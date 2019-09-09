Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of July 2022 08:26:07 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install LAMP stack on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting

    The LAMP is a shortcut to Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. The Linux operating system in this tutorial will be the latest Ubuntu 22.04. Apache is an HTTP web server used to serve the requests, MySQL is a relational database management system used for storing data, and PHP is the website’s language. The LAMP stack is used for creating websites and web applications. We are going to explain in more detail how these four software are connected to each other.

  • How to use Block Storage to Increase Space on Your Nextcloud Instance | Linux Journal

    In a previous article, I showed you how to build your very own Nextcloud server. In this article, we're going to extend the storage for our Nextcloud instance by utilizing block storage. To follow along, you'll either need your own Nextcloud server to extend, or perhaps you can add block storage to a different type of server you may control, which would mean you'd need to update the paths accordingly as we go along. Block storage is incredibly useful, so we'll definitely want to take advantage of this.

  • How To Install Remmina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina is a remote desktop client written in GTK+, aiming to be useful for system administrators and travelers, who need to work with lots of remote computers in front of either large monitors or tiny netbooks. Remmina works on multiple protocols like RDP, VNC, NX, XDMCP, SPICE, HTTP/HTTPS, SSH, and SFTP protocols.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina remote desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Limine Installer enhanced EFI chainload

    The previously-installed mainstream Linux distributions had installed GRUB2, so I have enhanced Limine Installer to detect this and chainload to it. In the earlier test, these were the detected installations...

  • How to quickly deploy the Odoo ERP solution with Docker

    Within the world of open source, there are plenty of enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools available to deploy for free that will help bring your business’s resource planning to new levels of efficiency and reliability. One such platform is Odoo, which happens to be one of the most popular open-source ERP solutions on the market.

  • The brains behind the books: Jana Jaeger | SUSE Communities

    After a brief stint at Tanner AG where I met my friend and then and now colleague, Tanja Roth, I rejoined SUSE to spend the next 8 years writing for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for IBM zSeries, and for what later became SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop. The next years were fantastic—writing and fighting alongside as part of the best team of writers in the world Wink.

»

More in Tux Machines

For-Profit FUD Attacks on 'Linux' Wrapped Up as Advice or News

  • Linux Malware Found To Be at an All-Time High in 2022 [Ed: A totally meaningless measure; unlike Windows, there aren't known back doors and malware needs some way to get in. This seems like commercially-motivated misinformation from a private company peddling VPNs]

    It has been found by AtlasVPN that new Linux malware rose exponentially in the first half of 2022, reaching an all-time high with nearly 1.7 million samples discovered.

  • Your Linux Firewall Can’t Stop These 3 Attacks! [Ed: The domain linuxsecurity.com actively pushes anti-Linux FUD to make sales; this is misuse of a domain]

    Nowadays, Linux systems are considered fairly secure, as people think that Linux rarely gets infected with malware such as viruses, rootkits, worms, etc. You might also see that we hardly ever come across Antivirus software being sold for Linux, giving the illusion that Linux is an ultimately secure Operating System.

  • 8 top SBOM tools to consider [Ed: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols became LF-sponsored LF salesperson; he attacks the founder of GNU with defamatory articles and belittles Microsoft as a threat. Now this SBOM canard.]

    To really secure software, you need to know what's inside its code. That's why a software bill of materials is essential today. It used to be that we didn't worry that much about our code's security. Bad binaries, sure. The code itself? Not so much. We were so foolish.

  • Cyber Safety Report Outlines Software Security Best Practices [Ed: Biased, FOSS-hostile, self-serving FUD from the SBOM profiteers. We're entered a time when FOSS-hostile entities are 'lecturing' us on the risks and threats of FOSS. This is what happens when organisations like LF and OSI sell out.]

    The recent (and persistent) Log4j incident highlighted the need for standardized practices that “lead to software that is secure by design,” says the new report from the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB). In this article, we’ll look at some of the report’s recommendations for securing software and managing vulnerabilities.

  • CRob on Software Security Education and SIRTs [Ed: Anti-Linux people like Alan Shimel are used by the so-called 'Linux' Foundation to promote FUD; this is despicable, but it's what happens when Microsoft pays the bills]

Watch The World as it Collapses From Your Linux Desktop

We are happy to introduce our first in-house developed program to the world: FOSS Post Collapse Monitor. There are many indicators for a possible collapse in human civilization, motivated by climate change and other elements. Many people started carefully monitoring these elements in order remain alerted as much as possible, and make sure they are prepared for what is to come. One can find many useful interactive maps online which provide alerts about possible hazards, accidents and natural disasters, but you don’t always want to open them manually each time you want to check them. Additionally, you may want to keep your markings/edits on some of them (Which may support that unlike the others), and hence, putting all these maps in a different standalone window would give the best experience. This is the idea of this small app; it is a web browser with 7 maps (Currently) which show different hazards alerts, disaster alerts, future projections for areas with high probability of floodings, earthquakes, natural disasters and many other interesting data. Read more

Liferea News Reader 1.13.9 Adds Google Reader API Support

The GTK feed reader Liferea released version 1.13.9 recently with generic Google Reader API support, UI improvements, and bug-fixes. This is the last release of the 1.13 unstable series of Liferea (Linux Feed Reader). It makes possible to import from FeedHQ, FreshRSS, Basquz, and other feed readers using Google Reader API (exclude Miniflux due to this bug). Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6