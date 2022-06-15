Dual-Core RISC-V Linux at Your Fingertips: Hands-On with the StarFive VisionFive V1 8GB SBC
If you've been thinking about investigating the free and open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture, there's never been a better time — and StarFive is hoping its VisionFive, a single-board computer built around a pair of SiFive RISC-V processor cores, will be just the push you need to jump in and play.
With 8GB of RAM, a number of acceleration coprocessors, Linux support, and a familiar 40-pin general-purpose input/output (GPIO) header, the VisionFive ticks a lot of boxes, particularly in the wake of SiFive's discontinuance of the HiFive Unmatched — but can it pass our hands-on testing?
