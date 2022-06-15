How to Create Multiple Files and Directories at Once in a Linux Terminal
If you are using Linux, then you know how to use the mkdir command to create a directory, and for files, we use the touch command, which creates an empty file in a second without using any command line editor.
Both commands are handy to use, but how do I use this command to create multiple files and directories at once? Because it’s easy to create multiple files of 10 directories or files, but if someone asks you to create 100 files, you cannot easily do it until you find this article.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 252 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and ESP32-S3 WiSoC
Install Proprietary Graphics Drivers on Ubuntu Linux
Ubuntu and other major Linux distributions automatically detect the system graphics card and install their open-source driver by default. To install a proprietary driver, you need to perform a few more steps.
Mozilla Politics
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 46 sec ago
14 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago