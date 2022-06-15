Submitted by trendoceangd on Thursday 28th of July 2022 03:50:37 PM

Spotify is leading the race of music streaming services in the world along with its counterparts Tidal and Apple Music. It provides you access to over 70 million songs, 2.2 million podcasts, and 4 billion playlists from its web or desktop application.

The Spotify web player is good for listening to music from your web browser, but sometimes you may inadvertently exit the browser, which will interrupt your music experience.

However, the desktop application is much better than the web version of Spotify, providing you access to control your music from the hotkeys and show the music notification on the tray. You can even sync your local music on the Spotify server or sync it on your other Android, iPhone, or laptop devices.