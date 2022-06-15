Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and ESP32-S3 WiSoC
Centimeter-scale lawn mower positioning without GPS RTK | Arduino Blog
GPS is perfect for navigating roads, because that doesn’t require much precision. But GPS is only accurate to several meters, which means that it is unsuitable for applications that require more precise positioning. GPS RTK (real-time kinematic) systems can achieve much greater accuracy, but they are complex and require a subscription to a correction service. Viktor Kurusa needed accurate positioning for his robotic lawn mower, but didn’t want to resort to GPS RTK. Instead, he used a few Arduino boards to enable UWB ranging for centimeter-scale positioning.
This walking machine can mosey in any direction | Arduino Blog
Wheeled vehicles are so common because they’re efficient. If a vehicle will drive on a relatively smooth and flat surface, wheels are the most efficient option. But on rough terrain, wheels don’t always cut it. For such terrain, tank tracks and more exotic options often perform better than wheels. Walking machines take that to the extreme, climbing over rough ground in the same way as animals do. But traditional walking machines struggle to turn on the spot without using many motors. To overcome that limitation, James Bruton took inspiration from omni wheels to build a robot that can move in any direction.
Bruton uses omni wheels in many of his projects. Omni wheels have rollers around their circumference, which lets them roll passively in one direction and actively in another. A vehicle equipped with four omni wheels can move in any direction by spinning the individual wheels in opposing directions. This walking robot utilizes a similar concept. In each mechanism’s active direction, it walks forward. But the feet have freely rotating wheels, which lets each mechanism roll passively to either side. The robot has three of these walking mechanisms in a triangular pattern, so it can move in any direction by controlling which mechanisms are active and which are passive at any given time.
T-Display-S3 board offers ESP32-S3 WiSoC, 1.9-inch color LCD, and LiPo battery support - CNX Software
LilyGO T-Display-S3 is an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth LE IoT development board with a 1.9-inch color LCD and support for LiPo batteries that follows the company’s T-QT ESP32-S3 board with a tiny 0.85-inch display introduced earlier this month.
The new board offers the same layout as the previous T-Display RP2040 or ES32 boards, but the 1.14-inch display has been replaced with a larger 1.9-inch display that covers most of the board, and thanks to the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, gains proper Bluetooth 5.0 support, as well as vector instructions for AI acceleration.
