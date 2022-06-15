Language Selection

Install Proprietary Graphics Drivers on Ubuntu Linux

Ubuntu

Ubuntu and other major Linux distributions automatically detect the system graphics card and install their open-source driver by default. To install a proprietary driver, you need to perform a few more steps.

FSF 'Code of Ethics' (Censorship) and Hackers on Planet Earth (HOPE)

  • FSF voting members release and sign Code of Ethics [Ed: Free Software Foundation: from revolutionary to bureaucracy?]

    The voting members of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) have released and signed a voting member Code of Ethics as the FSF prepares to solicit nominations for its board of directors from FSF associate members. The new voting member Code of Ethics parallels the Code of Ethics adopted by the FSF board of directors in December. It lays out ten principles that should guide decision-making for voting members as they exercise their duties, which include electing FSF board members and voting members. Provisions of the Code include an acknowledgement of an unwavering commitment to software freedom and affirmations to act in good faith, uphold privacy, and not engage in harassment or discrimination when acting on behalf of the organization.

  • Hackers of the world unite at HOPE 2022 — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software

    Phreakers and hackers alike united for the Hackers on Planet Earth (HOPE) conference at St. John's University in Queens, New York, and the Free Software Foundation (FSF) was there to spread the message of free software and do outreach to the local community. As any hacker gathering is a prime place to find free software activists, HOPE was also the occasion for an FSF member meetup at a nearby restaurant.

Today in Techrights

Videos: Minetest, FLOSS Weekly, YouTube Threatens GNU/Linux Vloggers Again

Latest Steam Client Update Brings Linux and Vulkan Fixes, Support for New Controllers

It’s been two and a half months since the previous stable Steam Client update and now Valve pushed a new version that brings various bug fixes for Linux gamers, including a fix for an issue where the Steam Overlay “Force Quit” option wasn’t working for some native Linux games. Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update fixes an issue where some games were unable to create desktop shortcuts, a resource usage issue of the chat and browsers components when the Steam Client is minimized or closed, as well as an issue where the Steam Client triggered “split lock” warnings. Read more

