Dual-Core RISC-V Linux at Your Fingertips: Hands-On with the StarFive VisionFive V1 8GB SBC

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of July 2022 04:11:16 PM
Hardware

If you've been thinking about investigating the free and open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture, there's never been a better time — and StarFive is hoping its VisionFive, a single-board computer built around a pair of SiFive RISC-V processor cores, will be just the push you need to jump in and play.

With 8GB of RAM, a number of acceleration coprocessors, Linux support, and a familiar 40-pin general-purpose input/output (GPIO) header, the VisionFive ticks a lot of boxes, particularly in the wake of SiFive's discontinuance of the HiFive Unmatched — but can it pass our hands-on testing?

Games: Steam Deck, Pokete, and Code Release

Ventoy Multiboot USB Creator Adds Support for Fedora CoreOS, More Than 940 ISOs

The big news in Ventoy 1.0.79 is support for Fedora CoreOS, a minimal Linux distribution developed by the Fedora Project and sponsored by Red Hat after they acquired the CoreOS Linux project back in January 2018. This bumps the total officially supported ISOs to more than 940. The Ventoy 1.0.79 release also comes with several bug fixes to address a bug that occurred when Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distributions used an external kickstart file, a bug that made the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option to have no effect in openSUSE Linux, as well as a bug that broke the autosel option. Read more

Proprietary, Microsoft Holes, and UEFI Flaws

  • Microsoft says it caught an Austrian spyware group using previously unknown Windows exploits [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The new information about Microsoft’s tracking and mitigation of DSIRF / KNOTWEED’s exploits was published at the same time as a written testimony document submitted to the hearing on “Combatting the Threats to U.S. National Security from the Proliferation of Foreign Commercial Spyware,” held July 27th.

  • US, Ukraine sign pact to expand cooperation in cyberspace [iophk: Windows TCO]

    CISA signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ukrainian State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) amid the eastern European country’s ongoing war with Russia, an aggressor in the digital realm that has attacked both Ukrainian and American cyber networks and infrastructure in the past.

    The cooperation pact bolsters information sharing on cyber incidents and creates pathways between the two agencies to share key data on critical infrastructure. It also authorizes joint exercises and training sessions between the two agencies.

  • Ransomware attacks enabled by malicious insiders warns Gigamon [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Nearly one-third of organisations have suffered a ransomware attack enabled by a malicious insider, a threat seen as commonly as the accidental insider (35%), according to a new report from cloud visibility and analytics company Gigamon.

  • Government Should Incentivize Information Sharing for Ransomware Attacks, Experts Say [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act passed in March does not cover private companies who do not operate in the critical infrastructure sectors and does not include safe harbor and shield laws that would encourage private companies to engage in the process.

    Oftentimes, companies will avoid interacting with law enforcement to avoid the stigma associated with being a victim of a cyberattack and out of fear of being held liable by regulators and investors, said Trent Teyema, senior fellow at technology policy university collaborative GeoTech Center.

  • CosmicStrand: a UEFI rootkit

    Since UEFI firmware is embedded in a chip on the motherboard and not written to the hard drive, it is immune to any hard drive manipulations. Therefore, it is very difficult to get rid of UEFI-based malware: even wiping the drive and reinstalling the operating system will not touch UEFI. For this same reason, not all security solutions can detect malware hidden in UEFI. Simply put, once malware has made its way into the firmware, it is there to stay.

  • Chinese UEFI Rootkit Found on Gigabyte and Asus Motherboards

    Security researchers with Kaspersky have analyzed a UEFI firmware rootkit that appears to target specific motherboard models from Gigabyte and Asus.

  • CosmicStrand: the discovery of a sophisticated UEFI firmware rootkit

    Rootkits are malware implants which burrow themselves in the deepest corners of the operating system. Although on paper they may seem attractive to attackers, creating them poses significant technical challenges and the slightest programming error has the potential to completely crash the victim machine. In our APT predictions for 2022, we noted that despite these risks, we expected more attackers to reach the sophistication level required to develop such tools. One of the main draws towards malware nested in such low levels of the operating system is that it is extremely difficult to detect and, in the case of firmware rootkits, will ensure a computer remains in an infected state even if the operating system is reinstalled or the user replaces the machine’s hard drive entirely.

    In this report, we present a UEFI firmware rootkit that we called CosmicStrand and attribute to an unknown Chinese-speaking threat actor. One of our industry partners, Qihoo360, published a blog post about an early variant of this malware family in 2017.

  • Jul 25, 2022 New CosmicStrand UEFI Rootkit Variant Found By Dennis Fisher

    Earlier this year, Kasperksy identified anoother UEFI rootkit called MoonBounce that was used against one known victim.

  • New UFEI Rootkit

    Both links have lots of technical details; the second contains a list of previously discovered UFEI rootkits. Also relevant are the NSA’s capabilities—now a decade old—in this area.

  • Discovery of new UEFI rootkit exposes an ugly truth: The attacks are invisible to us

    Researchers have unpacked a major cybersecurity find—a malicious UEFI-based rootkit used in the wild since 2016 to ensure computers remained infected even if an operating system is reinstalled or a hard drive is completely replaced. The firmware compromises the UEFI, the low-level and highly opaque chain of firmware required to boot up nearly every modern computer. As the software that bridges a PC’s device firmware with its operating system, the UEFI—short for Unified Extensible Firmware Interface—is an OS in its own right. It’s located in an SPI-connected flash storage chip soldered onto the computer motherboard, making it difficult to inspect or patch the code. Because it’s the first thing to run when a computer is turned on, it influences the OS, security apps, and all other software that follows.

Top 10 32-Bit Linux Distributions in 2022 [Compared]

A list of ten 32-bit Linux distributions which is still going strong and can easily be adopted for older hardware that supports i686. Read more

