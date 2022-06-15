Language Selection

Top 10 32-Bit Linux Distributions in 2022 [Compared]

A list of ten 32-bit Linux distributions which is still going strong and can easily be adopted for older hardware that supports i686.
Review of SunFounder TS7-Pro 7-inch touchscreen display for Raspberry Pi 4

SunFounder TS7-Pro is a 7-inch touchscreen display designed for Raspberry Pi 4 board and the company sent us one review sample for evaluation. SunFounder has a wide range of Raspberry Pi and Arduino accessories designed for makers, and the TS7-Pro 7 is their latest offering that’s optimized to work with Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 3. Adding a touchscreen display to a Raspberry Pi may be a bit messy with the display or other accessories such as cameras and/or 2.5-inch drive spread on the table, but the TS7-Pro display simplifies all that with a neater assembly. Let’s start the review with an unboxing Read more

7.9-inch ultrawide HDMI display works with Raspberry Pi SBC

If you are looking for an ultrawide display to show information on your PC or Raspberry Pi, there’s a 7.9-inch IPS display with 1280×400 resolution that may meet your requirements. The display is powered through a USB port and outputs video through an HDMI 1.4 input port, so it should work with any hardware equipped with HDMI input and a USB port. Read more

4 Best Free and Open Source C Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read more

