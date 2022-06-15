Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mozilla Politics

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of July 2022 12:17:30 AM Filed under
Moz/FF
  • Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla submits comments in OSTP consultation on privacy-preserving data sharing [Ed: Such data should not be collected or shared. Mozilla is just another GAFAM drone now, posturing while spying.]

    Earlier this month, the US Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) asked stakeholders to contribute to the development of a national strategy for “responsibly harnessing privacy-preserving data sharing and analytics to benefit individuals and society.” This effort offers a much-needed opportunity to advance privacy in online advertising, an industry that has not seen improvement in many years.

    In our comments, we set out the work that Mozilla has undertaken over the past decade to shape the evolution of privacy preserving advertising, both in our products, and in how we engage with regulators and standards bodies.

  • Parents want to keep their kids safe online. But are parental controls the answer? [Ed: Mozilla used to be fine engineers, now it's wannabe politicians]

    For our new series Parental Control, we’re digging into the challenges technology poses for parents and exploring all the ways that can empower them. So we looked into digital platforms and found ourselves, as many parents do, in the parental control settings.

    These settings, along with services that promise to shield young people away from “inappropriate” content, can give families comfort in the face of the infinite feed. They let adults limit screen time and restrict mature content (although the way platforms identify what that means is far from perfect). But it is not so simple as setting up the parental control settings and walking away. It’s important for parents to both understand their kids’ behaviors, and explain to them why they’re using parental controls.

    The capabilities of these tools, as well as their shortcomings, led us to question the very name of our series: In a world where technology’s hold over everything we do seems uncontrollable, what does parental control even mean?

    Jenny Radesky, who studies the intersections of child development, parenting and technology at the University of Michigan, takes issue with the phrase itself.

»

More in Tux Machines

Videos: Minetest, FLOSS Weekly, YouTube Threatens GNU/Linux Vloggers Again

Latest Steam Client Update Brings Linux and Vulkan Fixes, Support for New Controllers

It’s been two and a half months since the previous stable Steam Client update and now Valve pushed a new version that brings various bug fixes for Linux gamers, including a fix for an issue where the Steam Overlay “Force Quit” option wasn’t working for some native Linux games. Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update fixes an issue where some games were unable to create desktop shortcuts, a resource usage issue of the chat and browsers components when the Steam Client is minimized or closed, as well as an issue where the Steam Client triggered “split lock” warnings. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install LAMP stack on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting

    The LAMP is a shortcut to Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. The Linux operating system in this tutorial will be the latest Ubuntu 22.04. Apache is an HTTP web server used to serve the requests, MySQL is a relational database management system used for storing data, and PHP is the website’s language. The LAMP stack is used for creating websites and web applications. We are going to explain in more detail how these four software are connected to each other.

  • How to use Block Storage to Increase Space on Your Nextcloud Instance | Linux Journal

    In a previous article, I showed you how to build your very own Nextcloud server. In this article, we're going to extend the storage for our Nextcloud instance by utilizing block storage. To follow along, you'll either need your own Nextcloud server to extend, or perhaps you can add block storage to a different type of server you may control, which would mean you'd need to update the paths accordingly as we go along. Block storage is incredibly useful, so we'll definitely want to take advantage of this.

  • How To Install Remmina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina is a remote desktop client written in GTK+, aiming to be useful for system administrators and travelers, who need to work with lots of remote computers in front of either large monitors or tiny netbooks. Remmina works on multiple protocols like RDP, VNC, NX, XDMCP, SPICE, HTTP/HTTPS, SSH, and SFTP protocols. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina remote desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Limine Installer enhanced EFI chainload

    The previously-installed mainstream Linux distributions had installed GRUB2, so I have enhanced Limine Installer to detect this and chainload to it. In the earlier test, these were the detected installations...

  • How to quickly deploy the Odoo ERP solution with Docker

    Within the world of open source, there are plenty of enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools available to deploy for free that will help bring your business’s resource planning to new levels of efficiency and reliability. One such platform is Odoo, which happens to be one of the most popular open-source ERP solutions on the market.

  • The brains behind the books: Jana Jaeger | SUSE Communities

    After a brief stint at Tanner AG where I met my friend and then and now colleague, Tanja Roth, I rejoined SUSE to spend the next 8 years writing for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for IBM zSeries, and for what later became SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop. The next years were fantastic—writing and fighting alongside as part of the best team of writers in the world ;).

Ubuntu Devs Finally Fix Frustrating Firefox Snap Flaw

Ubuntu’s beleaguered Firefox Snap package is tackling another of longstanding criticism of it, namely its lack of native messaging support. It’s this fancy-sounding feature that allows Firefox add-ons to “exchange messages with a native application, installed on the user’s computer”. This enables things like desktop password managers to function as expected in the browser. But at last there’s change ahoy. In a short update on the Snapcraft forum Ubuntu developer Olivier Tilloy says integration of a new WebExtensions XDG portal with the latest beta builds of Mozilla Firefox is ready for wider testing via the Snap store. The patches mean Ubuntu users should be able, once again, to install GNOME Shell extensions from the GNOME Extensions website using Firefox (with the relevant browser add-on and host connector, though honestly: install gnome-shell-extension-manager instead as it offers a superior experience). Similarly, other Firefox add-ons like the KeePassXC password manager should also work as intended. The new XDG portal also benefits Flatpak apps. It may also in time, be used by other popular web browsers shipped in sandbox packaging formats, such as Chromium. Read more Also: Design and Web team summary – 15 July 2022 | Ubuntu

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6