- Microsoft's Crimes Against the Competition, Notably BSD and GNU/Linux, Persist Albeit Disguised as 'Security' (UEFI 'Secure' Boot, TPM, Pluton...)
- [Meme] Voting Fodder and Faking Concern for the European Patent Convention (EPC)
- Banana EPO: Montenegro, With Population 134 Times Smaller Than Germany's, Will Get a Vote as Powerful as Germany's
- Links 27/07/2022: Twenty Years of Valgrind and Tor Browser 11.5.1
- Links 27/07/2022: Absolute64 20220724 and G4Music
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- New Gemini All-Time Record and the New CMS
- Links 26/07/2022: Tails 5.3 and OpenMandriva Lx ROME (Rolling) Technical Preview
- Links 26/07/2022: Open Hardware, DRM, and Politics
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Links 26/07/2022: Istio Released, Fedora (IBM) Against CC ‘No Rights Reserved’
- Links 25/07/2022: Mozilla Firefox 103 and GNU poke 2.4
- EPO Monday: A Carnival of Law-Breaking Fluff, Even Celebration of Crime
Videos: Minetest, FLOSS Weekly, YouTube Threatens GNU/Linux Vloggers Again
Latest Steam Client Update Brings Linux and Vulkan Fixes, Support for New Controllers
It’s been two and a half months since the previous stable Steam Client update and now Valve pushed a new version that brings various bug fixes for Linux gamers, including a fix for an issue where the Steam Overlay “Force Quit” option wasn’t working for some native Linux games. Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update fixes an issue where some games were unable to create desktop shortcuts, a resource usage issue of the chat and browsers components when the Steam Client is minimized or closed, as well as an issue where the Steam Client triggered “split lock” warnings.
today's howtos
Ubuntu Devs Finally Fix Frustrating Firefox Snap Flaw
Ubuntu’s beleaguered Firefox Snap package is tackling another of longstanding criticism of it, namely its lack of native messaging support. It’s this fancy-sounding feature that allows Firefox add-ons to “exchange messages with a native application, installed on the user’s computer”. This enables things like desktop password managers to function as expected in the browser. But at last there’s change ahoy. In a short update on the Snapcraft forum Ubuntu developer Olivier Tilloy says integration of a new WebExtensions XDG portal with the latest beta builds of Mozilla Firefox is ready for wider testing via the Snap store. The patches mean Ubuntu users should be able, once again, to install GNOME Shell extensions from the GNOME Extensions website using Firefox (with the relevant browser add-on and host connector, though honestly: install gnome-shell-extension-manager instead as it offers a superior experience). Similarly, other Firefox add-ons like the KeePassXC password manager should also work as intended. The new XDG portal also benefits Flatpak apps. It may also in time, be used by other popular web browsers shipped in sandbox packaging formats, such as Chromium. Also: Design and Web team summary – 15 July 2022 | Ubuntu
