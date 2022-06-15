today's leftovers
MicroOS Install Workshop, Feedback Sessions Planned
In an effort so gain more user insight and perspective for the development of the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP), members of the openSUSE community workgroup will have a MicroOS Desktop install workshop on August 2.
There will be feedback sessions the following weeks during the community workgroup and community meeting.
Users are encouraged to install MicroOS Desktop during the week of August 1. There will be a short Installation Presentation during the ALP Workgroup Meeting at 14:30 UTC on August 2 for those who need a little assistance.
During the next two weeks’ meetings, follow ups will be given with a final Lucid Presentation on August 16 during the regularly scheduled workgroup.
The Best VPN GUI For Linux
Setting up a VPN on Linux used to involve the terminal, Stack Overflow and a computer science degree. Nowadays, the process is a lot simpler and some VPN providers have released graphical user interfaces for Linux and simple installs via the Snap Store or other click and play solutions. In this post we’ll take a look at some of the easiest ways to get a VPN on Linux and explain some of the benefits that a VPN can bring to your Linux experience.
Stroll Is an Outstanding Roam-alike Note-Taking System
Roam note-taking aids busy minds to create, and connect their created notes, which allows them later easy browsing and organization of dozens of notes.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and ESP32-S3 WiSoC
Install Proprietary Graphics Drivers on Ubuntu Linux
Ubuntu and other major Linux distributions automatically detect the system graphics card and install their open-source driver by default. To install a proprietary driver, you need to perform a few more steps.
Mozilla Politics
