We have plenty of Linux distributions tailored for 32-bit systems. So, why do I want to discourage using 32-bit and upgrade to 64-bit Linux instead? There are a couple of reasons, and one of the biggest reasons came to the spotlight this week.

A list of ten 32-bit Linux distributions which is still going strong and can easily be adopted for older hardware that supports i686.

Review of SunFounder TS7-Pro 7-inch touchscreen display for Raspberry Pi 4 SunFounder TS7-Pro is a 7-inch touchscreen display designed for Raspberry Pi 4 board and the company sent us one review sample for evaluation. SunFounder has a wide range of Raspberry Pi and Arduino accessories designed for makers, and the TS7-Pro 7 is their latest offering that’s optimized to work with Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 3. Adding a touchscreen display to a Raspberry Pi may be a bit messy with the display or other accessories such as cameras and/or 2.5-inch drive spread on the table, but the TS7-Pro display simplifies all that with a neater assembly. Let’s start the review with an unboxing