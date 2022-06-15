It’s been two and a half months since the previous stable Steam Client update and now Valve pushed a new version that brings various bug fixes for Linux gamers, including a fix for an issue where the Steam Overlay “Force Quit” option wasn’t working for some native Linux games. Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update fixes an issue where some games were unable to create desktop shortcuts, a resource usage issue of the chat and browsers components when the Steam Client is minimized or closed, as well as an issue where the Steam Client triggered “split lock” warnings.

Maxie Reynolds of Subsea Cloud tells Doc Searls and Shawn Powers how the marine underworld is the future of data centers as well as data communications. Putting data centers under the ocean? Yes, it's a real thing, and it's discussed on this episode of FLOSS Weekly.

today's howtos How to Install LAMP stack on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting The LAMP is a shortcut to Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. The Linux operating system in this tutorial will be the latest Ubuntu 22.04. Apache is an HTTP web server used to serve the requests, MySQL is a relational database management system used for storing data, and PHP is the website’s language. The LAMP stack is used for creating websites and web applications. We are going to explain in more detail how these four software are connected to each other.

How to use Block Storage to Increase Space on Your Nextcloud Instance | Linux Journal In a previous article, I showed you how to build your very own Nextcloud server. In this article, we're going to extend the storage for our Nextcloud instance by utilizing block storage. To follow along, you'll either need your own Nextcloud server to extend, or perhaps you can add block storage to a different type of server you may control, which would mean you'd need to update the paths accordingly as we go along. Block storage is incredibly useful, so we'll definitely want to take advantage of this.

How To Install Remmina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina is a remote desktop client written in GTK+, aiming to be useful for system administrators and travelers, who need to work with lots of remote computers in front of either large monitors or tiny netbooks. Remmina works on multiple protocols like RDP, VNC, NX, XDMCP, SPICE, HTTP/HTTPS, SSH, and SFTP protocols. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina remote desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Limine Installer enhanced EFI chainload The previously-installed mainstream Linux distributions had installed GRUB2, so I have enhanced Limine Installer to detect this and chainload to it. In the earlier test, these were the detected installations...

How to quickly deploy the Odoo ERP solution with Docker Within the world of open source, there are plenty of enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools available to deploy for free that will help bring your business’s resource planning to new levels of efficiency and reliability. One such platform is Odoo, which happens to be one of the most popular open-source ERP solutions on the market.

The brains behind the books: Jana Jaeger | SUSE Communities After a brief stint at Tanner AG where I met my friend and then and now colleague, Tanja Roth, I rejoined SUSE to spend the next 8 years writing for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for IBM zSeries, and for what later became SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop. The next years were fantastic—writing and fighting alongside as part of the best team of writers in the world ;).