Programming: Boycott of GitHub, LLVM 15 Branched, Valgrind is 20
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit focused on free and open source software (FOSS), has stopped using Microsoft-owned GitHub for project hosting and wants other software developers to stop using it as well.
In a June 30 blog post SFC officials complained that GitHub over the past decade became a dominant role in FOSS development by building an interface and social features around Git, a widely used open source version control software. That growth involved convincing FOSS developers to contribute to the development of a proprietary service that exploits FOSS.
SFC is pursuing a long-term plan to assist FOSS projects to migrate away from GitHub, according to Denver Gingerich, SFC FOSS license compliance engineer, and Bradley M. Kuhn, SFC policy fellow. They said the SFC will not accept new member projects without a long-term plan to migrate away from GitHub.
LLVM Discussion Forums: Release/15.x has branched
The release/15.x branch has been created. If you would like to backport a patch to the branch, please use the instructions https://llvm.org/docs/GitHub.html#backporting-fixes-to-the-release-branches. The goal is to stablize the release branch over the next few days so we can release 15.0.0-rc1 on Friday.
Vetter: Locking Engineering Principles [LWN.net]
Daniel Vetter offers some advice for developers of locking schemes in the kernel.
Mark J. Wielaard » Blog Archive » Happy birthday, Valgrind!
Make sure to read Nicholas Nethercote’s Twenty years of Valgrind to learn about the early days, Valgrind “skins”, the influence Valgrind had on raising the bar when it comes to correctness for C and C++ programs, and why a hacker on the Rust programming language still uses Valgrind.
Nethercote: Twenty years of Valgrind [Ed: LWN should link to the original, not to Microsoft GitHub
Twenty years of Valgrind | Nicholas Nethercote
I first met Julian Seward in late 2001. I had moved from Australia to Cambridge in the UK to pursue a PhD on the topic of “cache optimizations for functional languages”. The Cambridge Computer Laboratory is literally next door to a Microsoft Research office, and I was soon interacting with the people there working on the Glasgow Haskell Compiler. Julian was one of them.
Shortly after that, Julian’s stint working on GHC came to a close. On his last day he dropped by my office in the Computer Laboratory to say goodbye. I asked what he would be doing now, and he said he was going to spend some time on a project of his called Valgrind. “What’s Valgrind?” I asked. It was one of those this-will-change-your-life moments.
Tapping the Breaks | Coder Radio 476
We're looking at the big picture and, surprisingly, seeing a lot of possibilities.
Announcing the Keyword Generics Initiative | Inside Rust Blog
We (Oli, Niko, and Yosh) are excited to announce the start of the Keyword Generics Initiative, a new initiative 1 under the purview of the language team. We're officially just a few weeks old now, and in this post we want to briefly share why we've started this initiative, and share some insight on what we're about.
Perl Weekly Challenge 175: Last Sunday and Perfect Totient Numbers
