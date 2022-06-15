Language Selection

Development
  • The limits of Python vectorization as a performance technique

    Vectorization in Python, as implemented by NumPy, can give you faster operations by using fast, low-level code to operate on bulk data. And Pandas builds on NumPy to provide similarly fast functionality. But vectorization isn’t a magic bullet that will solve all your problems: sometimes it will come at the cost of higher memory usage, sometimes the operation you need isn’t supported, and sometimes it’s just not relevant.

  • Young people’s projects for a sustainable future

    This post has been adapted from an article in issue 19 of Hello World magazine, which explores the interaction between technology and sustainability.

  • What we learnt from the CSTA 2022 Annual Conference

    From experience, being connected to a community of fellow computing educators is really important, especially given that some members of the community may be the only computing educator in their school, district, or country. These professional connections enable educators to share and learn from each other, develop their practice, and importantly reduce any feelings of isolation.

  • The Plausibly Deniable DataBase (PDDB): It’s Real Now! « bunnie's blog

    Earlier I described the Plausibly Deniable DataBase (PDDB). It’s a filesystem (like FAT or ext4), combined with plausibly deniable full disk encryption (similar to LUKS or VeraCrypt) in a “batteries included” fashion. Plausible deniability aims to make it difficult to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that additional secrets exist on the disk, even in the face of forensic evidence.

  • Use this nifty Unix tool to process text on Linux

    Unix has always excelled at processing text, and Linux is no different. And the tools to work with and transform text files still exist on all Linux systems.

    Like other computer systems, early Unix printed on paper, using a typewriter-style printing device. These printers provided limited formatting options, but with clever application of Unix tools, you could prepare professional-looking documents.

    One such tool was the pr tool, to prepare text documents for printing. Let's explore how to use standard Unix tools, such as the pr processor and the fmt text formatter, to prepare text files for printing on a typewriter-style printer.

  • A Brief Introduction To Dockerfile

    In this guide, we will see a brief introduction to Dockerfile and how to use Dockerfile to automate the process of building custom docker images.

  • 30 Ways to Validate Configuration Files or Scripts in Linux

    Configuration syntax checking and/or testing is a key step to perform after making changes to an application’s or service’s configuration file or even after running updates. This helps to reduce the chances of the service failing to restart due to configuration errors.

    Several applications/programs or service daemons ship with commands to check configuration files for syntax correctness. We have put together a list of common applications and services on Linux systems and how to test or validate their configuration files.

  • SolidRun presents SolidWAN devices with ports dedicated Ethernet SFP support

    Yesterday, SolidRun introduced the SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide area networks. The new products consist of two network devices based on the LX2160A System on Chip (SoC) from NXP.

    The SolidWAN LX2160A and the SolidWAN Dual LX2160A offer similar features. The first device features a sixteen-core NXP LX2160A SoC while the dual version offers up to 32-cores for increased performance. According to the datasheet, both models can run on Debian, Ubuntu, OpenWrt and they offer AES acceleration and virtualization support. 

Games: Steam Deck, Pokete, and Code Release

Ventoy Multiboot USB Creator Adds Support for Fedora CoreOS, More Than 940 ISOs

The big news in Ventoy 1.0.79 is support for Fedora CoreOS, a minimal Linux distribution developed by the Fedora Project and sponsored by Red Hat after they acquired the CoreOS Linux project back in January 2018. This bumps the total officially supported ISOs to more than 940. The Ventoy 1.0.79 release also comes with several bug fixes to address a bug that occurred when Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distributions used an external kickstart file, a bug that made the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option to have no effect in openSUSE Linux, as well as a bug that broke the autosel option. Read more

Proprietary, Microsoft Holes, and UEFI Flaws

  • Microsoft says it caught an Austrian spyware group using previously unknown Windows exploits [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The new information about Microsoft’s tracking and mitigation of DSIRF / KNOTWEED’s exploits was published at the same time as a written testimony document submitted to the hearing on “Combatting the Threats to U.S. National Security from the Proliferation of Foreign Commercial Spyware,” held July 27th.

  • US, Ukraine sign pact to expand cooperation in cyberspace [iophk: Windows TCO]

    CISA signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ukrainian State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) amid the eastern European country’s ongoing war with Russia, an aggressor in the digital realm that has attacked both Ukrainian and American cyber networks and infrastructure in the past.

    The cooperation pact bolsters information sharing on cyber incidents and creates pathways between the two agencies to share key data on critical infrastructure. It also authorizes joint exercises and training sessions between the two agencies.

  • Ransomware attacks enabled by malicious insiders warns Gigamon [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Nearly one-third of organisations have suffered a ransomware attack enabled by a malicious insider, a threat seen as commonly as the accidental insider (35%), according to a new report from cloud visibility and analytics company Gigamon.

  • Government Should Incentivize Information Sharing for Ransomware Attacks, Experts Say [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act passed in March does not cover private companies who do not operate in the critical infrastructure sectors and does not include safe harbor and shield laws that would encourage private companies to engage in the process.

    Oftentimes, companies will avoid interacting with law enforcement to avoid the stigma associated with being a victim of a cyberattack and out of fear of being held liable by regulators and investors, said Trent Teyema, senior fellow at technology policy university collaborative GeoTech Center.

  • CosmicStrand: a UEFI rootkit

    Since UEFI firmware is embedded in a chip on the motherboard and not written to the hard drive, it is immune to any hard drive manipulations. Therefore, it is very difficult to get rid of UEFI-based malware: even wiping the drive and reinstalling the operating system will not touch UEFI. For this same reason, not all security solutions can detect malware hidden in UEFI. Simply put, once malware has made its way into the firmware, it is there to stay.

  • Chinese UEFI Rootkit Found on Gigabyte and Asus Motherboards

    Security researchers with Kaspersky have analyzed a UEFI firmware rootkit that appears to target specific motherboard models from Gigabyte and Asus.

  • CosmicStrand: the discovery of a sophisticated UEFI firmware rootkit

    Rootkits are malware implants which burrow themselves in the deepest corners of the operating system. Although on paper they may seem attractive to attackers, creating them poses significant technical challenges and the slightest programming error has the potential to completely crash the victim machine. In our APT predictions for 2022, we noted that despite these risks, we expected more attackers to reach the sophistication level required to develop such tools. One of the main draws towards malware nested in such low levels of the operating system is that it is extremely difficult to detect and, in the case of firmware rootkits, will ensure a computer remains in an infected state even if the operating system is reinstalled or the user replaces the machine’s hard drive entirely.

    In this report, we present a UEFI firmware rootkit that we called CosmicStrand and attribute to an unknown Chinese-speaking threat actor. One of our industry partners, Qihoo360, published a blog post about an early variant of this malware family in 2017.

  • Jul 25, 2022 New CosmicStrand UEFI Rootkit Variant Found By Dennis Fisher

    Earlier this year, Kasperksy identified anoother UEFI rootkit called MoonBounce that was used against one known victim.

  • New UFEI Rootkit

    Both links have lots of technical details; the second contains a list of previously discovered UFEI rootkits. Also relevant are the NSA’s capabilities—now a decade old—in this area.

  • Discovery of new UEFI rootkit exposes an ugly truth: The attacks are invisible to us

    Researchers have unpacked a major cybersecurity find—a malicious UEFI-based rootkit used in the wild since 2016 to ensure computers remained infected even if an operating system is reinstalled or a hard drive is completely replaced. The firmware compromises the UEFI, the low-level and highly opaque chain of firmware required to boot up nearly every modern computer. As the software that bridges a PC’s device firmware with its operating system, the UEFI—short for Unified Extensible Firmware Interface—is an OS in its own right. It’s located in an SPI-connected flash storage chip soldered onto the computer motherboard, making it difficult to inspect or patch the code. Because it’s the first thing to run when a computer is turned on, it influences the OS, security apps, and all other software that follows.

Top 10 32-Bit Linux Distributions in 2022 [Compared]

A list of ten 32-bit Linux distributions which is still going strong and can easily be adopted for older hardware that supports i686. Read more

