For-Profit FUD Attacks on 'Linux' Wrapped Up as Advice or News Linux Malware Found To Be at an All-Time High in 2022 [Ed: A totally meaningless measure; unlike Windows, there aren't known back doors and malware needs some way to get in. This seems like commercially-motivated misinformation from a private company peddling VPNs] It has been found by AtlasVPN that new Linux malware rose exponentially in the first half of 2022, reaching an all-time high with nearly 1.7 million samples discovered.

Your Linux Firewall Can’t Stop These 3 Attacks! [Ed: The domain linuxsecurity.com actively pushes anti-Linux FUD to make sales; this is misuse of a domain] Nowadays, Linux systems are considered fairly secure, as people think that Linux rarely gets infected with malware such as viruses, rootkits, worms, etc. You might also see that we hardly ever come across Antivirus software being sold for Linux, giving the illusion that Linux is an ultimately secure Operating System.

8 top SBOM tools to consider [Ed: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols became LF-sponsored LF salesperson; he attacks the founder of GNU with defamatory articles and belittles Microsoft as a threat. Now this SBOM canard.] To really secure software, you need to know what's inside its code. That's why a software bill of materials is essential today. It used to be that we didn't worry that much about our code's security. Bad binaries, sure. The code itself? Not so much. We were so foolish.

Cyber Safety Report Outlines Software Security Best Practices [Ed: Biased, FOSS-hostile, self-serving FUD from the SBOM profiteers. We're entered a time when FOSS-hostile entities are 'lecturing' us on the risks and threats of FOSS. This is what happens when organisations like LF and OSI sell out.] The recent (and persistent) Log4j incident highlighted the need for standardized practices that “lead to software that is secure by design,” says the new report from the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB). In this article, we’ll look at some of the report’s recommendations for securing software and managing vulnerabilities.

CRob on Software Security Education and SIRTs [Ed: Anti-Linux people like Alan Shimel are used by the so-called 'Linux' Foundation to promote FUD; this is despicable, but it's what happens when Microsoft pays the bills]

Watch The World as it Collapses From Your Linux Desktop We are happy to introduce our first in-house developed program to the world: FOSS Post Collapse Monitor. There are many indicators for a possible collapse in human civilization, motivated by climate change and other elements. Many people started carefully monitoring these elements in order remain alerted as much as possible, and make sure they are prepared for what is to come. One can find many useful interactive maps online which provide alerts about possible hazards, accidents and natural disasters, but you don’t always want to open them manually each time you want to check them. Additionally, you may want to keep your markings/edits on some of them (Which may support that unlike the others), and hence, putting all these maps in a different standalone window would give the best experience. This is the idea of this small app; it is a web browser with 7 maps (Currently) which show different hazards alerts, disaster alerts, future projections for areas with high probability of floodings, earthquakes, natural disasters and many other interesting data.