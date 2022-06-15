Games: Steam Deck, Pokete, and Code Release
Steam Deck Beta gets Firefox as Flatpak, mentions "future controller hardware revisions"
Valve has released a new SteamOS Beta update for Steam Deck and it finally sorts out the Firefox situation, along with hints of hardware changes, or a new controller coming?
The Excavation of Hob's Barrow has some real fancy pixel-art
Gimme! The Excavation of Hob's Barrow is an upcoming adventure from developer Cloak and Dagger Games with publishing from Wadjet Eye Games and it instantly grabbed my attention.
September will bring the melee focused Steam Bash Bash event
Valve has announced that the Steam Bash Bash event will be going live between September 19 and September 26. This particular event is more of a violent one with the focus on hack and slash, spectacle fighters and whatever games focus on some form of melee fighting hence the bash bash.
Hobo Cat Adventures features dark humour and souls-like combat - now on Linux
Here's one missed from earlier in July, the colourful 3D platformer Hobo Cat Adventures gained Native Linux support. Looks pretty great too with some dark humour and apparently souls-like combat (in other words, difficult).
Terminal-based game inspired by Pokémon gets a big upgrade with audio
Pokete is a game we introduced you too recently that's inspired by Pokémon but you play it in a terminal. A new release is out bringing some nice advancements.
VRChat adds Easy Anti-Cheat, community not happy but Linux and Steam Deck work fine
Despite the name, VRChat is not a VR-only space and it's incredibly popular. Recently though, they added in Easy Anti-Cheat and the community is currently very unhappy with it.
Cancelled space sim Limit Theory opens up the source code
Limit Theory was a once very promising looking space sim that was funded on Kickstarter. Sadly the developer cancelled it but now as promised they've opened up the source code. Most of the code is under the "The Unlicense", which is OSI approved so it is properly open source too.
