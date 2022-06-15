Programming Leftovers
-
Vectorization in Python, as implemented by NumPy, can give you faster operations by using fast, low-level code to operate on bulk data. And Pandas builds on NumPy to provide similarly fast functionality. But vectorization isn’t a magic bullet that will solve all your problems: sometimes it will come at the cost of higher memory usage, sometimes the operation you need isn’t supported, and sometimes it’s just not relevant.
-
This post has been adapted from an article in issue 19 of Hello World magazine, which explores the interaction between technology and sustainability.
-
From experience, being connected to a community of fellow computing educators is really important, especially given that some members of the community may be the only computing educator in their school, district, or country. These professional connections enable educators to share and learn from each other, develop their practice, and importantly reduce any feelings of isolation.
-
Earlier I described the Plausibly Deniable DataBase (PDDB). It’s a filesystem (like FAT or ext4), combined with plausibly deniable full disk encryption (similar to LUKS or VeraCrypt) in a “batteries included” fashion. Plausible deniability aims to make it difficult to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that additional secrets exist on the disk, even in the face of forensic evidence.
-
Unix has always excelled at processing text, and Linux is no different. And the tools to work with and transform text files still exist on all Linux systems.
Like other computer systems, early Unix printed on paper, using a typewriter-style printing device. These printers provided limited formatting options, but with clever application of Unix tools, you could prepare professional-looking documents.
One such tool was the pr tool, to prepare text documents for printing. Let's explore how to use standard Unix tools, such as the pr processor and the fmt text formatter, to prepare text files for printing on a typewriter-style printer.
-
In this guide, we will see a brief introduction to Dockerfile and how to use Dockerfile to automate the process of building custom docker images.
-
Configuration syntax checking and/or testing is a key step to perform after making changes to an application’s or service’s configuration file or even after running updates. This helps to reduce the chances of the service failing to restart due to configuration errors.
Several applications/programs or service daemons ship with commands to check configuration files for syntax correctness. We have put together a list of common applications and services on Linux systems and how to test or validate their configuration files.
-
Yesterday, SolidRun introduced the SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide area networks. The new products consist of two network devices based on the LX2160A System on Chip (SoC) from NXP.
The SolidWAN LX2160A and the SolidWAN Dual LX2160A offer similar features. The first device features a sixteen-core NXP LX2160A SoC while the dual version offers up to 32-cores for increased performance. According to the datasheet, both models can run on Debian, Ubuntu, OpenWrt and they offer AES acceleration and virtualization support.
How to Install Spotify Player on Linux System
Spotify is leading the race of music streaming services in the world along with its counterparts Tidal and Apple Music. It provides you access to over 70 million songs, 2.2 million podcasts, and 4 billion playlists from its web or desktop application.
The Spotify web player is good for listening to music from your web browser, but sometimes you may inadvertently exit the browser, which will interrupt your music experience.
However, the desktop application is much better than the web version of Spotify, providing you access to control your music from the hotkeys and show the music notification on the tray. You can even sync your local music on the Spotify server or sync it on your other Android, iPhone, or laptop devices.
Games: Steam Deck, Pokete, and Code Release
-
Valve has released a new SteamOS Beta update for Steam Deck and it finally sorts out the Firefox situation, along with hints of hardware changes, or a new controller coming?
-
Gimme! The Excavation of Hob's Barrow is an upcoming adventure from developer Cloak and Dagger Games with publishing from Wadjet Eye Games and it instantly grabbed my attention.
-
Valve has announced that the Steam Bash Bash event will be going live between September 19 and September 26. This particular event is more of a violent one with the focus on hack and slash, spectacle fighters and whatever games focus on some form of melee fighting hence the bash bash.
-
Here's one missed from earlier in July, the colourful 3D platformer Hobo Cat Adventures gained Native Linux support. Looks pretty great too with some dark humour and apparently souls-like combat (in other words, difficult).
-
Pokete is a game we introduced you too recently that's inspired by Pokémon but you play it in a terminal. A new release is out bringing some nice advancements.
-
Despite the name, VRChat is not a VR-only space and it's incredibly popular. Recently though, they added in Easy Anti-Cheat and the community is currently very unhappy with it.
-
Limit Theory was a once very promising looking space sim that was funded on Kickstarter. Sadly the developer cancelled it but now as promised they've opened up the source code. Most of the code is under the "The Unlicense", which is OSI approved so it is properly open source too.
Ventoy Multiboot USB Creator Adds Support for Fedora CoreOS, More Than 940 ISOs
The big news in Ventoy 1.0.79 is support for Fedora CoreOS, a minimal Linux distribution developed by the Fedora Project and sponsored by Red Hat after they acquired the CoreOS Linux project back in January 2018. This bumps the total officially supported ISOs to more than 940.
The Ventoy 1.0.79 release also comes with several bug fixes to address a bug that occurred when Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distributions used an external kickstart file, a bug that made the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option to have no effect in openSUSE Linux, as well as a bug that broke the autosel option.
Recent comments
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 59 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
23 hours 41 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago