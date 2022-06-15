Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Steam Deck, Pokete, and Code Release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of July 2022 02:13:29 PM Filed under
Gaming
»

More in Tux Machines

Top 10 32-Bit Linux Distributions in 2022 [Compared]

A list of ten 32-bit Linux distributions which is still going strong and can easily be adopted for older hardware that supports i686. Read more

It's Time to Ditch 32-Bit Linux for 64-Bit

We have plenty of Linux distributions tailored for 32-bit systems. So, why do I want to discourage using 32-bit and upgrade to 64-bit Linux instead? There are a couple of reasons, and one of the biggest reasons came to the spotlight this week. Read more

Review of SunFounder TS7-Pro 7-inch touchscreen display for Raspberry Pi 4

SunFounder TS7-Pro is a 7-inch touchscreen display designed for Raspberry Pi 4 board and the company sent us one review sample for evaluation. SunFounder has a wide range of Raspberry Pi and Arduino accessories designed for makers, and the TS7-Pro 7 is their latest offering that’s optimized to work with Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 3. Adding a touchscreen display to a Raspberry Pi may be a bit messy with the display or other accessories such as cameras and/or 2.5-inch drive spread on the table, but the TS7-Pro display simplifies all that with a neater assembly. Let’s start the review with an unboxing Read more

7.9-inch ultrawide HDMI display works with Raspberry Pi SBC

If you are looking for an ultrawide display to show information on your PC or Raspberry Pi, there’s a 7.9-inch IPS display with 1280×400 resolution that may meet your requirements. The display is powered through a USB port and outputs video through an HDMI 1.4 input port, so it should work with any hardware equipped with HDMI input and a USB port. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6