today's leftovers MicroOS Install Workshop, Feedback Sessions Planned In an effort so gain more user insight and perspective for the development of the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP), members of the openSUSE community workgroup will have a MicroOS Desktop install workshop on August 2. There will be feedback sessions the following weeks during the community workgroup and community meeting. Users are encouraged to install MicroOS Desktop during the week of August 1. There will be a short Installation Presentation during the ALP Workgroup Meeting at 14:30 UTC on August 2 for those who need a little assistance. During the next two weeks’ meetings, follow ups will be given with a final Lucid Presentation on August 16 during the regularly scheduled workgroup.

The Best VPN GUI For Linux Setting up a VPN on Linux used to involve the terminal, Stack Overflow and a computer science degree. Nowadays, the process is a lot simpler and some VPN providers have released graphical user interfaces for Linux and simple installs via the Snap Store or other click and play solutions. In this post we’ll take a look at some of the easiest ways to get a VPN on Linux and explain some of the benefits that a VPN can bring to your Linux experience.

Stroll Is an Outstanding Roam-alike Note-Taking System Roam note-taking aids busy minds to create, and connect their created notes, which allows them later easy browsing and organization of dozens of notes.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and ESP32-S3 WiSoC Centimeter-scale lawn mower positioning without GPS RTK | Arduino Blog GPS is perfect for navigating roads, because that doesn’t require much precision. But GPS is only accurate to several meters, which means that it is unsuitable for applications that require more precise positioning. GPS RTK (real-time kinematic) systems can achieve much greater accuracy, but they are complex and require a subscription to a correction service. Viktor Kurusa needed accurate positioning for his robotic lawn mower, but didn’t want to resort to GPS RTK. Instead, he used a few Arduino boards to enable UWB ranging for centimeter-scale positioning.

This walking machine can mosey in any direction | Arduino Blog Wheeled vehicles are so common because they’re efficient. If a vehicle will drive on a relatively smooth and flat surface, wheels are the most efficient option. But on rough terrain, wheels don’t always cut it. For such terrain, tank tracks and more exotic options often perform better than wheels. Walking machines take that to the extreme, climbing over rough ground in the same way as animals do. But traditional walking machines struggle to turn on the spot without using many motors. To overcome that limitation, James Bruton took inspiration from omni wheels to build a robot that can move in any direction. Bruton uses omni wheels in many of his projects. Omni wheels have rollers around their circumference, which lets them roll passively in one direction and actively in another. A vehicle equipped with four omni wheels can move in any direction by spinning the individual wheels in opposing directions. This walking robot utilizes a similar concept. In each mechanism’s active direction, it walks forward. But the feet have freely rotating wheels, which lets each mechanism roll passively to either side. The robot has three of these walking mechanisms in a triangular pattern, so it can move in any direction by controlling which mechanisms are active and which are passive at any given time.

T-Display-S3 board offers ESP32-S3 WiSoC, 1.9-inch color LCD, and LiPo battery support - CNX Software LilyGO T-Display-S3 is an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth LE IoT development board with a 1.9-inch color LCD and support for LiPo batteries that follows the company’s T-QT ESP32-S3 board with a tiny 0.85-inch display introduced earlier this month. The new board offers the same layout as the previous T-Display RP2040 or ES32 boards, but the 1.14-inch display has been replaced with a larger 1.9-inch display that covers most of the board, and thanks to the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, gains proper Bluetooth 5.0 support, as well as vector instructions for AI acceleration.