor any more.
Games and Multimedia
Pong is simple. There are only three sprites on screen, the level is always the same, and the game logic is pretty easy to code. This also seemed like a great project to help me start to wrap my head around Go routines and Channels, concepts that were completely new to me coming from Ruby and Python.
First up in the news, Mint is coming, Lennart Poettering has left the building, Vim speaks a new language, WebApps come to GNOME 43, Fedora lets Flatpak out of jail and wants to talk, GTK5 is dropping the X, Linux gets Siri, er, Cortana, er, Carola.
today's howtos
Today I wound up re-learning something that I sort of already knew about the IO statistics about pools and vdevs that you can get through things such as zpool iostat. Namely, that at least for bytes read and written and the number of IO operations, these IO statistics are what I call physical IO statistics; they aggregate and sum up the underlying physical disk IO information.
A little over a year ago, I removed all analytics from this site because it was sending me down a rabbit hole that I didn’t like. Here’s an update.
In retrospect I realise that this is one reason it took me so many years to eventually set up a website (and gemini capsule) and start journaling semi-regularly. That thought of "what should I write about or publish that people will want to read". A fallacy, quite obvious to me now, unless you're peddling a product or marketing a corporation.
The idea for an Ansible reference (or cheat) sheet was reborn last week at the Linuxhotel; a few students who knew they would be receiving a tmux mug as a gift when leaving asked why we don’t give out Ansible mugs.
To get statistics today you have a number of options. First, you can pick through the zpool iostat manual page and run it by hand to generate copious output, although this doesn't give you access to all IO statistics available (for example, there are size histograms that aren't currently available). If you want things in a metrics system, the ZFS on Linux project provides zpool_influxdb as an official InfluxDB format metrics exporter, but when I looked at it I didn't really like using it with Prometheus. There's a native Prometheus zfs_exporter project, but it's explicitly marked experimental and in my opinion needs a number of changes to make it truly useful (for example, in its current state it only provides per-vdev statistics, although it's easy to hack the code a bit to report per-pool stats too).
In this video, I am going to show how to install Regata OS 22.0.3.
Learn the command and steps to install the free open source accounting software – Akaunting on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
If you want to install Akaunting for a demo on a local server or for permanent purposes on a cloud/hosting VPS server then here is the tutorial to guide you on the steps for the installation of Akaunitng on Ubuntu, Debian and other similar Linux.
Hello Techies, In this guide, we will cover how to install VirtualBox on OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 step by step.
VirtualBox is the virtualization software used at desktop level on both Linux and Windows operating system. It allows users to install and run multiple virtual machines (VMs) at the same time. Virtualbox is useful whenever users want to build their test environment on their laptop inside the virtual machines.
Valentina is a software package for creating clothing patterns distributed according to the open-source software model. The main idea of this concept is to combine modern technologies with traditional design methods. The main feature of Valentina, which qualitatively distinguishes it from other solutions for the fashion industry, is the work with parametric patterns. This allows you to create complex pattern shapes using a set of basic parameters.
In addition, Valentina provides a wide range of tools for pattern creation, including automatic drawing tools, freehand drawing tools, and a library of ready-made templates. Thanks to these features, Valentina has become one of the most popular software packages for fashion designers and sewing professionals.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Valentina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.
You've mastered a Linux tool, but that hard-earned knowledge came at the cost of frequent usage, reading the manual pages, and using a search engine to avoid the bad examples out there.
