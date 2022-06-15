It’s Time to Stop Dual-Booting Linux and Windows
If you plan on using Linux on a PC all of the time, instead of constantly switching back and forth between Windows, one of the best Linux laptops might be worth considering. Deleting Windows entirely from a PC that shipped with Windows also works, but computers built for Linux often have fewer driver problems. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is now certified for Ubuntu 22.04 (and optionally ships with it), and HP just released the ‘Dev One’ in partnership with System76, the developer of Pop!_OS Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and ESP32-S3 WiSoC
Install Proprietary Graphics Drivers on Ubuntu Linux
Ubuntu and other major Linux distributions automatically detect the system graphics card and install their open-source driver by default. To install a proprietary driver, you need to perform a few more steps.
Mozilla Politics
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 46 sec ago
14 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago