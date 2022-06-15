Ventoy Multiboot USB Creator Adds Support for Fedora CoreOS, More Than 940 ISOs
The big news in Ventoy 1.0.79 is support for Fedora CoreOS, a minimal Linux distribution developed by the Fedora Project and sponsored by Red Hat after they acquired the CoreOS Linux project back in January 2018. This bumps the total officially supported ISOs to more than 940.
The Ventoy 1.0.79 release also comes with several bug fixes to address a bug that occurred when Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distributions used an external kickstart file, a bug that made the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option to have no effect in openSUSE Linux, as well as a bug that broke the autosel option.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 304 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 59 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 35 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago