Leftovers: Tor Browser 11.5.1, Arduino Project, and Red Hat Fluff
Tor Browser 11.5.1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Tor Browser 11.5.1 updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 91.12.0esr.
Damaged, leaking pipes are not only a nuisance to clean up after, but they can also create major inefficiencies within water delivery systems, leading to a loss in both the water itself and the electricity required to disinfect and pump it. Over the past decade, water pipeline detection systems have been upgraded to include state-of-the-art sensors, which can precisely locate where a leak is. Due to their high price, Manivannan Sivan designed his own leak detection system that can be produced for far less cost.
Sivan’s project involves the placement of two microphones next to a pipe and reading the acoustic signatures they pick up. For this task, he chose a single Arduino Portenta H7 and an accompanying Vision Shield due to its pair of onboard mics and fast processor. He then collected samples for no water flow, water flow without leaks, and water flow with leaks. The resulting machine learning model achieved an accuracy of 99.1% and a mere 0.02 loss.
To survive and thrive in today’s fast-paced IT industry, you must stay on the cutting-edge of technology and techniques. This can put enormous pressure on individuals to take risks and try new things. As a leader, you must support your team members in taking on these challenges and help them grow their skills and confidence.
Looking at the story of The Hero’s Journey from a personal perspective can help us relate. But more importantly, it can help us understand the importance of this journey to those we lead.
In the last decade, artificial intelligence has matured from a novel, fast-emerging technology to one embraced by every industry around the globe. And in the last few years, workplaces have increasingly become remote or hybrid, accelerating the amount of data being created, consumed, and scrutinized daily.
But remote work has made quick in-person communication more challenging, causing many traditional organizational practices to fumble. Workers increasingly rely on a growing amount of data accessed, processed, and organized across networks.
These trends have prompted companies to rely on technologies like AI to bring workers together and help managers lead them more effectively.
In this month’s customer success highlights, learn how Banfico, Porsche Informatik and Korea Land and Housing Corporation are making use of Red Hat products and services to expand partnerships, scale business growth, reduce application delivery times and more.
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, Unexplored Potential?
Between 2022-07-20 and 2022-07-27 there were 31 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 263 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 11.8 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...
This is a DIFFERENT kind of Steam deck review. Desktops, Docking, and more stuff you have NOT seen!
Programming: Boycott of GitHub, LLVM 15 Branched, Valgrind is 20
The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit focused on free and open source software (FOSS), has stopped using Microsoft-owned GitHub for project hosting and wants other software developers to stop using it as well.
In a June 30 blog post SFC officials complained that GitHub over the past decade became a dominant role in FOSS development by building an interface and social features around Git, a widely used open source version control software. That growth involved convincing FOSS developers to contribute to the development of a proprietary service that exploits FOSS.
SFC is pursuing a long-term plan to assist FOSS projects to migrate away from GitHub, according to Denver Gingerich, SFC FOSS license compliance engineer, and Bradley M. Kuhn, SFC policy fellow. They said the SFC will not accept new member projects without a long-term plan to migrate away from GitHub.
The release/15.x branch has been created. If you would like to backport a patch to the branch, please use the instructions https://llvm.org/docs/GitHub.html#backporting-fixes-to-the-release-branches. The goal is to stablize the release branch over the next few days so we can release 15.0.0-rc1 on Friday.
Daniel Vetter offers some advice for developers of locking schemes in the kernel.
Make sure to read Nicholas Nethercote’s Twenty years of Valgrind to learn about the early days, Valgrind “skins”, the influence Valgrind had on raising the bar when it comes to correctness for C and C++ programs, and why a hacker on the Rust programming language still uses Valgrind.
I first met Julian Seward in late 2001. I had moved from Australia to Cambridge in the UK to pursue a PhD on the topic of “cache optimizations for functional languages”. The Cambridge Computer Laboratory is literally next door to a Microsoft Research office, and I was soon interacting with the people there working on the Glasgow Haskell Compiler. Julian was one of them.
Shortly after that, Julian’s stint working on GHC came to a close. On his last day he dropped by my office in the Computer Laboratory to say goodbye. I asked what he would be doing now, and he said he was going to spend some time on a project of his called Valgrind. “What’s Valgrind?” I asked. It was one of those this-will-change-your-life moments.
We're looking at the big picture and, surprisingly, seeing a lot of possibilities.
We (Oli, Niko, and Yosh) are excited to announce the start of the Keyword Generics Initiative, a new initiative 1 under the purview of the language team. We're officially just a few weeks old now, and in this post we want to briefly share why we've started this initiative, and share some insight on what we're about.
Pi Shortage - Are These Worthwhile Raspberry Pi Alternatives?
If you’ve tried to buy a Raspberry Pi in the past year or so then you’ve probably experienced some level of difficulty in getting one. They’re out of stock almost everywhere, there are generally purchasing limits on any that are in stock, and they’re often being sold at way over their recommended retail price.
A big part of what makes Raspberry Pi boards so attractive is that they’ve got really good documentation and support and a large online community, so you’ll easily find projects, tutorials and answers to any issues you run into along the way.
With that said, there are a large number of single-board computers available that offer similar features to Raspberry Pi’s, so I thought it would be interesting to get a few and try them out.
