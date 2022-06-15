Programming Leftovers
The limits of Python vectorization as a performance technique
Vectorization in Python, as implemented by NumPy, can give you faster operations by using fast, low-level code to operate on bulk data. And Pandas builds on NumPy to provide similarly fast functionality. But vectorization isn’t a magic bullet that will solve all your problems: sometimes it will come at the cost of higher memory usage, sometimes the operation you need isn’t supported, and sometimes it’s just not relevant.
Young people’s projects for a sustainable future
This post has been adapted from an article in issue 19 of Hello World magazine, which explores the interaction between technology and sustainability.
What we learnt from the CSTA 2022 Annual Conference
From experience, being connected to a community of fellow computing educators is really important, especially given that some members of the community may be the only computing educator in their school, district, or country. These professional connections enable educators to share and learn from each other, develop their practice, and importantly reduce any feelings of isolation.
The Plausibly Deniable DataBase (PDDB): It’s Real Now! « bunnie's blog
Earlier I described the Plausibly Deniable DataBase (PDDB). It’s a filesystem (like FAT or ext4), combined with plausibly deniable full disk encryption (similar to LUKS or VeraCrypt) in a “batteries included” fashion. Plausible deniability aims to make it difficult to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that additional secrets exist on the disk, even in the face of forensic evidence.
Use this nifty Unix tool to process text on Linux
Unix has always excelled at processing text, and Linux is no different. And the tools to work with and transform text files still exist on all Linux systems.
Like other computer systems, early Unix printed on paper, using a typewriter-style printing device. These printers provided limited formatting options, but with clever application of Unix tools, you could prepare professional-looking documents.
One such tool was the pr tool, to prepare text documents for printing. Let's explore how to use standard Unix tools, such as the pr processor and the fmt text formatter, to prepare text files for printing on a typewriter-style printer.
A Brief Introduction To Dockerfile
In this guide, we will see a brief introduction to Dockerfile and how to use Dockerfile to automate the process of building custom docker images.
30 Ways to Validate Configuration Files or Scripts in Linux
Configuration syntax checking and/or testing is a key step to perform after making changes to an application’s or service’s configuration file or even after running updates. This helps to reduce the chances of the service failing to restart due to configuration errors.
Several applications/programs or service daemons ship with commands to check configuration files for syntax correctness. We have put together a list of common applications and services on Linux systems and how to test or validate their configuration files.
SolidRun presents SolidWAN devices with ports dedicated Ethernet SFP support
Yesterday, SolidRun introduced the SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide area networks. The new products consist of two network devices based on the LX2160A System on Chip (SoC) from NXP.
The SolidWAN LX2160A and the SolidWAN Dual LX2160A offer similar features. The first device features a sixteen-core NXP LX2160A SoC while the dual version offers up to 32-cores for increased performance. According to the datasheet, both models can run on Debian, Ubuntu, OpenWrt and they offer AES acceleration and virtualization support.
Games: Steam Deck, Pokete, and Code Release
Ventoy Multiboot USB Creator Adds Support for Fedora CoreOS, More Than 940 ISOs
The big news in Ventoy 1.0.79 is support for Fedora CoreOS, a minimal Linux distribution developed by the Fedora Project and sponsored by Red Hat after they acquired the CoreOS Linux project back in January 2018. This bumps the total officially supported ISOs to more than 940. The Ventoy 1.0.79 release also comes with several bug fixes to address a bug that occurred when Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distributions used an external kickstart file, a bug that made the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option to have no effect in openSUSE Linux, as well as a bug that broke the autosel option.
Proprietary, Microsoft Holes, and UEFI Flaws
Top 10 32-Bit Linux Distributions in 2022 [Compared]
A list of ten 32-bit Linux distributions which is still going strong and can easily be adopted for older hardware that supports i686.
