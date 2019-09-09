Latest Steam Client Update Brings Linux and Vulkan Fixes, Support for New Controllers
It’s been two and a half months since the previous stable Steam Client update and now Valve pushed a new version that brings various bug fixes for Linux gamers, including a fix for an issue where the Steam Overlay “Force Quit” option wasn’t working for some native Linux games.
Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update fixes an issue where some games were unable to create desktop shortcuts, a resource usage issue of the chat and browsers components when the Steam Client is minimized or closed, as well as an issue where the Steam Client triggered “split lock” warnings.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 30 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
For-Profit FUD Attacks on 'Linux' Wrapped Up as Advice or News
Watch The World as it Collapses From Your Linux Desktop
We are happy to introduce our first in-house developed program to the world: FOSS Post Collapse Monitor. There are many indicators for a possible collapse in human civilization, motivated by climate change and other elements. Many people started carefully monitoring these elements in order remain alerted as much as possible, and make sure they are prepared for what is to come. One can find many useful interactive maps online which provide alerts about possible hazards, accidents and natural disasters, but you don’t always want to open them manually each time you want to check them. Additionally, you may want to keep your markings/edits on some of them (Which may support that unlike the others), and hence, putting all these maps in a different standalone window would give the best experience. This is the idea of this small app; it is a web browser with 7 maps (Currently) which show different hazards alerts, disaster alerts, future projections for areas with high probability of floodings, earthquakes, natural disasters and many other interesting data.
Liferea News Reader 1.13.9 Adds Google Reader API Support
The GTK feed reader Liferea released version 1.13.9 recently with generic Google Reader API support, UI improvements, and bug-fixes. This is the last release of the 1.13 unstable series of Liferea (Linux Feed Reader). It makes possible to import from FeedHQ, FreshRSS, Basquz, and other feed readers using Google Reader API (exclude Miniflux due to this bug).
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago